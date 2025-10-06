Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Notification Released, Apply Online Begins October 8th at joinindianarmy.nic.in

Indian Army TGC 143 Recruitment 2025 Notification: Indian Army has issued a short notice for recruitment through Technical Graduate Course (TGC-143) July 2026. The Indian Army TGC 143 Registrations will commence from October 08, 2025 and will continue till November 06, 2025. Candidates having a degree in engineering in a relevant field can apply for these posts in a major recruitment drive launched by the Indian Army.

Candidates in the final year of the Engineering Degree course can apply for these posts.

Indian Army TGC 143 Eligibility

Applicants should have a Graduate in Engineering disciplines. Apart from this, candidates should be a citizen of India, or (ii) a subject of Nepal, or (iii) a person of Indian origin who has migrated from Pakistan, Burma, Sri Lanka and East African countries of Kenya, Uganda, the United Republic of Tanzania, Zambia, Malawi, Zaire and Ethiopia and Vietnam with the intention of permanently settling in India.