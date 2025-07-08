Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online at joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025: The Indian Coast Guard (ICG), an Armed Force of the Union, has released the notification of Assistant Commandant - General Duty, Technical (Engineering & Electrical/Electronics) for the 2027 Batch. The Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 has been released on the official website, joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply between July 8 and July 23, 2025.

To be eligible for Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 candidates must have completed a Graduate Degree from a recognised university and the age of the candidate must be between 21-25 years as of July 1, 2026.

Indian Coast Guard Recruitment 2025 OUT

The ICG Recruitment 2025 has been released for branches such as General Duty and Technical. A total of 170 vacancies has been released for both the branches. In the ICG Assistant Commandant position, candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in the written examination, PSB, FSB and Medical Examination.