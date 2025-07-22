The Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form for 2026 deadline has officially been extended to 27 July 2025. This gives candidates more time to apply for the Assistant Commandant (AC) positions. The recruitment is for the 01/2027 Batch and covers multiple technical and general duty roles with a total of 170 vacancies.

Candidates are advised to review the updated schedule, eligibility criteria, and application instructions before submitting their Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2027 to avoid last-minute errors

Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form for 2027 Last Date

The Indian Coast Guard released the official notification for the Assistant Commandant 01/2027 Batch on 8 July 2025, with the application process beginning the same day. The initial deadline was July 23 but the recruitment authority has now extended the deadline to 27 July 2025. Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.