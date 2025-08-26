Tripura NEET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window Open Till August 28; Direct link at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has started the Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window. Candidates will be able to give up on their allotted seats till August 28, 2025 by 5 PM. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at trmcc.admissions.nic.in to resign online within the stipulated deadline.

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights

Candidates can check the important details of Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 here: