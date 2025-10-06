Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online Begins October 8th at joinindianarmy.nic.in

By Manish Kumar
Oct 6, 2025, 12:31 IST

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Army has issued a short notice for recruitment through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-143) July 2025.  The Indian Army TGC 143 Registrations will commence from October 08, 2025 and will continue till November 06, 2025. 

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Army has issued a short notice for recruitment through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-143) July 2026. The Indian Army TGC 143 Registrations will commence from October 08, 2025 and will continue till November 06, 2025. Candidates having a degree in engineering in a relevant field can apply for these posts in a major recruitment drive launched by the Indian Army.

Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for these posts.

Indian Army TGC 143 Eligibility

Applicants should have a Graduate in Engineering disciplines. Apart from this, candidates should be a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.

The details regarding the discipline and vacancy allotment will be available in the detailed notification. Selected candidates will get admission to the course for the July 2023 session.

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Indian Army has released the Technical Graduate Course (TGC-143) July 2026 recruitment notification which provides a golden opportunity for candidates who want to join the Indian Army as an officer. Candidates can check the complete information related to recruitment below.

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 : Overview

Recruitment Body

Indian Army

Course
  • TGC 143

Post

  Technical Graduate Course (TGC-143) July 2026

Mode of Application

Online

Application Start Date

October 06, 2025

Last Date

November 06, 2025

Selection Process
  • SSB Interview
  • Medical Test

As per the selection process the Indian Army will shortlist applications submitted by the candidates . Shortlisted applications will be given Centre allotment via their email by the Indian Army.
After allotment of the Selection Centre, candidates will have to log in to the website and select their SSB dates which are available on a first-come-first-serve basis initially.

Manish Kumar
Manish Kumar

Assistant Content Manager

A Journalist and content professional with 13+ years of experience in Education and Career Development domain in digital and print media. He has previously worked with All India Radio (External Service Division), State Times and Newstrackindia.com. A Science Graduate (Hons in Physics) with PGJMC in Journalism and Mass Communication. At Jagranjosh, he used to create content related to Education and Career sections including Notifications/News/Current Affairs etc. He can be reached at manish.kumarcnt@jagrannewmedia.com.

