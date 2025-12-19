Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 OUT at patnahighcourt.gov.in, Download Merit List PDF - Link Here

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 : The Patna High Court has released the result for the Cycling Test under the Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 against Advertisement No. PHC/01/2025 on its official website. The cycling test was conducted on 10th, 11th and 12th December, 2025 at Miller High School Ground in Patna. Based on the performance in the written test, a total of 4,757 candidates were invited for the Cycling Test. Candidates who appeared in the cycling test can check the result available at the official website-https://patnahighcourt.gov.in. The result has been released in PDF format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates. Download Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 Candidates appeared in the cycling round Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 can download the result pdf through the official website. You can download the result pdf directly through the link given below-

Patna High Court Mazdoor Result 2025 Overview All the shortlisted candidates shortlisted for Mazdoor posts will have to first undergo the Skill Test scheduled to be held from 23rd to 29th December, 2025 in Patna or Hajipur.we've shared an overview of the same- Particulars Details Organization Patna High Court Post Name Regular Mazdoor Recruitment Examination, 2025 Advt. No. PHC/01/2025 Total Vacancies 676 Exam Mode Cycling Test Skill Test Date 2025 23rd to 29th December, 2025 Result Status Released Official Website https://patnahighcourt.gov.in/ How to Download PHC Mazdoor Result 2025? Candidates appeared in the Cycling test can check the result pdf after following the steps given below- Step 1: Visit the official website of Patna High Court- https://patnahighcourt.gov.in.

Step 2: Click on the call letter link ‘Download Result PDF' on the home page.

Step 3: Now you will get the result pdf in a new window.

Step 4: Download and take the printout of the result pdf.

Step 5: Save the same for future reference.