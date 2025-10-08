OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticke PDF- Link Here

RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
By Mohd Salman
Oct 8, 2025, 19:17 IST

The OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 is now available at opsc.gov.in for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Exam scheduled to be conducted October 12, 2025. Candidates must download the opsc ocs admit card pdf using their registration credentials and carry it along with a valid photo ID to the exam centre.

OPCS OCS Admit Card 2025
OPCS OCS Admit Card 2025

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The OPSC OCS exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download the OPSC OCS Hall Ticket from the official website, opsc.gov.in, by logging into their account with registration number and password.
The OPSC OCS Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination along with a valid photo ID. The admit card contains important details such as shift time, examination details, candidates details as well as examination centre details.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 OUT

The OPC OCS Admit Card 2025 is out at opsc.gov.in, for the preliminary examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. The Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam will consist of 2 General Studies papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates have to mandatory appear for both papers. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination centre.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025: Link Active

The OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 link is active at opsc.gov.in. Candidates can now download their hall ticket by logging into their account with registration number and password. The admit card contains the details such as Candidate’s Name and Photograph, Roll Number and Registration ID, Exam Date and Shift Timing. Click on the direct link below to download the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025

Direct Download Link

How to Download OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025?

Candidates can click on the direct link above to download Odisha Civil Services Prelims Exam Admit Card or they can follow the simple steps listed below to download the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025

  • Visit the official website, opsc.gov.in.
  • On the homepage, click on the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 link.
  • Enter your registration number, date of birth, and PP SAN (Public Service Account Number).
  • After submitting the details, your admit card will appear on the screen.
  • Verify the details and download the opsc ocs admit card pdf and take a printout.

Important Details Mentioned on the OPSC OCS Admit Card

After downloading the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 candidates must check all the details mentioned on it. Check the list below for details mentioned in admit card

  • Candidate’s Name and Photograph
  • Roll Number and Registration ID
  • Exam Date and Shift Timing
  • Exam Center Address
  • Reporting Time and Gate Closing Time
  • PwD Accommodation (if applicable)
  • Instructions for the Exam Day

