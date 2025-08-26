Tripura NEET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window Open Till August 28; Direct link at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has started the Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window. Candidates will be able to give up on their allotted seats till August 28, 2025 by 5 PM. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at trmcc.admissions.nic.in to resign online within the stipulated deadline.
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights
Candidates can check the important details of Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Event name
|
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1
|
Exam name
|
National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)
|
Board name
|
Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
trmcc.admissions.nic.in
|
State
|
Tripura
|
Level
|
Undergraduate
|
Stream
|
Medical
Dental
|
Programmes
|
MBBS
Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation Official Notice
Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Resignation: Instructions Instructions for Students
Applicants must review the following guidelines and instructions laid down by DME Tripura regarding the seat resignation process of Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1:
- Candidates who have joined the allotted college who now wish to resign must report to their colleges and receive the Surrender/ Withdrawal letter.
- Candidates must stick to the due deadlines while resigning for Round 1 allotments in order to receive the security deposit refund.
- Those who did not receive the Admission Letter from the allotted institution don't have to visit the allotted college since it will be treated as a Free Exit.
- The Surrender/ Withdrawal letter must be generated online by the allotted college otherwise it will be treated as null and void.
Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Important Dates
Candidates can check the important dates for Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 here:
|
Event
|
Date
|
Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result
|
August 18, 2025
|
Round 1 Institute Reporting start date
|
August 21, 2025
|
Round 1 Institute Reporting last date
|
August 24, 2025
|
Round 1 Institute Reporting extended date
|
August 26, 2025 by 2 PM
|
Round 1 Seat Resignation window
|
August 28, 2025 by 5 PM
