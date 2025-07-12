TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 (Expected): Check Category-wise Qualifying Marks

TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut Off 2025:The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has conducted the Group 4 Examination 2025 for various posts like Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and others. The expected TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 will be released by top coaching centres and experts soon. The official TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 will be announced along with the results on the official website. Candidates can check the expected category-wise qualifying marks to estimate their chances for selection and start preparing for document verification.
|
Category
|
Expected Cut Off
|
General
|
180-185
|
BC
|
175-178
|
MBC
|
160-165
|
BC (Muslim)
|156-158
|
SC
|
165-170
|
SC (A)
|
176-177
|
ST
|
176-179
|
Ex-Servicemen
|
To be Updated Soon
Factors Determining TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025
The TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 depends on various factors such as:
-
Total number of candidates appearing for the exam
-
Number of vacancies announced
-
Exam difficulty level
-
Reservation policies and category-wise competition
-
Overall performance of candidates
Check TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025
How to Download TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off 2025 PDF
Once the official TNPSC Group 4 cut off 2025 is released, candidates can follow these steps to check and download the cut off marks PDF:
-
Visit the official TNPSC website – tnpsc.gov.in.
-
Go to the “Latest Results” section or “Notifications” section on the homepage.
-
Click on the link for “TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Marks 2025”.
-
The category-wise cut off PDF will open.
-
Download and save it for future reference.
