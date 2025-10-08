RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links
News

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Round 3 Registration Ends Today at rajugneet2025.in; Direct Link Here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Oct 8, 2025, 20:15 IST

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will close Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, October 8, 2025 at 11:55 PM. Students can apply at rajugneet2025.in.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration ends today, October 8, 2025 at 11:55 PM.
Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration ends today, October 8, 2025 at 11:55 PM.
Register for Result Updates

Key Points

  • Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration ends today, October 8, 2025 at 11.55 PM.
  • Candidates will need to apply at rajugneet2025.in.
  • Choice filling dates will be available from October 11 - 13, 2025.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025: Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS) will close the Rajasthan National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration today, October 8, 2025. Candidates who wish to apply for the counselling round 3 will need to visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in

Students will be able to register for MBBS and BDS programmes across the state till 11:55 PM. the provisional merit list to be released on October 11, 2025. Candidates who upgraded or allotted a seat in Round 2 and did not join, but wish to participate in Round 3, must re-register, submit a new application, and re-deposit the application and security fees.

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Overview 

The following table carries the important information of Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 registration 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Board name 

Rajasthan University of Health Sciences (RUHS)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

rajugneet2025.in

State 

Rajasthan 

Stream 

Medical

Dental 

Level 

Undergraduate (UG)

Programmes 

MBBS

BDS

Registration last date 

October 8, 2025

Choice filling dates 

October 11 - 13, 2025

Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Official Notice

How to Register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to register for Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3:

  1. Visit the official website at rajugneet2025.in
  2. Click on ‘Application - part 2’ link
  3. Enter your registration number and password 
  4. Provide your details 
  5. Upload the required documents in prescribed format 
  6. Pay the online application fee 
  7. Submit the form
  8. Download the confirmation page for future reference

Related Stories

DIRECT LINK - Rajasthan NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 3 Registration 

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News