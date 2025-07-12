TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: Paper Review, Difficulty Level and Good Attempts

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Analysis 2025 LIVE: The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 has been conducted today in multiple exam centers across Tamil Nadu. Thousands of candidates are appearing for this popular recruitment exam to secure posts like Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Typist, and Steno-Typist in various government departments.

The exam is held in a single shift and consists of objective-type questions covering General Studies, Aptitude, and Tamil Eligibility Test/General English. Candidates can check here the live paper review, section-wise difficulty level, good attempts, and expected cut-off for TNPSC Group 4 2025. Once the exam concludes, memory-based questions, answer keys, and expert reviews will be updated here for candidates’ reference.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Exam Schedule

The TNPSC Group 4 2025 exam is being held in a single shift today. Check the exam timing below:

Shift Timing Single Shift 09:30 AM – 12:30 PM

TNPSC Group 4 Paper Review 2025: Overall and Section-Wise Difficulty Level

The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 consists of three parts- Tamil Eligibility Test/General English, General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability. Check the section-wise difficulty level below:

Section Difficulty Level Tamil Eligibility Test Easy to Moderate General Studies Easy to Moderate Aptitude & Mental Ability Test Moderate to Difficult Overall Difficulty Level Moderate

TNPSC Group 4 Good Attempts 2025

Based on student feedback and initial reviews, the expected number of good attempts for TNPSC Group 4 2025 is as follows:

Section Good Attempts Tamil Eligibility Test 35-40 General Studies 25-30 Aptitude & Mental Ability Test 8-10 Total Good Attempts (Expected) 65-70

TNPSC Group 4 Expected Cut-Off 2025

The final TNPSC Group 4 cut-off will depend on the overall paper difficulty, number of vacancies, and number of candidates appearing. The expected category-wise cut-off for TNPSC Group 4 2025 is given below:

Category Expected Cut-Off (Marks) General To be Updated BC To be Updated MBC To be Updated SC To be Updated ST To be Updated Others To be Updated

TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: Question Paper

The TNPSC Group 4 exam has been conducted successfully. Candidates who are preparing for the Group 4 Services can download the question paper to practice and analyse their level of preparation.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Pattern 2025

The TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025 is conducted for a total of 300 marks with 200 questions. The paper includes the following sections: