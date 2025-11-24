BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Closes Soon for 23,175 Posts - Register Now at onlinebssc.com

BIhar STET Answer Key 2025
By Meenu Solanki
Nov 24, 2025, 14:09 IST

BSSC Inter Level Application form 2025 window for 23175 vacancies will close soon. The last date to submit the application form is November 27. However, candidates can pay the application fee till November 25. Know the step-by-step process to apply online for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 here.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon conclude the application process for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025. Candidates planning to apply for this recruitment drive must complete their registration and fee submission by November 27 to participate in BSSC Inter-level exam. However, the deadline to pay application fee is November 25. The application forms must be submitted through the official website, onlinebssc.com.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 23175 vacancies for various Inter Level posts like LDC, Revenue Employee, Panchayat Secretary, Assistant Instructor, and more across Bihar. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Prelims and Mains.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission started the registration process for 23175 BSSC Inter Level Vacancy on October 15. The last date to pay the application fee is November 25. However, candidates can fill out and submit their applications till November 27. Those who have cleared class 12th can their applications through the direct link mentioned in the article. Check the key highlights in the table below.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 Highlights

Conducting Body

Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC)

Post Name

Inter Level Posts

Vacancy

23175

Education Qualification

10+2 (Intermediate)

Age Limit

18 to 37 Years

Selection Process

Prelims, Mains, Document Verification & others

BSSC Inter Level Salary

INR 19900 and INR 25500 (Varies for all posts)

Official Website

bssc.bihar.gov.in

BSSC Inter Level Last Date 2025

BSSC is going to close the application process for Bihar Inter Level Recruitment 2025 on November 27. The registration process was initiated after the release of notification.

BSSC Inter Level 2025 Dates

Notification Release Date

27 September 2025

Online Application Starts

15 October 2025

Last Date To Submit The Fee

25 November 2025

Last Date To Apply

27 November 2025

BSSC Inter Level Apply Online 2025 Link

BSSC accepts applications only through online mode. No applications will be accepted by any other means. Candidates can either visit the official website to submit their BSSC Inter Level application form or click on the direct link provided below.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025 Apply Online Link

Click here

After submitting your applications, you must check the detailed BSSC Inter Level Syllabus and Exam Pattern to prepare well.

BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025

A total of 23175 vacancies have been announced for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025. Of these, 7394 vacancies are reserved for women candidates. Check the post-wise BSSC Inter Level vacancy breakdown in the table below.

Post Name

Vacancies 

Reserved For Women

Lower Division Clerk (LDC)

22072

7124

Clerk-cum-typist

04

01

Junior Regional Investigator

534

81

Animal Husbandry Helper

549

184

Bench Clerk

16

04

Total 

23175

7394

Steps to Apply Online for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025

Listed below are the steps to apply for BSSC Inter Level Recruitment.

Step 1: Visit the official website of the BSSC at bssc.bihar.gov.in or onlinebssc.com

Step 2: Click on the BSSC Inter Level apply online link.

Step 3: Complete the registration process to generate username ID and password.

Step 4: Fill out the application form and upload the requisite documents.

Step 5: Pay the application fee and submit your BSSC Inter Level application form 2025.

Step 6: Download it and save the BSSC Inter Level 2025 application form for future reference.

