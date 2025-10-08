List of Oldest Bridges in India that you can Still Visit

Bridges span a divide, usually a river, that separates two locations. Bridges have always been essential for allowing easy communication and human mobility between the two sides. In the past, kingdoms used to thrive around rivers because bridge-building technology was nonexistent, and soldiers would construct improvised bridges to cross them. As technology advanced, people learned how to build bridges. We shall examine some of India's oldest bridges in this post. Umshiang Double-Decker Root Bridge, Meghalaya One of the most well-known bridges in India is the Umshiang Double-Decker Root Bridge, a living root bridge in Meghalaya. This bridge is located close to Cherapunji, and there's a waterfall there. Due to tourism, the root bridge's condition has gotten worse. Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu), West Bengal

One of the most well-known bridges in India and a famous landmark in Bengal is the Howrah Bridge. The Hooghly River is crossed by this well-balanced steel bridge, which links Kolkata with Howrah. The British Empire built it under the name New Howrah Bridge. Although it was renamed Rabindra Setu in honor of Rabindranath Tagore on June 14, 1965, it is still known as Howrah Bridge. Namdang Stone Bridge, Assam One of Assam's antique bridges is the Namdang Stone Bridge. The bridge was built in 1703 by Bengali artisans under the rule of Rudra Singha, the monarch of Ahom. It was built across the Namdang River. The bridge was carved out of a single, substantial rock. List of Oldest Bridges in India Certainly. Based on the article provided, here is a table summarizing the oldest and most famous bridges in India, including their construction year and state.

Bridge Name Construction Year State Namdang Stone Bridge 1703 Assam Shahi Bridge 1568–1569 Uttar Pradesh Fitzgerald Bridge 1867 Maharashtra Pamban Bridge 1914 Tamil Nadu Coronation Bridge (Sevoke Bridge) 1941 West Bengal (North Bengal) Howrah Bridge (Rabindra Setu) - West Bengal Godavari Bridge - Andhra Pradesh Umshiang Double-Decker Root Bridge - Meghalaya Railway Bridges 226 & 541 - Himachal Pradesh ALSO READ: List of Oldest Roads in the World that Still Exist Shahi Bridge, Uttar Pradesh The Shahi Bridge was constructed across the Gomti River in Uttar Pradesh in the sixteenth century. The bridge's construction was ordered by Mughal Emperor Akbar and finished in 1568–1569. The bridge was designed by Afghan architect Afzal Ali and took four years to build.

Railway Bridges 226 and 541, Himachal Pradesh Some of India’s most famous railway bridges are Bridge 226 and Bridge 541, both located in Himachal Pradesh. Bridge 541, featuring four stories and arch galleries, lies between Kandaghat and Kanoh stations.

Bridge 226, spanning a deep valley with five-tier arch galleries, is situated between Sonwara and Dharampur. Both bridges are part of the scenic Kalka–Shimla railway line, known for its engineering brilliance. Coronation Bridge (Sevoke Roadway Bridge), West Bengal It is also called Sevoke Roadway Bridge and is situated in West Bengal, more precisely in North Bengal. It links Kalimpong and Darjeeling and was built across the Teesta River. The stone was named in honor of King George VI and Queen Elizabeth's coronation, and the foundation stone was laid in 1937. The structure was finished in 1941 for Rs 6 lakhs.

Godavari Bridge, Andhra Pradesh This bridge, located in Rajahmundry, Andhra Pradesh, spans the Godavari River using bowstring girders. This truss bridge is the third-longest road-cum-rail bridge that spans a body of water in India. Additionally, it's among Asia's longest-span prestressed concrete arch bridges. Pamban Bridge, Tamil Nadu The Pamban Bridge, which links Mandapam in mainland India with Rameswaram on Pamban Island, was inaugurated on February 24, 1914. The first sea bridge in India, it served as the sole surface transportation connection between Rameswaram and the Indian mainland until 1988. Fitzgerald Bridge, Maharashtra Constructed in 1867, it is a historic bridge in Pune. The bridge spans the Mula-Mutha River, and at either end are statues of the Medici lion. The bridge bears the name of the then-Governor of Bombay, Sir William Robert Vesey Fitzgerald.