RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
Focus
Quick Links

List of Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States: Check Complete List Here!

By Ayukta Zisha
Oct 8, 2025, 09:30 EDT

The United States features diverse and stunning mountain ranges, from Alaska's towering peaks to the gentle Appalachians. This document provides a comprehensive list of the highest U.S. mountain ranges across all 50 states, detailing their highest peaks, elevations, and geographical characteristics. It covers iconic mountains like Denali, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier, highlighting their unique features and recreational opportunities for adventurers and nature enthusiasts.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges
Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges

The United States has some of the most stunning and diverse mountain ranges on the planet, from the towering peaks of Alaska to the gentle Appalachian mountains of the East. These mountain ranges shape not only the geography of the country but also aspects of its climate, ecosystems, and culture. Iconic mountains like Denali, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier are magnet for adventure enthusiasts, hikers, and climbers from all over the world.

They also provide habitat for many wildlife species. From volcanic mountains in the Cascades, to granite cliffs in the Sierra Nevada and backcountry wilderness of the Rockies, the USA mountains offer spectacular scenery, endless recreation opportunities, and windows into the geological forces that shaped this continent.

Check Out: List of Top 10 Coal Producing States in the U.S.

Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States

Here is the list of highest U.S. mountain ranges across all 50 states along with the highest peak, elevation and elevation along with the mountain ranges: 

No.

State

Highest Peak

Elevation (ft)

Mountain Range

1

Alaska

Denali

20,310

Alaska Range

2

California

Mount Whitney

14,499

Sierra Nevada

3

Colorado

Mount Elbert

14,440

Sawatch Range

4

Washington

Mount Rainier

14,411

Cascade Range

5

Wyoming

Gannett Peak

13,810

Wind River Range

6

Hawaii

Mauna Kea

13,796

Hawaii Range

7

Utah

Kings Peak

13,528

Uinta Mountains

8

New Mexico

Wheeler Peak

13,161

Sangre de Cristo Mountains

9

Nevada

Boundary Peak

13,140

White Mountains

10

Arizona

Humphreys Peak

12,633

San Francisco Peaks

11

Idaho

Borah Peak

12,662

Lost River Range

12

Montana

Granite Peak

12,799

Beartooth Mountains

13

Oregon

Mount Hood

11,240

Cascade Range

14

Alaska 

Mount Saint Elias

18,008

Saint Elias Mountains

15

California 

Mount Williamson

14,379

Inyo Mountains

16

Colorado 

Mount Harvard

14,420

Collegiate Peaks

17

Washington (cont.)

Mount Adams

12,281

Cascade Range

18

Wyoming 

Mount Wood

13,161

Wind River Range

19

Hawaii 

Mauna Loa

13,681

Hawaii Range

20

Utah 

Mount Nebo

11,928

Wasatch Range

21

New Mexico 

Mount Taylor

11,302

San Mateo Mountains

22

Nevada 

Mount Charleston

11,916

Spring Mountains

23

Arizona

Mount Baldy

11,409

White Mountains

24

Idaho

Mount Church

12,200

Lost River Range

25

Montana 

Mount Cleveland

10,466

Lewis Range

26

Oregon 

Mount Jefferson

10,497

Cascade Range

27

Alabama

Cheaha Mountain

2,413

Talladega Mountains

28

Arkansas

Magazine Mountain

2,753

Ouachita Mountains

29

Connecticut

Mount Frissell (South Slope)

2,380

Berkshire Mountains

30

Delaware

Ebright Azimuth

448

None (elevation point)

31

Florida

Britton Hill

345

None (elevation point)

32

Georgia

Brasstown Bald

4,784

Blue Ridge Mountains

33

Illinois

Charles Mound

1,235

Driftless Area

34

Indiana

Hoosier Hill

1,257

None (elevation point)

35

Iowa

Hawkeye Point

1,670

None (elevation point)

36

Kansas

Mount Sunflower

4,039

None (elevation point)

