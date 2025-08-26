Which key questions are covered in Current Affairs One Liners 26 August 2025?

Schools Holiday on 27th August
By Bagesh Yadav
Aug 26, 2025, 19:21 IST

Current Affairs One Liners 26 August 2025: Jagran Josh brings you today’s One-Liner Current Affairs, specially curated for competitive exam aspirants and informed readers. This section covers key topics like Project Aarohan, Ayurveda Day 2025, and more highly significant from an examination perspective.

Which initiative has NHAI launched for the education of toll plaza employees’ children? – Project Aarohan

When has it been announced to celebrate Ayurveda Day every year in India? – 23 September

Whose statue was recently unveiled by MCA at Wankhede? – Sunil Gavaskar

For how many years has the government launched the ₹25,000 crore Export Promotion Mission? – 6 years

What is the theme of Ayurveda Day 2025? – “Ayurveda for People & Planet”

With which country has India recently strengthened clean energy ties in the 2025 Energy Dialogue? – Japan

Which city hosted India’s first 3GPP Radio Access Network meeting on 6G standardization? – Bengaluru

With whom has India signed an agreement to supply fortified rice for global food assistance? – World Food Programme (WFP)

