TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

Upasna Choudhary
Jul 12, 2025, 23:00 IST
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Live Analysis
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Live Analysis

HIGHLIGHTS

  • TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live Updates: Group 4 Exam is being held today
  • TNPSC Group 4 Exam Live: The exam is being held in a single shift
  • TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live Analysis: The exam is of 3 hours duration

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 has been conducted today in multiple exam centers across Tamil Nadu. Thousands of candidates are appearing for this popular recruitment exam to secure posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist in various government departments.

The exam is held in a single shift and consists of objective-type questions covering General Studies, Aptitude, and Tamil Eligibility Test/General English. Candidates can check here the live paper review, section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut-off for TNPSC Group 4 2025. Once the exam concludes, memory-based questions, answer keys, and expert reviews will be updated here for candidates’ reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Exam Schedule

The TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam is being held in a single shift today. Check the exam timing below:

Shift

Timing

Single Shift

09:30 AM – 12:30 PM

TNPSC Group 4 Paper Review 2025: Overall and Section-Wise Difficulty Level

The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 consists of three parts- Tamil Eligibility Test/General English, General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability. Check the section-wise difficulty level below:

Section

Difficulty Level

Tamil Eligibility Test

Easy to Moderate

General Studies

Easy to Moderate

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test

Moderate to Difficult

Overall Difficulty Level

Moderate

TNPSC Group 4 Good Attempts 2025

Based on student feedback and initial reviews, the expected number of good attempts for TNPSC Group 4 2025 is as follows:

Section

Good Attempts

Tamil Eligibility Test

35-40

General Studies

25-30

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test

8-10

Total Good Attempts (Expected)

65-70

TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut-Off 2025

The final TNPSC Group 4 cut-off will depend on the overall paper difficulty, number of vacancies, and number of candidates appearing. The expected category-wise cut-off for TNPSC Group 4 2025 is given below:

Category

Expected Cut-Off (Marks)

General

To be Updated

BC

To be Updated

MBC

To be Updated

SC

To be Updated

ST

To be Updated

Others

To be Updated
Also Check:

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Question Paper

The TNPSC Group 4 exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who are preparing for the Group 4 Services can download the question paper to practice and analyse their level of preparation.

TNPSC Group 4 exam Question Paper

Download PDF

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 is conducted for a total of 300 marks with 200 questions. The paper includes the following sections:

Subject

No. of Questions

Total Marks

Tamil Eligibility Test / General English

100

150

General Studies

75

112.5

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test

25

37.5

Total

200

300
LIVE UPDATES
Click here to refreshRefresh
  • Jul 12, 2025, 23:00 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Polity Questions

    Q. Assertion [A]: Indian Constitution is federal in nature.

    Reason [R]: Indian Constitution provides dual citizenship like United States of America.

    (A) [A] is false, [R] is true.

    (B) Both [A] and [R] are true, and [R] is the correct explanation for [A].

    (C) [A] is true [R] is false.

    (D) Both [A] and [R] are true, and [R] is not the correct explanation for [A].

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (C)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 22:15 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025: Questions of Polity

    Q. Match the following:

            Name of the States                           States in Part

    (a) Himachal Pradesh                               1. A

    (b) Rajasthan                                          2. D

    (c) West Bengal                                       3. B

    (d) The Andaman and Nicobar Islands       4. C

           (a)   (b)   (c)   (d)

    (A)   4     3      1      2

    (B)   2     4      1      3

    (C)   3     1      2      4

    (D)   1     2      4      3

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (A)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 21:45 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025: Modern History Questions

    Q. Which of the following points were accepted in the Gandhi-Irwin Pact?

    1. People allowed to make salt for their consumption.

    2. Not releasing the political priosners who were not indulged in violence.

    3. Permitted picketing of foreign cloth shops.

    4. Reduced the death sentence of Bhagat Singh and his Comrades.

    (A) 1 and 2 only                 (B) 1 and 3 only

    (C) 2 and 3 only                 (D) 2 and 4 only

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (B)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 21:30 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Questions from Modern History

    Q. Choose the correct pair:

    1. Bombay Plan- 1940

    2. Gandhian Plan- 1945

    3. People's Plan- 1944

    4. Sarvodaya Plan- 1950

    (A) 2 and 3 are correct            (B) 1 and 2 are correct

    (C) 1 and 4 are correct            (D) 2 and 4 are correct

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (C)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 21:15 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 2025 Exam Analysis: Questions Solved

    Q. Identify the Correct Answer:

    Assertion (A): Space MAITRI is a collaborative space mission between India and Australia.

    Reason (R): India aims to lower the cost of access to space through this mission.

    [A] Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is the correct explanation for (A).

    [B] Both (A) and (R) are correct and (R) is not the correct explanation for (A).

    [C] (A) is correct but (R) is wrong.

