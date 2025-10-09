TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Selection List PDF - Link Here

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu PUblic Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the departmental examinations - May 2025 result by logging with their registration number. The result includes details such as subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and remarks. Along with the Departmental exam result 2025 TNPSC has also released the rejection list.

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

TNPSC has released the Departmental Exam Result 2025 for conducted between May 10 and May 17, 2025 across multiple centres in Tamil Nadu. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their departmental exam result using their registration number and date of birth. The result includes individual scorecards, merit list PDFs, and cut-off marks for each test code.

The written examination was held from May 10 to May 17, 2025, across multiple centers in Tamil Nadu. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025.