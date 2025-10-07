IB JIO GK Questions 2025: Most Expected Questions with Answers

IB JIO GK Questions: The Intelligence Bureau (IB) will conduct the Junior Intelligence Officer (JIO) Exam on 15th October 2025. Thousands of aspirants prepare with dedication to secure a position in India’s premier intelligence agency every year. General Knowledge (GK) plays a crucial role among all the sections because it tests not just your memory but also your awareness of national and international affairs.

Practicing IB JIO GK Questions is the best way to get exam-ready, as the paper often includes a mix of history, politics, geography, science, defense, and current events. These questions also help candidates understand the type of static GK and current affairs that frequently appear in the exam.

This article provides important IB Junior Intelligence Officer GK Questions with detailed answers, a free PDF for practice, and expert preparation tips to boost your confidence.