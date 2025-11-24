BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025: Apply Online Closes Soon for 23,175 Posts - Register Now at onlinebssc.com

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025: The Bihar Staff Selection Commission (BSSC) will soon conclude the application process for BSSC Inter Level Vacancy 2025. Candidates planning to apply for this recruitment drive must complete their registration and fee submission by November 27 to participate in BSSC Inter-level exam. However, the deadline to pay application fee is November 25. The application forms must be submitted through the official website, onlinebssc.com.

This recruitment drive aims to fill 23175 vacancies for various Inter Level posts like LDC, Revenue Employee, Panchayat Secretary, Assistant Instructor, and more across Bihar. Selection will be done based on candidates' performance in Prelims and Mains.

BSSC Inter Level Recruitment 2025 Overview

The Bihar Staff Selection Commission started the registration process for 23175 BSSC Inter Level Vacancy on October 15. The last date to pay the application fee is November 25. However, candidates can fill out and submit their applications till November 27. Those who have cleared class 12th can their applications through the direct link mentioned in the article. Check the key highlights in the table below.