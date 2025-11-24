AICTE Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Last Date & Online Application Process

AICTE Engineering Scholarship: The AICTE offers YASHASVI (Young Achievers Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative) scholarship to the meritorious students for pursuing engineering courses across various disciplines. In order to motivate students to pursue engineering education at Diploma and UG level in the core branches of engineering, AICTE has formulated a scholarship scheme for meritorious students seeking admission in core branches of Engineering. Scheme being implemented by AICTE aims for encouraging students to pursue technical education in all core branches of Engineering/Technology i.e. Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Textile Technology in AICTE approved technical institutions.

₹50,000 per year for degree; ₹30,000 per annum for diploma students

AICTE is offering YASHASVI scholarship for meritorious students seeking admission in core branches of Engineering in order to motivate students to pursue engineering education at Diploma and UG level in the core branches of engineering. The main objective of the scheme is to encourage students to pursue technical education in core branches of engineering i.e. Civil, Chemical, Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering in AICTE approved technical institutions.

AICTE Scholarship 2025 Eligibility

The students who wish to apply for the AICTE Engineering scholarship must meet certain eligibility requirements such as the educational qualifications and annual family income.

Educational Qualification:

The candidate should be admitted to the First year of Degree/ Diploma level course in any of the AICTE approved institutions of respective year. OR



Second year of Degree/Diploma Level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE Approved Institute of respective year.

Annual Family Income: Family Income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 8 Lakh per annum during the current financial year. A valid income certificate issued by the State/UT Government needs to be enclosed.

AICTE Scholarship Amount 2025

The AICTE YASHASVI Scholarship provides financial assistance to the students for pursuing their degree course or diploma course. The scholarship amount varies for both the courses.