IB JIO GK Questions 2025: Most Expected Questions with Answers

IB JIO GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Exam on 15th October 2025. Thousands of aspirants prepare with dedication to secure a position in India’s premier intelligence agency every year. General Knowledge (GK) plays a crucial role among all the sections because it tests not just your memory but also your awareness of national and international affairs.
Practicing IB JIO GK Questions is the best way to get exam-ready, as the paper often includes a mix of history, politics, geography, science, defense, and current events. These questions also help candidates understand the type of static GK and current affairs that frequently appear in the exam.
This article provides important IB Junior Intelligence Officer GK Questions with detailed answers, a free PDF for practice, and expert preparation tips to boost your confidence.
IB JIO GK Questions
The following are important IB JIO GK Questions with answers and explanations. These will give candidates a clear idea of the exam level.
Q.1. Dr. A.P.J. Abdul Kalam has not written which of the following books?
a) Response in the Living and the Non-living
b) Target 3 Billion
c) The Luminous Sparks
d) Advantage India: From Challenge to Opportunity
Answer: a) Response in the Living and the Non-living
Q.2. Which naval ship was deployed to the Indian Ocean under ‘Mission Sagar’?
a) INS Vikrant
b) INS Magar
c) INS Jalashwa
d) INS Kesari
Answer: d) INS Kesari
Q.3. Arrange the following teams as per ICC Test Rankings (Jan 2021): India, New Zealand, Australia, England.
a) D, B, C, A
b) B, A, C, D
c) A, B, D, C
d) D, B, A, C
Answer: b) B, A, C, D
Q.4. The Bhima River is a tributary of which river?
a) Narmada
b) Krishna
c) Damodar
d) Chambal
Answer: b) Krishna
Q.5. With which instrument is Ustad Ali Akbar Khan associated?
a) Sarod
b) Tabla
c) Violin
d) Sitar
Answer: a) Sarod
Q.6. Which of the following festival–state pairs is correct?
a) Modhera Dance Festival – Gujarat
b) Baneshwar Fair – Rajasthan
c) Both I and II
d) Neither I nor II
Answer: c) Both I and II
Q.7. Kanger Valley National Park is located in which state?
a) Gujarat
b) Arunachal Pradesh
c) Chhattisgarh
d) Assam
Answer: c) Chhattisgarh
Q.8. What is the quorum required to constitute a meeting of Parliament?
a) One-tenth of total members
b) One-fourth of total members
c) One-fifth of total members
d) One-half of total members
Answer: a) One-tenth of total members
Q.9. What is the Wakhan Corridor?
a) North-Eastern extremity of Afghanistan
b) Border between India and China in Ladakh
c) Passage between Iran and Afghanistan
d) A strip between Bangladesh and Myanmar
Answer: a) North-Eastern extremity of Afghanistan
Q.10. The 52nd Constitutional Amendment is related to:
a) Reservation in jobs
b) Special status to Tripura
c) Anti-defection law
d) Voting age
Answer: c) Anti-defection law
Q.11. Dr. B.R. Ambedkar clashed with Mahatma Gandhi in the Round Table Conference over:
a) Reservation in jobs
b) Separate Electorate for Dalits
c) Separate citizenship
d) Ministries for Dalits
Answer: b) Separate Electorate for Dalits
Q.12. During whose tenure were Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev hanged?
a) Lord Curzon
b) Lord Irwin
c) Lord Minto
d) Lord Chelmsford
Answer: b) Lord Irwin
Q.13. Which European power seized territories of the Ottoman Empire in the 18th century?
a) Austria-Hungary
b) Britain
c) Italy
d) France
Answer: a) Austria-Hungary
Q.14. Who drafted the Declaration of American Independence?
a) George Washington
b) Abraham Lincoln
c) Thomas Jefferson
d) John F. Kennedy
Answer: c) Thomas Jefferson
Q.15. The Yalta Conference of 1945 decided the partition of Germany. Who were the leaders present?
a) Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin
b) Roosevelt, Kennedy, Stalin
c) Roosevelt, Churchill, Hitler
d) Churchill, Stalin, Lincoln
Answer: a) Roosevelt, Churchill, Stalin
Q.16. Which Indian state has the maximum number of National Parks?
a) Gujarat
b) Rajasthan
c) Madhya Pradesh
d) Assam
Answer: c) Madhya Pradesh
Q.17. Who was the first Chairman of ICC (International Cricket Council)?
a) Greg Barclay
b) Colin Cowdrey
c) Ehsan Mani
d) Malcolm Gray
Answer: b) Colin Cowdrey
Q.18. Which article of the Constitution defines quorum in Parliament?
a) Article 75
b) Article 80
c) Article 100(3)
d) Article 110
Answer: c) Article 100(3)
Q.19. The Poona Pact of 1932 was signed between:
a) Jawaharlal Nehru and B.R. Ambedkar
b) Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar
c) Motilal Nehru and Mahatma Gandhi
d) Subhas Chandra Bose and Ambedkar
Answer: b) Mahatma Gandhi and B.R. Ambedkar
Q.20. Which river is the second largest east-flowing river of Peninsular India?
a) Godavari
b) Krishna
c) Cauvery
d) Mahanadi
Answer: b) Krishna
IB JIO GK Preparation Tips
Preparing for IB JIO GK Questions requires a smart and consistent approach. The following are tips to strengthen your GK section:
-
Read newspapers daily. Focus on current events, international news, defense updates, and government policies.
-
Use monthly current affairs magazines. These help in quick revision of national and global events.
-
Revise static GK. Cover topics like Indian history, geography, polity, constitution, and economics.
-
Solving past IB Junior Intelligence Officer GK Questions helps candidates understand the exam trend.
-
Attempt GK quizzes regularly to improve speed and accuracy.
