List of Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States: Check Complete List Here!

The United States has some of the most stunning and diverse mountain ranges on the planet, from the towering peaks of Alaska to the gentle Appalachian mountains of the East. These mountain ranges shape not only the geography of the country but also aspects of its climate, ecosystems, and culture. Iconic mountains like Denali, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier are magnet for adventure enthusiasts, hikers, and climbers from all over the world.
They also provide habitat for many wildlife species. From volcanic mountains in the Cascades, to granite cliffs in the Sierra Nevada and backcountry wilderness of the Rockies, the USA mountains offer spectacular scenery, endless recreation opportunities, and windows into the geological forces that shaped this continent.
Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States
Here is the list of highest U.S. mountain ranges across all 50 states along with the highest peak, elevation and elevation along with the mountain ranges:
|
No.
|
State
|
Highest Peak
|
Elevation (ft)
|
Mountain Range
|
1
|
Alaska
|
Denali
|
20,310
|
Alaska Range
|
2
|
California
|
Mount Whitney
|
14,499
|
Sierra Nevada
|
3
|
Colorado
|
Mount Elbert
|
14,440
|
Sawatch Range
|
4
|
Washington
|
Mount Rainier
|
14,411
|
Cascade Range
|
5
|
Wyoming
|
Gannett Peak
|
13,810
|
Wind River Range
|
6
|
Hawaii
|
Mauna Kea
|
13,796
|
Hawaii Range
|
7
|
Utah
|
Kings Peak
|
13,528
|
Uinta Mountains
|
8
|
New Mexico
|
Wheeler Peak
|
13,161
|
Sangre de Cristo Mountains
|
9
|
Nevada
|
Boundary Peak
|
13,140
|
White Mountains
|
10
|
Arizona
|
Humphreys Peak
|
12,633
|
San Francisco Peaks
|
11
|
Idaho
|
Borah Peak
|
12,662
|
Lost River Range
|
12
|
Montana
|
Granite Peak
|
12,799
|
Beartooth Mountains
|
13
|
Oregon
|
Mount Hood
|
11,240
|
Cascade Range
|
14
|
Alaska
|
Mount Saint Elias
|
18,008
|
Saint Elias Mountains
|
15
|
California
|
Mount Williamson
|
14,379
|
Inyo Mountains
|
16
|
Colorado
|
Mount Harvard
|
14,420
|
Collegiate Peaks
|
17
|
Washington (cont.)
|
Mount Adams
|
12,281
|
Cascade Range
|
18
|
Wyoming
|
Mount Wood
|
13,161
|
Wind River Range
|
19
|
Hawaii
|
Mauna Loa
|
13,681
|
Hawaii Range
|
20
|
Utah
|
Mount Nebo
|
11,928
|
Wasatch Range
|
21
|
New Mexico
|
Mount Taylor
|
11,302
|
San Mateo Mountains
|
22
|
Nevada
|
Mount Charleston
|
11,916
|
Spring Mountains
|
23
|
Arizona
|
Mount Baldy
|
11,409
|
White Mountains
|
24
|
Idaho
|
Mount Church
|
12,200
|
Lost River Range
|
25
|
Montana
|
Mount Cleveland
|
10,466
|
Lewis Range
|
26
|
Oregon
|
Mount Jefferson
|
10,497
|
Cascade Range
|
27
|
Alabama
|
Cheaha Mountain
|
2,413
|
Talladega Mountains
|
28
|
Arkansas
|
Magazine Mountain
|
2,753
|
Ouachita Mountains
|
29
|
Connecticut
|
Mount Frissell (South Slope)
|
2,380
|
Berkshire Mountains
|
30
|
Delaware
|
Ebright Azimuth
|
448
|
None (elevation point)
|
31
|
Florida
|
Britton Hill
|
345
|
None (elevation point)
|
32
|
Georgia
|
Brasstown Bald
|
4,784
|
Blue Ridge Mountains
|
33
|
Illinois
|
Charles Mound
|
1,235
|
Driftless Area
|
34
|
Indiana
|
Hoosier Hill
|
1,257
|
None (elevation point)
|
35
|
Iowa
|
Hawkeye Point
|
1,670
|
None (elevation point)
|
36
|
Kansas
|
Mount Sunflower
|
4,039
|
None (elevation point)
|
37
|
Kentucky
|
Black Mountain
|
4,145
|
Appalachian Mountains
|
38
|
Louisiana
|
Driskill Mountain
|
535
|
None (elevation point)
|
39
|
Maine
|
Mount Katahdin
|
5,267
|
Appalachian Mountains
|
40
|
Maryland
|
Backbone Mountain
|
3,360
|
Allegheny Mountains
|
41
|
Massachusetts
|
Mount Greylock
|
3,491
|
Taconic Mountains
|
42
|
Michigan
|
Mount Arvon
|
1,979
|
Huron Mountains
|
43
|
Minnesota
|
Eagle Mountain
|
2,301
|
Sawtooth Mountains
|
44
|
Mississippi
|
Woodall Mountain
|
806
|
None (elevation point)
|
45
|
Missouri
|
Taum Sauk Mountain
|
1,772
|
Ozark Mountains
|
46
|
Nebraska
|
Panorama Point
|
5,429
|
None (elevation point)
|
47
|
Nevada (cont.)
