Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Ends Today at rajugneet2025.in; Direct Link Here

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will close the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round 3 will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in.

Students will be able to register for MBBS and BDS programmes across the state till 11:55 PM. the provisional merit list to be released on October 11, 2025. Candidates who upgraded or allotted a seat in Round 2 and did not join, but wish to participate in Round 3, must re-register, submit a new application, and re-deposit the application and security fees.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview

The following table carries the important information of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: