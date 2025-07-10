Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Group 4 Important GK Questions: The TNPSC is going to conduct the Group 4 exam on 12 July 2025. The exam consists of three subjects which includes General Knowledge too. In this article we are providing some of the important GK questions that have been asked in the past and that can be relevant for this year too.

Jul 10, 2025, 11:28 IST
TNPSC Group 4 Important GK Questions
TNPSC Group 4 Important GK Questions

TNPSC Group 4 Important GK Questions: The TNPSC Group 4 exam is scheduled for 12 July 2025. It covers three subjects- Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard), General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test. In this competitive exam, GK is a high-scoring section, often pulling questions from History, Geography, Polity, Science, and Current Affairs. To help aspirants, we've gathered top recurring GK MCQs from past years and reliable sources. Practice these to target crucial topics and boost accuracy!

Exam Pattern for TNPSC Group 4

The TNPSC Group 4 exam consists of three subjects- Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard), General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test. The exam is conducted in offline mode. The total time duration for the exam is 3 hours. The questions will be MCQ-type. There will be a total of 200 questions carrying 300 marks.

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4

Conducted By

Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)

Exam Mode

Offline

Subjects

  • Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard)

  • General Studies

  • Aptitude & Mental Ability Test

Total Questions

200

Total Marks

300

Exam Duration

3 hours

TNPSC Group 4 GK MCQs with Answers

Here we have given some of the important GK questions with answers to get you prepared for the exam. There are around 75 questions asked from the GK section which makes it all the more important to revise.

Q1. In which year was Tamil declared India's first classical language?
(A) 2008
(B) 2010
(C) 2004
(D) 2002
Answer: Option (C)

Q2. When did India introduce the “Make in India” initiative?
(A) 2012
(B) 2014
(C) 2016
(D) 2010
Answer: Option (B)

Q3. Human Rights Day is celebrated on:
(A) Dec 9
(B) Dec 11
(C) Dec 10
(D) Dec 12
Answer: Option (C)

Q4. Which was the policy that repealed the MRTP Act in India?
(A) 1991 Economic Policy 
(B) 1977 Policy
(C) 1980 Policy
(D) 1990 Policy
Answer: Option (A)

Q5. When was the Kisan Credit Card (KCC) introduced?
(A) 1995
(B) 1990
(C) 1998
(D) 2000
Answer: Option (C)

Q6. “Operation IceBridge” is a mission of which agency?
(A) ISS
(B) ISRO
(C) NASA
(D) ESA
Answer: Option (C)

Q7. Where was Dr. B.R. Ambedkar born?
(A) Mhow
(B) Lucknow
(C) Bombay
(D) Kolkata
Answer: Option (A)

Q8. Oxbow lakes are found in which region?
(A) Valley
(B) Mountain
(C) Plain
(D) Delta
Answer: Option (D)

Q9. Who chaired the Drafting Committee of the Indian Constitution?
(A) Nehru
(B) B.R. Ambedkar
(C) Rajendra Prasad
(D) Gandhi
Answer: Option (B)

Q10. Match the schemes with launch years:
A. Jawahar Gram Samridhi Yojana – 1999
B. NSAP – 1995
C. Employment Assurance Scheme – 1993
D. IRDP – 1977
(A) A-4, B-3, C-1, D-2
(B) A-3, B-2, C-1, D-4
(C) A-4, B-2, C-1, D-3
(D) A-3, B-1, C-2, D-4
Answer: Option (A)

Q11. Samagara Shiksha Abhiyan Scheme aims to
(A) Integrate vocational education with General Academic Education
(B) Integrate Technical Education with Higher Education
(C) Integrate Teacher Education with General Education
(D) Integrate Formal Education with Formal Education
(E) Answer not Known
Answer: Option (A)

Q12. Which of the following statements is true about the Himalayas?
(A) Zaskar, Ladakh, Kailash, and KArakoram ranges are found in the trans-Himalayas.
(B) The Greater Himalayas receive lesser rainfall as compared to the lesser Himalayas and the Shiwaliks.
(C) The Outer Himalayas is the most continuous range.
Select the correct answer:
(i) (A) only
(ii) (A) & (B) only
(iii) (B) & (C) only
(iv) Answer not known
Answer: Option (B)

Why These Questions Matter

These MCQs cover key areas repeatedly featured in recent exams — Current Affairs, Polity, History, Science — offering a broad overview with targeted value . They help to internalize facts that often appear with slight variations under exam pressure.

Preparation Tips for TNPSC Group 4 Exam

  • Practice past year papers consistently — previous trends suggest 5–7 years is ideal.

  • Use PDFs of GK & Current Affairs to revise one-liners effectively .

  • Mock tests + timed practice sharpen accuracy and time management—critical for the GK section.

  • Focus on key topics like Indian history, geography, TNPSC-specific facts (e.g. classical Tamil), and new national schemes.

All the best for your TNPSC Group 4 preparation! Practice these, reinforce facts, and go into the exam with confidence.

FAQs

  • What are the subjects included in the TNPSC Group 4 exam?
    +
    There are three subjects- Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test (SSLC Standard), General Studies, and Aptitude & Mental Ability Test.
  • When is the TNPSC Group 4 exam going to held?
    +
    The is scheduled to be conducted on 12 July 2025.

