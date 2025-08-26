NEET MDS 2025: Stray Vacancy Round Counselling Begins Online for 149 Seats at mcc.nic.in

NEET MDS Counselling 2025: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has started the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) for Master of Dental Surgery (MDS) Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round today, August 26, 2025. Candidates can register online and fill their preferences on the official website at mcc.nic.in for 149 vacant seats in the fourth round. The last date to submit the applications and fill the choices is August 31, 2025, by 12 PM. Earlier set for August 19, 2025, the Online Stray Vacancy round was revised to August 26 - 31, 2025 after a revision by the board.
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Key Details
Candidates can check the NEET MDS Counselling 2025 details here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)
|
Event name
|
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round
|
Board name
|
Medical Counselling Committee (MCC)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
mcc.nic.in
|
Registration portal
|
mcc.nic.in/mds-counselling
|
Stream
|
Dental
|
Programme
|
Master of Dental Surgery (MDS)
|
Level
|
Postgraduate
|
Registration dates
|
August 26 - 31, 2025
|
Stray Vacancy Round result date
|
September 2, 2025
|
Institute Reporting dates
|
September 2 - 5, 2025
NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round PDF
Latest News:
- DU NCWEB 4th Cut-off 2025 Released ncweb.du.ac.in; Check Admission Details Here
- Tripura NEET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window Open Till August 28; Direct link at trmcc.admissions.nic.in
- Odisha B.Ed Round 3 Allotment Result OUT at te.samsodisha.gov.in; Direct link here
How to Register for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Online Stray Vacancy Round?
Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to register online for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round:
- Visit the official website at mcc.nic.in
- Click on ‘MDS’ tab
- On the ‘Candidate Activity Board’, click on ‘New Registration 2025’ link
- In the log in window, enter your NEET MDS Roll Number and Password
- Solve the case sensitive captcha code and press on ‘Sign In’
- In the candidate dashboard, click on stray vacancy link
- Enter your details and submit the form
- Download the form for future reference
Related Stories
DIRECT LINK - NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Stray Vacancy Round
Latest News:
- HPBOSE Class 10th Supplementary Result 2025 Expected Today at hpbose.org; Direct link to Download here
- NID DAT 2026: Check Exam Notification Release Date, Official Website link admissions.nid.edu; Details here
- ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 to be Released Soon at eservices.icai.org; Direct link here
How to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Choice Filling?
Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to Apply for NEET MDS Counselling 2025 Choice Filling online on the official website:
- Log in the candidate portal by following the aforementioned steps
- In the candidate dashboard, click on the ‘Choice Filling’ tab
- Enter your preferred course and college
- Lock the choices and check it carefully
- Press on ‘Submit’
- Download the confirmation page
Only those candidates who were not allotted any seats in the previous rounds of NEET MDS Counselling 2025 will be eligible for the stray round.
To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation