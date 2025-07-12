TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off 2025: The TNPSC has conducted the exam for Group 4 Services on 12 July. The expected cut off marks can help in determining the future course of action of the candidates. Those who have appeared in the exam can check the expected cut off marks in this article.

Jul 22, 2025, 18:03 IST
TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off 2025
TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off 2025

TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off 2025:The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 Examination 2025 for various posts like Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and others. The expected TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 will be released by top coaching centres and experts soon. The official TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 will be announced along with the results on the official website. Candidates can check the expected category-wise qualifying marks to estimate their chances for selection and start preparing for document verification.

Category

Expected Cut Off

General

180-185

BC

175-178

MBC

160-165

BC (Muslim)

 156-158

 

SC

165-170

SC (A)

176-177

ST

176-179

Ex-Servicemen

To be Updated Soon

Factors Determining TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 depends on various factors such as:

  • Total number of candidates appearing for the exam

  • Number of vacancies announced

  • Exam difficulty level

  • Reservation policies and category-wise competition

  • Overall performance of candidates

Check TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025

How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 PDF

Once the official TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 is released, candidates can follow these steps to check and download the cut off marks PDF:

  • Visit the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in.

  • Go to the “Latest Results” section or “Notifications” section on the homepage.

  • Click on the link for “TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Marks 2025”.

  • The category-wise cut off PDF will open.

  • Download and save it for future reference.

