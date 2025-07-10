TNPSC Group 4 Important GK Questions: The TNPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled for 12 July 2025. It covers three subjects- Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard), General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test. In this competitive exam, GK is a high-scoring section, often pulling questions from History, Geography, Polity, Science, and Current Affairs. To help aspirants, we've gathered top recurring GK MCQs from past years and reliable sources. Practice these to target crucial topics and boost accuracy! Exam Pattern for TNPSC Group 4 The TNPSC Group 4 exam consists of three subjects- Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard), General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test. The exam is conducted in offline mode. The total time duration for the exam is 3 hours. The questions will be MCQ-type. There will be a total of 200 questions carrying 300 marks.

Exam Name TNPSC Group 4 Conducted By Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Exam Mode Offline Subjects Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard)

General Studies

Aptitude & Mental Ability Test Total Questions 200 Total Marks 300 Exam Duration 3 hours TNPSC Group 4 GK MCQs with Answers Here we have given some of the important GK questions with answers to get you prepared for the exam. There are around 75 questions asked from the GK section which makes it all the more important to revise. Q1. In which year was Tamil declared India's first classical language?

(A) 2008

(B) 2010

(C) 2004

(D) 2002

Answer: Option (C) Q2. When did India introduce the “Make in India” initiative?

(A) 2012

(B) 2014

(C) 2016

(D) 2010

Answer: Option (B) Q3. Human Rights Day is celebrated on:

(A) Dec 9

(B) Dec 11

(C) Dec 10

(D) Dec 12

Answer: Option (C)

Q4. Which was the policy that repealed the MRTP Act in India?

(A) 1991 Economic Policy

(B) 1977 Policy

(C) 1980 Policy

(D) 1990 Policy

Answer: Option (A) Q5. When was the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) introduced?

(A) 1995

(B) 1990

(C) 1998

(D) 2000

Answer: Option (C) Q6. “Operation IceBridge” is a mission of which agency?

(A) ISS

(B) ISRO

(C) NASA

(D) ESA

Answer: Option (C) Q7. Where was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar born?

(A) Mhow

(B) Lucknow

(C) Bombay

(D) Kolkata

Answer: Option (A) Q8. Oxbow lakes are found in which region?

(A) Valley

(B) Mountain

(C) Plain

(D) Delta

Answer: Option (D) Q9. Who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?

(A) Nehru

(B) B.R. Ambedkar

(C) Rajendra Prasad

(D) Gandhi

Answer: Option (B) Q10. Match the schemes with launch years:

A. Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana – 1999

B. NSAP – 1995

C. Employment Assurance Scheme – 1993

D. IRDP – 1977

(A) A-4, B-3, C-1, D-2

(B) A-3, B-2, C-1, D-4

(C) A-4, B-2, C-1, D-3

(D) A-3, B-1, C-2, D-4

Answer: Option (A)

Q11. Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme aims to

(A) Integrate vocational education with General Academic Education

(B) Integrate Technical Education with Higher Education

(C) Integrate Teacher Education with General Education

(D) Integrate Formal Education with Formal Education

(E) Answer not Known

Answer: Option (A) Q12. Which of the following statements is true about the Himalayas?

(A) Zaskar, Ladakh, Kailash, and KArakoram ranges are found in the trans-Himalayas.

(B) The Greater Himalayas receive lesser rainfall as compared to the lesser Himalayas and the Shiwaliks.

(C) The Outer Himalayas is the most continuous range.

Select the correct answer:

(i) (A) only

(ii) (A) & (B) only

(iii) (B) & (C) only

(iv) Answer not known

Answer: Option (B) Why These Questions Matter These MCQs cover key areas repeatedly featured in recent exams — Current Affairs, Polity, History, Science — offering a broad overview with targeted value . They help to internalize facts that often appear with slight variations under exam pressure.