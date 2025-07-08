Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an Armed Force of the Union, has released the notification of Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) for the 2027 Batch. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between July 8 and July 23, 2025.
To be eligible for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed a Graduate Degree from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 21-25 years as of July 1, 2026.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 OUT
The ICG Recruitment 2025 has been released for branches such as General Duty and Technical. A total of 170 vacancies has been released for both the branches. In the ICG Assistant Commandant position, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination, PSB, FSB and Medical Examination.
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Overview
The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment Notification has been released on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Candidates can apply online between July 8 and July 23, 2025. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Key Highlights
|
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Exam Overview
|
Name of the Organisation
|
Indian Coast Guard
|
Name of Exam
|
Assistant Commandant
|
vacancy
|
170
|
Mode of Application
|
Online
|
Official website
|
joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in
|
Online Application Start Date
|
July 8, 2025
|
Online Application End Date
|
July 23, 2025
Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025 PDF Download
Candidates interested in applying for the Assistant Commandant posts in ICG must read the official notification pdf. The official notice contains the details, such as eligibility criteria, educational qualifications, selection procedure, application fees, etc. Click on the direct link below to download the Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025.
|
Indian Coast Guard Notification 2025
Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: Eligibility Criteria
The candidate must read all the eligibility criteria before applying for the announced vacancies of 2027 Batch Assistant Commandants. The age of the candidate must be between 21 and 25 years as of July 1, 2026. Check the table below for Indian Coast Guard Educational Qualification.
|
Post Name
|
Vacancy
|
Qualification
|
AC (General Duty)
|
140
|
12th with Physics & Math OR Engg. Diploma + Graduation
|
AC (Technical)
|
30
|
Engg. Degree/B.E./B.Tech in Related Field
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation