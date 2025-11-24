What is Article 240 of Indian Constitution? Know All About President Power

Article 240 of the Indian Constitution gives the President of India the power to make regulations for certain Union Territories. These regulations have the same force as laws made by Parliament. The provision was created to help the Centre govern territories that do not have a legislature of their own, ensuring quicker law-making and administrative flexibility. What does the 131st Amendment Bill propose? The 131st Constitutional Amendment Bill, 2025 is a proposed amendment aimed at updating constitutional provisions related to Union Territories, administrative powers, or representation. Although the final text is not yet publicly released, early discussions indicate that the Bill focuses on restructuring governance mechanisms, clarifying administrative authority, and bringing specific Union Territories under a uniform framework. Policy experts believe the amendment attempts to streamline decision-making in territories that currently function under older or mixed administrative laws.

Where does Article 240 apply? Article 240 currently applies to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. Puducherry is the only territory on the list that has a legislature, but Article 240 applies there only in special situations. The provision essentially covers Union Territories that are directly administered by the Centre. What powers the President gets under Article 240? Under this Article, the President can issue regulations that can override or modify existing laws. These regulations can cover a wide range of subjects, including administrative rules, criminal laws, revenue matters, and governance structures. They also allow the Centre to update or replace outdated laws without going through the full parliamentary process each time.

How Article 240 evolved? Originally, the Article also covered Delhi, Mizoram, Arunachal Pradesh, and Goa. As these regions became states or gained legislative assemblies, Article 240 stopped applying to them. The provision now remains limited to Union Territories that require continuous Central oversight due to their size, geography, or special administrative needs. What does Article 240 mean for Chandigarh? The debate around Article 240 resurfaced after reports suggested that the Centre was examining a proposal to bring Chandigarh under Article 240 through a constitutional amendment. The move immediately sparked political reactions in Punjab, with parties claiming that this could change the administrative structure of the Union Territory and weaken the state’s traditional link with its capital.



The proposal only to simplify the Central Government’s law-making process for the Union Territory of Chandigarh is still under consideration with the Central Government. No final decision has been taken on this proposal. The proposal in no way seeks to alter Chandigarh’s… — PIB - Ministry of Home Affairs (@PIBHomeAffairs) November 23, 2025 Where Article 240 applies today? The Article currently extends to Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Lakshadweep, Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu, and Puducherry. In these territories, the President’s regulations can override or modify existing laws. Over time, as territories like Delhi, Goa and Mizoram gained assemblies or statehood, Article 240 ceased to apply to them, narrowing its scope to selected UTs. How is Chandigarh governed at present? Chandigarh is a Union Territory but operates under a unique administrative model. The Governor of Punjab acts as the Administrator of Chandigarh, and several key laws in force in the city come from Punjab or Haryana due to its shared-capital status. Any modification to these laws currently requires a parliamentary amendment or a detailed legislative process.