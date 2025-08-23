ICSI CS June 2025 Result to be Declared on August 25: How to Download Marks, Check Result Online

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared the date and time for the CS Professional and Executive exam results. As per the notice, the results of the June 2025 exams will be declared on August 25, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores online on the official ICSI website.

ICSI CS June 2025 Result Date and Time

The ICSI CS June 2025 result will be announced on August 25, 2025. The CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) result will be out at 11:00 AM, and the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) result will be declared at 2:00 PM. Students can check their subject-wise marks on the official website at icsi.edu.

ICSI CS June Result 2025: Marks Statement

The ICSI CS June 2025 Result will come with a marks statement for both Executive and Professional exams.