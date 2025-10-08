RRB NTPC Admit Card 2025
List of Longest Serving World Leaders: Is any Indian in the List?

By Vidhee Tripathi
Oct 8, 2025, 18:49 IST

Discover the longest-serving leaders in the world, from Fidel Castro and Kim Il-sung to Paul Biya and Ali Khamenei. Learn how their decades-long rule shaped their nations’ political and social landscapes.

Throughout history, many nations have witnessed leaders who remained in power for decades, some as symbols of stability and development, while others ruled with strict control. These long-serving leaders have shaped their countries’ political landscapes, economies, and international relations in profound ways. From revolutionary icons like Fidel Castro to long-reigning monarchs and modern-day presidents, their influence continues to define eras of governance around the world.

Longest-Serving Leaders in the World

Several world leaders have held power for exceptionally long periods, either as presidents, prime ministers, or heads of state. Below is a look at some of the longest-serving non-royal national leaders who left an indelible mark on their nations.

Rank

Leader

Country

Tenure

Duration

1

Fidel Castro

Cuba

1959 – 2008

49 years

2

Chiang Kai-shek

Republic of China (Taiwan)

1928 – 1975

47 years

3

Kim Il-sung

North Korea

1948 – 1994

46 years

4

Paul Biya

Cameroon

1982 – Present

43 years (as of 2025)

5

Ali Khamenei

Iran

1989 – Present

36 years (as of 2025)

6

Muammar Gaddafi

Libya

1969 – 2011

42 years

7

Omar Bongo Ondimba

Gabon

1967 – 2009

42 years

8

Enver Hoxha

Albania

1944 – 1985

41 years

9

Francisco Franco

Spain

1939 – 1975

36 years

10

Yoweri Museveni

Uganda

1986 – Present

39 years (as of 2025)

Fidel Castro: The Revolutionary of Cuba

Fidel Castro remains one of the most recognized political figures in world history. He led Cuba from 1959 to 2008 after spearheading the Cuban Revolution that overthrew dictator Fulgencio Batista. Under his leadership, Cuba transitioned into a socialist state, aligning with the Soviet Union during the Cold War. Despite facing global criticism and decades of U.S. sanctions, Castro’s rule defined Cuban politics and society for nearly five decades.

Kim Il-sung: The Eternal Leader of North Korea

Kim Il-sung established North Korea in 1948 and ruled until his death in 1994. He developed the country’s Juche ideology (self-reliance) and built one of the world’s most centralized regimes. His leadership laid the foundation for North Korea’s dynastic rule, which continues today under his grandson Kim Jong-un.

Paul Biya: The Long-Standing President of Cameroon

Paul Biya has been in power since 1982, making him one of the longest-serving current leaders in the world. Known for his political longevity, Biya has maintained control through multiple elections. His rule has been marked by both economic challenges and political controversies, yet he remains a central figure in Cameroon’s governance even after four decades.

Ali Khamenei: The Supreme Leader of Iran

Ali Khamenei became Iran’s Supreme Leader in 1989, following the death of Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. As the highest-ranking political and religious authority in Iran, he holds ultimate power over all branches of government. Khamenei’s tenure has seen Iran through political reform, sanctions, and nuclear negotiations, making him one of the most influential leaders in the Middle East.

Yoweri Museveni: Uganda’s Long-Serving President

Yoweri Museveni came to power in 1986 after leading a military rebellion. Since then, he has remained President of Uganda, guiding the nation through periods of economic growth and political reform. However, his long rule has also faced criticism over the suppression of opposition and constitutional amendments extending his presidency.

