AICTE Scholarship 2025: Eligibility, Last Date & Online Application Process

Nov 24, 2025, 12:48 IST

AICTE Engineering Scholarship: The All Indian Council of Technical Education (AICTE) provides scholarships to encourage students to pursue engineering in various disciplines. This is a financial assistance programme which helps the meritorious students to join engineering courses. Check this article for detailed information on AICTE Engineering (YASHASVI) scholarship.

AICTE Engineering Scholarship: The AICTE offers YASHASVI (Young Achievers Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative) scholarship to the meritorious students for pursuing engineering courses across various disciplines. In order to motivate students to pursue engineering education at Diploma and UG level in the core branches of engineering, AICTE has formulated a scholarship scheme for meritorious students seeking admission in core branches of Engineering. Scheme being implemented by AICTE aims for encouraging students to pursue technical education in all core branches of Engineering/Technology i.e. Civil Engineering, Chemical Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Electronics & Communication Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Agriculture Engineering, Textile Technology in AICTE approved technical institutions. 

AICTE Scholarship 2025 Overview

AICTE is offering YASHASVI scholarship for meritorious students seeking admission in core branches of Engineering in order to motivate students to pursue engineering education at Diploma and UG level in the core branches of engineering. The main objective of the scheme is to encourage students to pursue technical education in core branches of engineering i.e. Civil, Chemical, Electrical, Electronic and Mechanical Engineering in AICTE approved technical institutions.

Particulars

Details

Scholarship Name

Young Achievers Scholarship and Holistic Academic Skills Venture Initiative (YASHASVI)

Provided By

All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE)

Beneficiaries

Engineering / technical degree or diploma students

Scholarship Amount

₹50,000 per year for degree; ₹30,000 per annum for diploma students

Mode of Payment

DBT (Direct Benefit Transfer)

AICTE Scholarship 2025 Eligibility

The students who wish to apply for the AICTE Engineering scholarship must meet certain eligibility requirements such as the educational qualifications and annual family income.

  • Educational Qualification:

    • The candidate should be admitted to the First year of Degree/ Diploma level course in any of the AICTE approved institutions of respective year. OR

    • Second year of Degree/Diploma Level course through lateral entry in any of the AICTE Approved Institute of respective year.

  • Annual Family Income: Family Income from all sources should not be more than Rs. 8 Lakh per annum during the current financial year. A valid income certificate issued by the State/UT Government needs to be enclosed.

AICTE Scholarship Amount 2025

The AICTE YASHASVI Scholarship provides financial assistance to the students for pursuing their degree course or diploma course. The scholarship amount varies for both the courses.

  • Degree Level Students: Amount of Scholarship ₹50,000/- per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum for 4 years for first year admitted students and 3 years for Lateral Entry Students.

  • Diploma Level Students: Amount of Scholarship ₹30,000/- per annum for every year of study i.e. maximum 3 years for first year admitted students and 2 years for Lateral Entry Students

AICTE Engineering Scholarship 2025 Selection Criteria

The students who apply for the AICTE Engineering scholarship will be selected based on a defined criteria by the Council. The selection criteria for degree level students and diploma level students are as follows:

Courses

Selection Criteria

Degree Level Students

  • On the basis of merit of 12th grade to pursue the Technical Degree Core branch of Engineering from any of the AICTE approved institutions.

  • Lateral Entry: On the basis of average consolidated percentage of Marks in all 6 semesters of Diploma. Limited to 10% of total seats allocation in respective states.

  • In case the number of allotted scholarships in any state is below 10 as per the calculation, a minimum 10 number of scholarships will be allotted in that State/UT.

Diploma Level Students

  • On the basis of the merit of qualifying qualification (10th grade) to pursue the technical Diploma core branch of engineering from any of the AICTE approved institutions.

  • In case the number of allotted scholarships in any state is below 10 as per the calculation, minimum 10 number of scholarships will be allotted in that State/UT.

