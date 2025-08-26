Which key questions are covered in Current Affairs One Liners 26 August 2025?

Current Affairs One Liners 26 August 2025: For students preparing for competitive exams and aware readers, Jagran Josh presents today’s One-Liner Current Affairs. In this section, you can see questions related to Project Aarohan, Ayurveda Day 2025, etc., which are very important from the exam point of view.

Which initiative has NHAI launched for the education of toll plaza employees’ children? – Project Aarohan

When has it been announced to celebrate Ayurveda Day every year in India? – 23 September

Whose statue was recently unveiled by MCA at Wankhede? – Sunil Gavaskar

For how many years has the government launched the ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission? – 6 years

What is the theme of Ayurveda Day 2025? – “Ayurveda for People & Planet”

With which country has India recently strengthened clean energy ties in the 2025 Energy Dialogue? – Japan