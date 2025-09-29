TNPSC Group 2 Answer key 2025 Releasing Soon at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Expected Date and Steps to Download Here

TNPSC Group 2 Answer key 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is expected to release the TNPSC Group 2 Answer key 2025 for 645 various posts. The Commission had conducted successfully the written exam on September 28, 2025. Along with the provisional answer key, the Commission released the detailed process to raise objections, if any against the provisional answer key. Candidates who have appeared in the above exam can download the provisional answer key from the official website of TNPSC-https://www.tnpsc.gov.in. TNPSC Answer Key 2025 Release Date The tentative answer keys will be hosted in the Commission‘s website within six working days from the date conduct of objective type examination. You can download ther answer key with process to raise objecitons, in online mode after using your login credentials to the link.

Check the TNPSC Group 2 Expected Cut Off 2025 TNPSC Group 2 Exam Analysis How To Raise Objection? Candidates can challenge the tentative answer keys of the objective type examination through the ‘Answer Key Challenge’ window available in the Commission‘s website www.tnpsc.gov.in [Recruitment → Answer Keys]. Representations, if any, challenging the tentative answer keys shall be submitted only through online mode within seven days from the date of publication of tentative

answer keys. Representations received by post or e-mail will receive no attention. Steps to Download TNPSC Group 2 Answer Key 2025? Step 1 : Visit the official website of Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) -https://tnpsc.gov.in

Step 2: Click on the link Link for Inviting objection for Group 2 posts on the home page.

Step 3: You will have to provide your login credentials to the link on the home page.

Step 4: You will get the required answer key in a new window.

Step 5: Download and save it for future reference.