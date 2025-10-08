List of Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States: Check Complete List Here!

The United States has some of the most stunning and diverse mountain ranges on the planet, from the towering peaks of Alaska to the gentle Appalachian mountains of the East. These mountain ranges shape not only the geography of the country but also aspects of its climate, ecosystems, and culture. Iconic mountains like Denali, Mount Whitney, and Mount Rainier are magnet for adventure enthusiasts, hikers, and climbers from all over the world. They also provide habitat for many wildlife species. From volcanic mountains in the Cascades, to granite cliffs in the Sierra Nevada and backcountry wilderness of the Rockies, the USA mountains offer spectacular scenery, endless recreation opportunities, and windows into the geological forces that shaped this continent. Check Out: List of Top 10 Coal Producing States in the U.S.

Highest U.S. Mountain Ranges Across All 50 States Here is the list of highest U.S. mountain ranges across all 50 states along with the highest peak, elevation and elevation along with the mountain ranges: No. State Highest Peak Elevation (ft) Mountain Range 1 Alaska Denali 20,310 Alaska Range 2 California Mount Whitney 14,499 Sierra Nevada 3 Colorado Mount Elbert 14,440 Sawatch Range 4 Washington Mount Rainier 14,411 Cascade Range 5 Wyoming Gannett Peak 13,810 Wind River Range 6 Hawaii Mauna Kea 13,796 Hawaii Range 7 Utah Kings Peak 13,528 Uinta Mountains 8 New Mexico Wheeler Peak 13,161 Sangre de Cristo Mountains 9 Nevada Boundary Peak 13,140 White Mountains 10 Arizona Humphreys Peak 12,633 San Francisco Peaks 11 Idaho Borah Peak 12,662 Lost River Range 12 Montana Granite Peak 12,799 Beartooth Mountains 13 Oregon Mount Hood 11,240 Cascade Range 14 Alaska Mount Saint Elias 18,008 Saint Elias Mountains 15 California Mount Williamson 14,379 Inyo Mountains 16 Colorado Mount Harvard 14,420 Collegiate Peaks 17 Washington (cont.) Mount Adams 12,281 Cascade Range 18 Wyoming Mount Wood 13,161 Wind River Range 19 Hawaii Mauna Loa 13,681 Hawaii Range 20 Utah Mount Nebo 11,928 Wasatch Range 21 New Mexico Mount Taylor 11,302 San Mateo Mountains 22 Nevada Mount Charleston 11,916 Spring Mountains 23 Arizona Mount Baldy 11,409 White Mountains 24 Idaho Mount Church 12,200 Lost River Range 25 Montana Mount Cleveland 10,466 Lewis Range 26 Oregon Mount Jefferson 10,497 Cascade Range 27 Alabama Cheaha Mountain 2,413 Talladega Mountains 28 Arkansas Magazine Mountain 2,753 Ouachita Mountains 29 Connecticut Mount Frissell (South Slope) 2,380 Berkshire Mountains 30 Delaware Ebright Azimuth 448 None (elevation point) 31 Florida Britton Hill 345 None (elevation point) 32 Georgia Brasstown Bald 4,784 Blue Ridge Mountains 33 Illinois Charles Mound 1,235 Driftless Area 34 Indiana Hoosier Hill 1,257 None (elevation point) 35 Iowa Hawkeye Point 1,670 None (elevation point) 36 Kansas Mount Sunflower 4,039 None (elevation point) 37 Kentucky Black Mountain 4,145 Appalachian Mountains 38 Louisiana Driskill Mountain 535 None (elevation point) 39 Maine Mount Katahdin 5,267 Appalachian Mountains 40 Maryland Backbone Mountain 3,360 Allegheny Mountains 41 Massachusetts Mount Greylock 3,491 Taconic Mountains 42 Michigan Mount Arvon 1,979 Huron Mountains 43 Minnesota Eagle Mountain 2,301 Sawtooth Mountains 44 Mississippi Woodall Mountain 806 None (elevation point) 45 Missouri Taum Sauk Mountain 1,772 Ozark Mountains 46 Nebraska Panorama Point 5,429 None (elevation point) 47 Nevada (cont.) Wheeler Peak 13,065 Snake Range 48 New Hampshire Mount Washington 6,288 Presidential Range 49 New Jersey High Point 1,803 Kittatinny Mountains 50 New York Mount Marcy 5,344 Adirondack Mountains

1. Alaska Range The Alaska Range is the highest mountain range in the United States. It runs for more than 400 miles in southern Alaska and contains North America’s highest summit, Denali, at 20,310 feet. The Alaska Range contains rugged terrain, large glaciers, and extreme weather. It is well-known for being a destination for adventurers and mountaineers alike. The range also is home to diverse wildlife including grizzly bears, caribou, and Dall sheep. Its climactic scenery and rugged land are a representation of Alaska’s wilderness. 2. Sierra Nevada The Sierra Nevada runs along eastern California and a small section of Nevada. It is known famously for Mount Whitney, the highest peak in the contiguous United States at 14,499 feet. The Sierra Nevada is full of granite walls, alpine lakes, forests, and it is home to Yosemite National Park and Sequoia National Park.

These parks provide world-class hiking, climbing, and skiing activities. Millions of visitors come to the parks and surrounding wilderness to see its natural beauty. 3. Rocky Mountains The Rocky Mountains, extending from New Mexico to northern Canada, covers a span of over 3,000 miles in length across western North America. Mount Elbert, located in Colorado, is the highest mountain range in the Rockies in the U.S., reaching an impressive height of 14,440 feet. This iconic range is characterized by rugged towering peaks, scenic alpine meadows, and expansive forests. The Rocky mountain region hosts a wonderfully diverse array of ecosystems and wildlife including elk, moose, and mountain lions. Outdoor enthusiasts and travelers alike descend upon the Rockies to partake in an endless stream of outdoor adventures, whether that be hiking, skiing, or climbing. Visitors to the area can admire the spectacular Northern Rockies and the beauty that inspires both artists and travelers.

4. Cascade Range The Cascade Range stretches from northern California, through Oregon and Washington, and enters into British Columbia, also part of North America. The Cascade Range is perhaps best recognized for Mount Rainier which reaches a height of 14,411 feet; which also happens to be an active stratovolcano. The Cascades have a range of volcanic mountains, glaciers, and dense coniferous forests. The range provides a considerable quantity of climbing, skiing, and mountaineering options. The volcanic activity of the Cascades shaped the landscape and resulted in vast agricultural growing soils plots to grow crops and other dramatic picturesque backdrops. The Cascade range also includes other iconic landforms such as Mount St. Helens and Mount Hood. 5. Wind River Range The Wind River Range is located in western Wyoming and features rugged peaks and glacial valleys. Gannett Peak is the highest peak in Wyoming at 13,810 feet. The area is rich in alpine lakes, granite cliffs, and wilderness trails, while also providing habitat for abundant wildlife such as bighorn sheep, bears, and eagles.