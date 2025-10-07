Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Registration Link
Focus
Quick Links

Nobel Prize 2025 Important MCQs for Various Government Job Exams like SSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence & More

By Sunil Sharma
Oct 7, 2025, 14:07 IST

Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions: General Awareness is an important section of various competitive exams like SSC, Banking, Teaching, and Defence exams. The Nobel Prize is a significant topic under the Awards and Honours category. Check 20+ important questions on the Nobel Prize 2025 along with key static questions related to the Nobel Prize.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions
Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions

Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions: General Awareness plays an important role in almost every competitive exam, like SSC, Banking, Teaching and Defence examinations. It helps candidates stay informed about national and international events, awards, organisations, and important personalities. Among the various topics covered under the “Awards and Honours” section, the Nobel Prize holds special importance because of its global recognition and historical significance. The Nobel Prize is awarded every year in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences for an outstanding contribution to humankind. 

Nobel Prize award questions often appear in competitive exams in the General Awareness section.

In this article, we have compiled 20+ important questions on the Nobel Prize 2025 along with static GK questions related to the Nobel Prize, covering its history, founders, award categories, and recent winners. This set of questions will help you enhance your preparation and score better in the upcoming exams.

Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions

This year, the Nobel Foundation will award the prizes from October 6 to October 13, 2025. The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the various upcoming competitive exams.

Q1. Who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine?

a. Emmanuelle Charpentier & Jennifer Doudna

b. Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi

c. Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun

d. Katalin Karikó & Drew Weissman

Answer: b) Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi

Q2. The work of the 2025 Medicine laureates is likely to help in treating which kind of diseases?

a. Viral infections

b. Genetic disorders

c. Neurodegenerative diseases

d. Autoimmune diseases 

Answer: d) Autoimmune diseases

Q3. Which of the following fields did the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine not directly address?

a. Regulatory genetics

b. Autoimmunity

c. Immune self-tolerance

d. Formation of a neural synapse

Answer: d) Formation of a neural synapse

Q4.Who presented (announced) the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine?

a. The King of Sweden

b. Nobel Foundation Chair

c. Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet

d. Secretary-General of the United Nations

Answer: c) Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet

Q5. The winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine came from which countries?

a. United States and Japan

b. United States and Germany

c. United Kingdom and Japan

d. Germany and Sweden

Answer: a) United States and Japan

Q6. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded for research in which area?

a. Gene editing

b. Research on regulatory T cells and immune tolerance

c. DNA structure

d. Vaccine development

Answer: b) Research on regulatory T cells and immune tolerance

Nobel Prize Important Questions (Static Questions)

Q1. Which organisation awards the Nobel Prizes?

a. United Nations

b. Nobel Foundation

c. UNESCO

d. World Health Organisation

Answer: b) Nobel Foundation

Q2. Who was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize? 

a. Mother Teresa 

b. Margaret Thatcher 

c. Marie Curie

d. Rosa Parks

Ans. c) Marie Curie

Q3. Who was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize?

a. Mother Teresa

b. C.V. Raman

c. Rabindranath Tagore

d. Amartya Sen

Answer: c) Rabindranath Tagore

Q4. In which year was the first Nobel Prize awarded? 

a. 1901 

b. 1910 

c. 1920 

d. 1930

Ans. a) 1901

Q5. Which Nobel Prize category is not one of the original Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel's will? 

a. Nobel Prize in Economics 

b. Nobel Prize in Physics 

c. Nobel Prize in Literature

d. Nobel Prize in Chemistry

Ans. a) Nobel Prize in Economics 

Q6. Who is the only person to receive Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields? 

a. Marie Curie 

b. Isaac Newton

c. Stephen Hawking 

d. James Clerk Maxwell

Answer: a) Marie Curie

Q7. Who was the youngest person to win a Nobel Prize?

a. William Lawrence Bragg

b. Albert Einstein

c. Malala Yousafzai

d. Marie Curie

Answer: c) Malala Yousafzai

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News