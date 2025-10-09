TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Selection List PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu PUblic Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the departmental examinations - May 2025 result by logging with their registration number. The result includes details such as subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and remarks. Along with the Departmental exam result 2025 TNPSC has also released the rejection list.
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: Direct Link
TNPSC has released the Departmental Exam Result 2025 for conducted between May 10 and May 17, 2025 across multiple centres in Tamil Nadu. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their departmental exam result using their registration number and date of birth. The result includes individual scorecards, merit list PDFs, and cut-off marks for each test code.
The written examination was held from May 10 to May 17, 2025, across multiple centers in Tamil Nadu. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025.
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025
How to Check TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025?
The TNPSC Departmental Exam Result is Out, candidates can check the result by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website,
- Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
- On the homepage, navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section.
- Check for “Departmental Examination Result 2025” and click on it.
- Provide your registration number and click on ‘Submit’ to view your scorecard.
- Save the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: Overview
The TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 has been released on the official website of TNPSC on October 8, 2025 for the exams which were conducted in May 2025. Check the table below for TNPSC Departmental Result 2025 Key Highlights.
|
Feature Details
|
Exam Conducting Body
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Departmental Examination 2025
|
Exam Dates
|
May, 2025
|
Result Release Date
|
October 8, 2025
|
Result Status
|
TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 OUT
|
Official Website
|
tnpsc.gov.in
|
Result Format
|
Scorecard + Merit List PDF
|
Selection Criteria
|
Written Exam
Interview (if applicable)
|
Next Stage (if qualified)
|
Departmental Promotion / Transfer Process
