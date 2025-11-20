Which Country Is the Largest Producer of Ice Apple?

Largest Producer of Ice Apple: India is the largest producer of ice apple, also known as nungu, tadgola, palmyra fruit, or palm fruit. The country has the world’s highest concentration of palmyra palm trees, spread across hot tropical regions where the fruit grows naturally. India dominates global production because of its climate, long summer season, and massive rural consumption, making it the top source of fresh ice apples worldwide. What Is Ice Apple? Ice apple is the tender, jelly-like fruit of the palmyra palm (Borassus flabellifer), widely eaten in India during extreme heat. The fruit is soft, translucent, mildly sweet, and packed with electrolytes that instantly cool the body. It is often sold by roadside vendors, especially in South India, earning popularity as a natural summer coolant and a traditional hydration food.

Top 5 Largest Producers of Ice Apple in the World 1. India India is the largest producer of ice apple. The palmyra palm grows naturally in many states like Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, West Bengal, and Bihar. The hot weather and long summers help the trees grow well, and people in India eat ice apple a lot during the summer. No other country produces as much as India. 2. Thailand Thailand produces a good amount of ice apple. The palmyra palm grows in many parts of the country, especially in central and northeastern areas. Thai people use the fruit in sweet dishes and cool drinks. Because the palm is also used for making palm sugar, many farmers grow it in large numbers. 3. Cambodia Cambodia has many naturally growing palmyra palm trees. The fruit is sold in local markets and eaten widely in rural areas. While Cambodia is known more for palm sugar, the same trees also produce ice apples, making it one of the top producers in the world.

4. Sri Lanka Sri Lanka grows a lot of palmyra palms, especially in the northern and eastern parts of the country. Ice apple is eaten as a summer fruit, and the tree is also used for making sap, sweets, and handicrafts. The warm climate helps the palms grow without much care. 5. Indonesia Indonesia is another important producer. The palm tree grows in places like Java, Sulawesi, and the Lesser Sunda Islands. The fruit is sold in markets and eaten fresh by local people. Indonesia’s tropical weather makes it easy for the trees to grow naturally. Interesting Facts About Ice Apple 1. Natural Hydration Powerhouse Ice apple works better than many packaged drinks because it contains natural sugars, minerals, and 90% water. It prevents dehydration and heatstroke during peak Indian summer. 2. A Tree That Lives for a Century