37

Kentucky

Black Mountain

4,145

Appalachian Mountains

38

Louisiana

Driskill Mountain

535

None (elevation point)

39

Maine

Mount Katahdin

5,267

Appalachian Mountains

40

Maryland

Backbone Mountain

3,360

Allegheny Mountains

41

Massachusetts

Mount Greylock

3,491

Taconic Mountains

42

Michigan

Mount Arvon

1,979

Huron Mountains

43

Minnesota

Eagle Mountain

2,301

Sawtooth Mountains

44

Mississippi

Woodall Mountain

806

None (elevation point)

45

Missouri

Taum Sauk Mountain

1,772

Ozark Mountains

46

Nebraska

Panorama Point

5,429

None (elevation point)

47

Nevada (cont.)

Wheeler Peak

13,065

Snake Range

48

New Hampshire

Mount Washington

6,288

Presidential Range

49

New Jersey

High Point

1,803

Kittatinny Mountains

50

New York

Mount Marcy

5,344

Adirondack Mountains

1. Alaska Range

The Alaska Range is the highest mountain range in the United States. It runs for more than 400 miles in southern Alaska and contains North America’s highest summit, Denali, at 20,310 feet. The Alaska Range contains rugged terrain, large glaciers, and extreme weather. It is well-known for being a destination for adventurers and mountaineers alike.

The range also is home to diverse wildlife including grizzly bears, caribou, and Dall sheep. Its climactic scenery and rugged land are a representation of Alaska’s wilderness.

2. Sierra Nevada

The Sierra Nevada runs along eastern California and a small section of Nevada. It is known famously for Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous United States at 14,499 feet. The Sierra Nevada is full of granite walls, alpine lakes, forests, and it is home to Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park.

These parks provide world-class hiking, climbing, and skiing activities. Millions of visitors come to the parks and surrounding wilderness to see its natural beauty.

3. Rocky Mountains 

The Rocky Mountains, extending from New Mexico to northern Canada, covers a span of over 3,000 miles in length across western North America. Mount Elbert, located in Colorado, is the highest mountain range in the Rockies in the U.S., reaching an impressive height of 14,440 feet. This iconic range is characterized by rugged towering peaks, scenic alpine meadows, and expansive forests.

The Rocky mountain region hosts a wonderfully diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife including elk, moose, and mountain lions. Outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike descend upon the Rockies to partake in an endless stream of outdoor adventures, whether that be hiking, skiing, or climbing. Visitors to the area can admire the spectacular Northern Rockies and the beauty that inspires both artists and travelers. 

4. Cascade Range 

The Cascade Range stretches from northern California, through Oregon and Washington, and enters into British Columbia, also part of North America. The Cascade Range is perhaps best recognized for Mount Rainier which reaches a height of 14,411 feet; which also happens to be an active stratovolcano.

The Cascades have a range of volcanic mountains, glaciers, and dense coniferous forests. The range provides a considerable quantity of climbing, skiing, and mountaineering options. The volcanic activity of the Cascades shaped the landscape and resulted in vast agricultural growing soils plots to grow crops and other dramatic picturesque backdrops. The Cascade range also includes other iconic landforms such as Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood.

5. Wind River Range 

The Wind River Range is located in western Wyoming and features rugged peaks and glacial valleys. Gannett Peak is the highest peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet. The area is rich in alpine lakes, granite cliffs, and wilderness trails, while also providing habitat for abundant wildlife such as bighorn sheep, bears, and eagles.

It is popular with hikers and climbers looking for solitude and difficulty, and offers some of the most spectacular and pristine scenery in the Rockies.


Ayukta Zisha
Ayukta Zisha

Content Writer

    Ayukta Zisha is a Content Writer and Published Author with a Master’s degree in English Literature. She also holds a certification in Digital Marketing from IIT Delhi. Deeply passionate about art, aesthetics, and literature, Ayukta brings a unique creative flair to her writing. A dedicated bibliophile, she continues to explore and share her love for words through engaging and insightful content. You can reach out to her at ayukta.zisha@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Trending Tags