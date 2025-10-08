Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Ends Today at rajugneet2025.in; Direct Link Here

Key Points
- Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration ends today, October 8, 2025 at 11.55 PM.
- Candidates will need to apply at rajugneet2025.in.
- Choice filling dates will be available from October 11 - 13, 2025.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will close the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round 3 will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in.
Students will be able to register for MBBS and BDS programmes across the state till 11:55 PM. the provisional merit list to be released on October 11, 2025. Candidates who upgraded or allotted a seat in Round 2 and did not join, but wish to participate in Round 3, must re-register, submit a new application, and re-deposit the application and security fees.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview
The following table carries the important information of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Board name
|
Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
rajugneet2025.in
|
State
|
Rajasthan
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Level
|
Undergraduate (UG)
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
BDS
|
Registration last date
|
October 8, 2025
|
Choice filling dates
|
October 11 - 13, 2025
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Official Notice
How to Register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?
Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:
- Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in
- Click on ‘Application - part 2’ link
- Enter your registration number and password
- Provide your details
- Upload the required documents in prescribed format
- Pay the online application fee
- Submit the form
- Download the confirmation page for future reference
