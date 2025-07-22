The Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form for 2026 deadline has officially been extended to 27 July 2025. This gives candidates more time to apply for the Assistant Commandant (AC) positions. The recruitment is for the 01/2027 Batch and covers multiple technical and general duty roles with a total of 170 vacancies.
Candidates are advised to review the updated schedule, eligibility criteria, and application instructions before submitting their Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2027 to avoid last-minute errors
Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form for 2027 Last Date
The Indian Coast Guard released the official notification for the Assistant Commandant 01/2027 Batch on 8 July 2025, with the application process beginning the same day. The initial deadline was July 23 but the recruitment authority has now extended the deadline to 27 July 2025. Candidates can apply online from the direct link given below.
|
Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2027
Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form Important Dates
The Indian Coast Guard published the notification on 8 July 2025, and initially, the last date to apply was 23 July. However, the authorities have now extended the last date to apply for the Indian Coast Guard AC 2025 Application Form for 2027 till 27 July 2025.
|
Events
|
Dates
|
Notification Release
|
08 July 2025
|
Application Start
|
08 July 2025
|
Extended Last Date to Apply
|
27 July 2025
|
Last Date for Fee Payment
|
27 July 2025
|
Stage-1 Exam Date
|
18 September 2025
|
Admit Card Release
|
2-3 Days before the exam
Eligibility Criteria for Indian Coast Guard AC 01/2027
Candidates should understand the ICG AC eligibility before applying. The Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form requires specific academic and age-related qualifications.
|
Eligibility Criteria
|
Details
|
Age Limit (As on 1 July 2026)
|
Minimum Age: 21 Years
Maximum Age: 25 Years
Age relaxation applicable for SC/ST/OBC candidates as per government norms
|
Educational Qualification – General Duty (GD) – Male
|
10+2 with Physics and Mathematics
Graduation degree with at least 60% marks
|
Educational Qualification – Technical (Engineering/Electrical) – Male
|
B.E./B.Tech degree with 60% marks in relevant disciplines (Electrical, Electronics, Mechanical, Marine, etc.)
10+2 with Physics and Mathematics
How to Apply for Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2025 Online?
The following are the steps to fill Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 2027:
-
Visit the official Indian Coast Guard website.
-
Click on the “Apply Online” section under the Assistant Commandant 01/2027 Batch.
-
Fill in the personal and academic details correctly.
-
Upload the required documents in the prescribed format.
-
Pay the application fee (if applicable).
-
Submit the final form and take a printout for reference.
Indian Coast Guard AC Application Fee 2025
Candidates can check the fees details for Indian Coast Guard Application Form 2025 in the table below:
|
Category
|
Fee
|
General/OBC/EWS
|
₹300/-
|
SC/ST
|
No Fee
Documents Required for Indian Coast Guard AC Application Form 202
Candidates must ensure they have the following documents ready in soft copy before applying:
-
Recent passport-sized photograph
-
Scanned signature
-
10th & 12th mark sheets
-
Graduation mark sheets
-
Valid ID proof (Aadhar/PAN/Voter ID)
-
Caste or category certificate (if applicable)