|
Wheeler Peak
|
13,065
|
Snake Range
|
48
|
New Hampshire
|
Mount Washington
|
6,288
|
Presidential Range
|
49
|
New Jersey
|
High Point
|
1,803
|
Kittatinny Mountains
|
50
|
New York
|
Mount Marcy
|
5,344
|
Adirondack Mountains
1. Alaska Range
The Alaska Range is the highest mountain range in the United States. It runs for more than 400 miles in southern Alaska and contains North America’s highest summit, Denali, at 20,310 feet. The Alaska Range contains rugged terrain, large glaciers, and extreme weather. It is well-known for being a destination for adventurers and mountaineers alike.
The range also is home to diverse wildlife including grizzly bears, caribou, and Dall sheep. Its climactic scenery and rugged land are a representation of Alaska’s wilderness.
2. Sierra Nevada
The Sierra Nevada runs along eastern California and a small section of Nevada. It is known famously for Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous United States at 14,499 feet. The Sierra Nevada is full of granite walls, alpine lakes, forests, and it is home to Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park.
These parks provide world-class hiking, climbing, and skiing activities. Millions of visitors come to the parks and surrounding wilderness to see its natural beauty.
3. Rocky Mountains
The Rocky Mountains, extending from New Mexico to northern Canada, covers a span of over 3,000 miles in length across western North America. Mount Elbert, located in Colorado, is the highest mountain range in the Rockies in the U.S., reaching an impressive height of 14,440 feet. This iconic range is characterized by rugged towering peaks, scenic alpine meadows, and expansive forests.
The Rocky mountain region hosts a wonderfully diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife including elk, moose, and mountain lions. Outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike descend upon the Rockies to partake in an endless stream of outdoor adventures, whether that be hiking, skiing, or climbing. Visitors to the area can admire the spectacular Northern Rockies and the beauty that inspires both artists and travelers.
4. Cascade Range
The Cascade Range stretches from northern California, through Oregon and Washington, and enters into British Columbia, also part of North America. The Cascade Range is perhaps best recognized for Mount Rainier which reaches a height of 14,411 feet; which also happens to be an active stratovolcano.
The Cascades have a range of volcanic mountains, glaciers, and dense coniferous forests. The range provides a considerable quantity of climbing, skiing, and mountaineering options. The volcanic activity of the Cascades shaped the landscape and resulted in vast agricultural growing soils plots to grow crops and other dramatic picturesque backdrops. The Cascade range also includes other iconic landforms such as Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood.
5. Wind River Range
The Wind River Range is located in western Wyoming and features rugged peaks and glacial valleys. Gannett Peak is the highest peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet. The area is rich in alpine lakes, granite cliffs, and wilderness trails, while also providing habitat for abundant wildlife such as bighorn sheep, bears, and eagles.
It is popular with hikers and climbers looking for solitude and difficulty, and offers some of the most spectacular and pristine scenery in the Rockies.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation