NEET MDS 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Begins Online for 149 Seats at mcc.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 26, 2025, 20:52 IST

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) began the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round today, August 26, 2025. Candidates can register and fill preferences for 149 vacant seats on mcc.nic.in until August 31, 2025, at 12 PM. This round is open only to candidates who were not allotted seats in previous rounds.

NEET MDS 2025 Stray Vacancy Round Counselling begins today, August 26, 2025.
NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round today, August 26, 2025. Candidates can register online and fill their preferences on the official website at mcc.nic.in for 149 vacant seats in the fourth round. The last date to submit the applications and fill the choices is August 31, 2025, by 12 PM. Earlier set for August 19, 2025, the Online Stray Vacancy round was revised to August 26 - 31, 2025 after a revision by the board. 

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Key Details 

Candidates can check the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 details here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)

Event name 

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round

Board name 

Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

mcc.nic.in

Registration portal 

mcc.nic.in/mds-counselling

Stream 

Dental 

Programme 

Master of Dental Surgery (MDS)

Level 

Postgraduate 

Registration dates 

August 26 - 31, 2025

Stray Vacancy Round result date

September 2, 2025

Institute Reporting dates 

September 2 - 5, 2025

NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round PDF

How to Register for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round?

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to register online for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:

  1. Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
  2. Click on ‘MDS’ tab
  3. On the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’ link
  4. In the log in window, enter your NEET MDS Roll Number and Password
  5. Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
  6. In the candidate dashboard, click on stray vacancy link 
  7. Enter your details and submit the form 
  8. Download the form for future reference 

DIRECT LINK - NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round

How to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Choice Filling online on the official website: 

  1. Log in the candidate portal by following the aforementioned steps 
  2. In the candidate dashboard, click on the ‘Choice Filling’ tab
  3. Enter your preferred course and college
  4. Lock the choices and check it carefully 
  5. Press on ‘Submit’
  6. Download the confirmation page 

Only those candidates who were not allotted any seats in the previous rounds of NEET MDS Counselling 2025 will be eligible for the stray round.

