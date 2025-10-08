List of Longest Serving World Leaders: Is any Indian in the List?

Throughout history, many nations have witnessed leaders who remained in power for decades, some as symbols of stability and development, while others ruled with strict control. These long-serving leaders have shaped their countries’ political landscapes, economies, and international relations in profound ways. From revolutionary icons like Fidel Castro to long-reigning monarchs and modern-day presidents, their influence continues to define eras of governance around the world. Longest-Serving Leaders in the World Several world leaders have held power for exceptionally long periods, either as presidents, prime ministers, or heads of state. Below is a look at some of the longest-serving non-royal national leaders who left an indelible mark on their nations. Rank Leader Country Tenure Duration 1 Fidel Castro Cuba 1959 – 2008 49 years 2 Chiang Kai-shek Republic of China (Taiwan) 1928 – 1975 47 years 3 Kim Il-sung North Korea 1948 – 1994 46 years 4 Paul Biya Cameroon 1982 – Present 43 years (as of 2025) 5 Ali Khamenei Iran 1989 – Present 36 years (as of 2025) 6 Muammar Gaddafi Libya 1969 – 2011 42 years 7 Omar Bongo Ondimba Gabon 1967 – 2009 42 years 8 Enver Hoxha Albania 1944 – 1985 41 years 9 Francisco Franco Spain 1939 – 1975 36 years 10 Yoweri Museveni Uganda 1986 – Present 39 years (as of 2025)

Fidel Castro: The Revolutionary of Cuba Fidel Castro remains one of the most recognized political figures in world history. He led Cuba from 1959 to 2008 after spearheading the Cuban Revolution that overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista. Under his leadership, Cuba transitioned into a socialist state, aligning with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Despite facing global criticism and decades of U.S. sanctions, Castro’s rule defined Cuban politics and society for nearly five decades. Kim Il-sung: The Eternal Leader of North Korea Kim Il-sung established North Korea in 1948 and ruled until his death in 1994. He developed the country’s Juche ideology (self-reliance) and built one of the world’s most centralized regimes. His leadership laid the foundation for North Korea’s dynastic rule, which continues today under his grandson Kim Jong-un.

Paul Biya: The Long-Standing President of Cameroon Paul Biya has been in power since 1982, making him one of the longest-serving current leaders in the world. Known for his political longevity, Biya has maintained control through multiple elections. His rule has been marked by both economic challenges and political controversies, yet he remains a central figure in Cameroon's governance even after four decades. Ali Khamenei: The Supreme Leader of Iran Ali Khamenei became Iran's Supreme Leader in 1989, following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. As the highest-ranking political and religious authority in Iran, he holds ultimate power over all branches of government. Khamenei's tenure has seen Iran through political reform, sanctions, and nuclear negotiations, making him one of the most influential leaders in the Middle East.