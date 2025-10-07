Nobel Prize 2025 Important MCQs for Various Government Job Exams like SSC, Banking, Teaching, Defence & More

Nobel Prize 2025 Important Questions: General Awareness plays an important role in almost every competitive exam, like SSC, Banking, Teaching and Defence examinations. It helps candidates stay informed about national and international events, awards, organisations, and important personalities. Among the various topics covered under the “Awards and Honours” section, the Nobel Prize holds special importance because of its global recognition and historical significance. The Nobel Prize is awarded every year in Physics, Chemistry, Medicine, Literature, Peace and Economic Sciences for an outstanding contribution to humankind.

Nobel Prize award questions often appear in competitive exams in the General Awareness section.

In this article, we have compiled 20+ important questions on the Nobel Prize 2025 along with static GK questions related to the Nobel Prize, covering its history, founders, award categories, and recent winners. This set of questions will help you enhance your preparation and score better in the upcoming exams.