OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 Released at opsc.gov.in, Download Exam Hall Ticke PDF- Link Here

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025: The Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 for the Odisha Civil Services Preliminary Examination. The OPSC OCS exam 2025 is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. Candidates who have successfully filled the online application form can download the OPSC OCS Hall Ticket from the official website, opsc.gov.in, by logging into their account with registration number and password.

The OPSC OCS Admit Card is an important document that a candidate needs to carry to the examination along with a valid photo ID. The admit card contains important details such as shift time, examination details, candidates details as well as examination centre details.

OPSC OCS Admit Card 2025 OUT

The OPC OCS Admit Card 2025 is out at opsc.gov.in, for the preliminary examination which is scheduled to be conducted on October 12, 2025. The Odisha Civil Service Prelims Exam will consist of 2 General Studies papers- Paper 1 and Paper 2. Candidates have to mandatory appear for both papers. It is mandatory for candidates to carry the admit card to the examination centre.