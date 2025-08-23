ICSI CS June 2025 Result to be Declared on August 25: How to Download Marks, Check Result Online

ICSI CS June 2025 Result: The Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) has shared the date and time for the CS Professional and Executive exam results. As per the notice, the results of the June 2025 exams will be declared on August 25, 2025. Students who appeared for the exam can check their scores online on the official ICSI website.
Click here: ICSI CS June 2025 RESULT ANNOUNCEMENT Notice
ICSI CS June 2025 Result Date and Time
The ICSI CS June 2025 result will be announced on August 25, 2025. The CS Professional Programme (Syllabus 2017 & 2022) result will be out at 11:00 AM, and the CS Executive Programme (Syllabus 2022) result will be declared at 2:00 PM. Students can check their subject-wise marks on the official website at icsi.edu.
ICSI CS June Result 2025: Marks Statement
The ICSI CS June 2025 Result will come with a marks statement for both Executive and Professional exams.
-
For the Executive Programme, students can download their marks statement online from the official website.
-
For the Professional Programme (2017 & 2022 syllabus), the marks statement will be sent by post to the student’s registered home address.
How to Download the ICSI CS June 2025 Result?
Students can follow the given steps to download the ICSI CS June 2025 Result:
Step 1: Open the official website at icsi.edu.
Step 2: On the homepage, find and click on the CS June 2025 Result Link.
Step 3: Choose your exam: Professional or Executive.
Step 4: Enter login details Roll Number/Registration Number and DOB).
Step 5: Click Submit/View Result.
Step 6: Your result will appear on the screen. Check your subject-wise marks.
Step 7: Click Download/Print to save the result as PDF.
Step 8 (Executive only): Click e-Result-cum-Marks Statement to download it.
Step 9 (Professional): Note that the Result-cum-Marks Statement will be sent by post to your registered address.
ICSI CS December 2025: Upcoming Exam Schedule
The next ICSI CS Exams for both the Professional Programme (2022 syllabus) and the Executive Programme (2022 syllabus) will be held from December 22 to December 29, 2025.
Students can start filling out their online exam forms from August 26, 2025.
