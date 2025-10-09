TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Selection List PDF - Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 9, 2025, 11:51 IST

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 OUT: TNPSC has released the May 2025 departmental exam results on tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check their scorecards, qualifying status, and merit list using their registration number. The result contains subject-wise marks, cut-offs, and a rejection list. Download now from the official website or from the direct link below

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: The Tamil Nadu PUblic Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates can check the departmental examinations - May 2025 result by logging with their registration number. The result includes details such as subject-wise marks, qualifying status, and remarks. Along with the Departmental exam result 2025 TNPSC has also released the rejection list.

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: Direct Link

TNPSC has released the Departmental Exam Result 2025 for conducted between May 10 and May 17, 2025 across multiple centres in Tamil Nadu. Candidates who appeared for the exam can now check their departmental exam result using their registration number and date of birth. The result includes individual scorecards, merit list PDFs, and cut-off marks for each test code.
The written examination was held from May 10 to May 17, 2025, across multiple centers in Tamil Nadu. Click on the direct link below to download the TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025.

How to Check TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025?

The TNPSC Departmental Exam Result is Out, candidates can check the result by clicking on the direct link above or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download it from official website,

  • Visit the official website, tnpsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, navigate to the ‘What’s New’ section.
  • Check for “Departmental Examination Result 2025” and click on it.
  • Provide your registration number and click on ‘Submit’ to view your scorecard.
  • Save the result PDF and take a printout for future reference.

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025: Overview

The TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 has been released on the official website of TNPSC on October 8, 2025 for the exams which were conducted in May 2025. Check the table below for TNPSC Departmental Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Feature Details

  

Exam Conducting Body

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Name

TNPSC Departmental Examination 2025

Exam Dates

May, 2025

Result Release Date

October 8, 2025

Result Status

TNPSC Departmental Exam Result 2025 OUT

Official Website

tnpsc.gov.in

Result Format

Scorecard + Merit List PDF

Selection Criteria

Written Exam

Interview (if applicable)

Next Stage (if qualified)

Departmental Promotion / Transfer Process

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