    [D] (A) is wrong but (R) is correct

    [E] Answer not Known

    Answer: Option [C]

  • Jul 12, 2025, 21:00 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025: Questions With Answers

    Q. Arrange the following in chronological order:

    1. Bharat Ratna

    2. Padma Vibhushan

    3. Padma Sri

    4. Padma Bhushan

    (A) 2, 3, 1, 4

    (B) 1, 2, 4, 3

    (C) 4, 3, 2, 1

    (D) 3, 1, 4, 2

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (A)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 20:45 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 2025 Exam Analysis: Questions Asked

    Q. Which of the following statements are correct?

    1. Congress boycotted the election which was held in 1923 in Chennai.

    2. Swaraj Party won 11 seats.

    3. Justice Party formed Ministry in Chennai.

    4. Kamaraj led the Non-Cooperation Movement in Chennai.

    (A) 1, 4 are correct                  (B) 1, 2 are correct

    (C) 1, 3 are correct                  (D) 1, 2, 3 are correct

    (E) Answer not Known

    Answer: Option (D)

  • Jul 12, 2025, 20:30 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025: Questions with Solutions

    Q. Arrange the following Finance Ministers of Tamil Nadu according to the Budget Year (Chronological Order):

    1. Mr. Paneerselvam

    2. Dr. Nedunchezhiyan

    3. Mr. Palanivel Thiagarajan

    4. Mr. Thangam Thennarasu

    Answer: The correct chronology is: 2,1,3,4.

  • Jul 12, 2025, 16:15 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Analysis Live: Section-wise Difficulty

    There are three sections in the TNPSC Group 4 exam. These are:

    a) Tamil Eligibility Test (SSLC Standard)- Easy to Moderate

    b) General Studies- Easy to Moderate

    c) Aptitude and Mental Ability Test- Moderate to Difficult

  • Jul 12, 2025, 16:00 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Exam Analysis: Paper Review

    The TNPSC Group 4 exam has been concluded at 12:30 PM. According to the feedback from the students, the exam was considered to be "Moderate" in nature.

  • Jul 12, 2025, 12:35 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025: Exam Concluded at 12:30 PM

    The TNPSC Group 4 exam which was started at 09:30 am and was being conducted in a single shift has come to its conclusion at 12:30 pm. Soon we will provide the exam's review based on students feedback.

  • Jul 12, 2025, 12:15 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live: Exam Ends

    The TNPSC Group 4 exam will end shortly in about sometime. The exam is of 3 hours duration. The exam is being conducted in offline mode. It will conclude in a while.

  • Jul 12, 2025, 12:00 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam Live Updates: Post-Wise Vacancy Distribution

    The TNPSC has announced 3,935 vacancies distributed among various posts. The post-wise vacancy distribution is provided here:

    Post Name

    Name of the Service/ Organization

    Number of Vacancies

    Village Administrative Officer

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

    215

    Junior Assistant (Non-Security)

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial/ Judicial Service

    1621

    Junior Assistant

    Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd.,

    06

    Junior Assistant

    Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd.,

    05

    Junior Assistant (Security)

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

    46

    Junior Revenue Inspector

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service

    239

    Junior Executive (Office)

    Tamil Nadu Co-operative Milk Producers’ Federation Ltd.,

    01

    Junior Assistant cum Typist

    Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies

    01

    Junior Assistant cum Typist

    Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

    01

    Typist

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial / Secretariat / Legislative Assembly Secretariat Service


    1099

    Typist

    Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies

    Steno Typist (Grade - III)

    Tamil Nadu Ministerial / Judicial Ministerial Service

    01

    Steno Typist (Grade - III)

    Tamil Nadu Institute of Labour Studies

    335

    Steno Typist (Grade - III)

    Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board

    02

    Steno Typist (Grade - III)

    Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority

    04

    Steno Typist (Grade - III)

    Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

    10

    Personal Clerk

    Tamil Nadu State Election Commission

    17

    Assistant

    Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board

    02

    Field Assistant 

    54

    Forest Guard

    Tamil Nadu Forest Subordinate Service

    62

    Forest Guard with Driving Licence

    35

    Forest Watcher

    71

    Forest Watcher (Tribal Youth)

    24

    Forest Guard 

    Tamil Nadu Forest Plantation Corporation Ltd.,

    15

    Forest Watcher

    50
  • Jul 12, 2025, 11:30 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live Updates: Number of Vacancy

    The TNPSC has announced 3,935 vacancies for the Group 4 Services. The vacancies are spread across various posts under different services, including the Tamil Nadu Ministerial Service, Tamil Nadu Adi Dravidar Housing and Development Corporation Ltd., and others.

     

  • Jul 12, 2025, 11:15 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live Analysis: Exam Duration

    The TNPSC Group 4 exam is of 3 hours duration. It is being held from 09:30 am to 12:30 pm. 

  • Jul 12, 2025, 10:53 IST

    TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 Live: Exam Begins

    The TNPSC is conducting the Group 4 Exam today. The exam has started at 09:30 am. The exam is being held in a single shift.

