Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 OUT at patnahighcourt.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

By Manish Kumar
Dec 19, 2025, 13:33 IST

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 Out: The Patna High Court has released the result for the Cycling Test for Regular Mazdoor posts. Candidates appeared in the Cycling test conducted on 10th, 11th and 12th December, 2025 can download the result pdf available at the official  website-https://patnahighcourt.gov.in. 

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 : The Patna High Court has released the result for the Cycling Test under the Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 against Advertisement No. PHC/01/2025 on its official website. The cycling test was conducted on 10th, 11th and 12th December, 2025 at Miller High School Ground in Patna. Based on the performance in the written test, a total of  4,757 candidates were invited for the Cycling Test. Candidates who appeared in the cycling test can check the result available at the official website-https://patnahighcourt.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates.

Download Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025

Candidates appeared in the cycling round Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 can download the result pdf through the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 Download Link

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 Overview 

All the shortlisted candidates shortlisted for Mazdoor posts will have to first undergo the Skill Test scheduled to be held from 23rd to 29th December, 2025 in Patna or Hajipur.we’ve shared an overview of the same-

Particulars Details
Organization  Patna High Court 
Post Name Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 
Advt. No. PHC/01/2025
Total Vacancies 676
Exam Mode Cycling Test 
Skill Test Date 2025 23rd to 29th December, 2025
Result Status Released
Official Website https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/

How to Download PHC Mazdoor Result 2025?

Candidates appeared in the Cycling test can check the result pdf after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna High Court- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Result PDF' on the home page.
  • Step 3: Now you will get the result pdf in a new window. 
  • Step 4: Download and take the printout of the result pdf. 
  • Step 5: Save the same for future reference.

What's Next After Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025?

All the candidates in the cycling test round  will have to first undergo the skill test round as per the selection process for Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025. The Authority will conduct the skill test for shortlisted candidates from 23rd to 29th December, 2025 in Patna or Hajipur. Details of the Skill Test with the venue of the test will be given in their Admit Card which will be made available in due course of time. Once released, candidates will be able to download the same from the official website. Admit Cards will not separately be sent to candidates through any other mode. The candidates are advised to keep visiting the Court’s official website regularly for further details/updates.

 

 

