Nobel Prize 2025 Important MCQs for Various Government Job Exams like SSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence & More

Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions: General Awareness plays an important role in almost every competitive exam, like SSC, Banking, Teaching and Defence examinations. It helps candidates stay informed about national and international events, awards, organisations, and important personalities. Among the various topics covered under the “Awards and Honours” section, the Nobel Prize holds special importance because of its global recognition and historical significance. The Nobel Prize is awarded every year in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences for an outstanding contribution to humankind.
Nobel Prize award questions often appear in competitive exams in the General Awareness section.
In this article, we have compiled 20+ important questions on the Nobel Prize 2025 along with static GK questions related to the Nobel Prize, covering its history, founders, award categories, and recent winners. This set of questions will help you enhance your preparation and score better in the upcoming exams.
Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions
This year, the Nobel Foundation will award the prizes from October 6 to October 13, 2025. The top questions are listed below that can be asked in the various upcoming competitive exams.
Q1. Who won the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine?
a. Emmanuelle Charpentier & Jennifer Doudna
b. Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi
c. Victor Ambros & Gary Ruvkun
d. Katalin Karikó & Drew Weissman
Answer: b) Mary Brunkow, Fred Ramsdell & Shimon Sakaguchi
Q2. The work of the 2025 Medicine laureates is likely to help in treating which kind of diseases?
a. Viral infections
b. Genetic disorders
c. Neurodegenerative diseases
d. Autoimmune diseases
Answer: d) Autoimmune diseases
Q3. Which of the following fields did the 2025 Nobel Prize in Medicine not directly address?
a. Regulatory genetics
b. Autoimmunity
c. Immune self-tolerance
d. Formation of a neural synapse
Answer: d) Formation of a neural synapse
Q4.Who presented (announced) the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine?
a. The King of Sweden
b. Nobel Foundation Chair
c. Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet
d. Secretary-General of the United Nations
Answer: c) Nobel Assembly at Karolinska Institutet
Q5. The winners of the 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine came from which countries?
a. United States and Japan
b. United States and Germany
c. United Kingdom and Japan
d. Germany and Sweden
Answer: a) United States and Japan
Q6. The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine was awarded for research in which area?
a. Gene editing
b. Research on regulatory T cells and immune tolerance
c. DNA structure
d. Vaccine development
Answer: b) Research on regulatory T cells and immune tolerance
Nobel Prize Important Questions (Static Questions)
Q1. Which organisation awards the Nobel Prizes?
a. United Nations
b. Nobel Foundation
c. UNESCO
d. World Health Organisation
Answer: b) Nobel Foundation
Q2. Who was the first woman to receive a Nobel Prize?
a. Mother Teresa
b. Margaret Thatcher
c. Marie Curie
d. Rosa Parks
Ans. c) Marie Curie
Q3. Who was the first Indian to receive the Nobel Prize?
a. Mother Teresa
b. C.V. Raman
c. Rabindranath Tagore
d. Amartya Sen
Answer: c) Rabindranath Tagore
Q4. In which year was the first Nobel Prize awarded?
a. 1901
b. 1910
c. 1920
d. 1930
Ans. a) 1901
Q5. Which Nobel Prize category is not one of the original Nobel Prizes established by Alfred Nobel's will?
a. Nobel Prize in Economics
b. Nobel Prize in Physics
c. Nobel Prize in Literature
d. Nobel Prize in Chemistry
Ans. a) Nobel Prize in Economics
Q6. Who is the only person to receive Nobel Prizes in two different scientific fields?
a. Marie Curie
b. Isaac Newton
c. Stephen Hawking
d. James Clerk Maxwell
Answer: a) Marie Curie
Q7. Who was the youngest person to win a Nobel Prize?
a. William Lawrence Bragg
b. Albert Einstein
c. Malala Yousafzai
d. Marie Curie
Answer: c) Malala Yousafzai
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation