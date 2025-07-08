Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: ICG has released the notification for the recruitment of Assistant Commandant 2027 Batch. The online application process started on July 8 and the last date to apply online is July 23, 2025 . The selection process includes a written test, FSB and a medical test.

Jul 8, 2025, 19:00 IST
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an Armed Force of the Union, has released the notification of Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) for the 2027 Batch. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between July 8 and July 23, 2025.
To be eligible for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed a Graduate Degree from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 21-25 years as of July 1, 2026.

The ICG Recruitment 2025 has been released for branches such as General Duty and Technical. A total of 170 vacancies has been released for both the branches. In the ICG Assistant Commandant position, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination, PSB, FSB and Medical Examination.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Overview

The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification has been released on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can apply online between July 8 and July 23, 2025. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Exam Overview

Name of the Organisation

Indian Coast Guard

Name of Exam

Assistant Commandant

vacancy

170

Mode of Application

Online

Official website

joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Online Application Start Date

July 8, 2025

Online Application End Date

July 23, 2025

Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025 PDF Download

Candidates interested in applying for the Assistant Commandant posts in ICG must read the official notification pdf. The official notice contains the details, such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025.

Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025

PDF Download

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must read all the eligibility criteria before applying for the announced vacancies of 2027 Batch Assistant Commandants. The age of the candidate must be between 21 and 25 years as of July 1, 2026. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Educational Qualification.

Post Name

Vacancy

Qualification

AC (General Duty)

140

12th with Physics & Math OR Engg. Diploma + Graduation

AC (Technical)

30

Engg. Degree/B.E./B.Tech in Related Field

 

