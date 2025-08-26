NEET MDS 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Begins Online for 149 Seats at mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round today, August 26, 2025. Candidates can register online and fill their preferences on the official website at mcc.nic.in for 149 vacant seats in the fourth round. The last date to submit the applications and fill the choices is August 31, 2025, by 12 PM. Earlier set for August 19, 2025, the Online Stray Vacancy round was revised to August 26 - 31, 2025 after a revision by the board.

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Key Details

Candidates can check the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 details here: