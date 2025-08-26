Schools Holiday on 27th August
Focus
Quick Links
News

Tripura NEET 2025: Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window Open Till August 28; Direct link at trmcc.admissions.nic.in

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 26, 2025, 19:18 IST

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling: The Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window is open until August 28, 2025, at 5 PM. Candidates can resign from their allotted seats online at trmcc.admissions.nic.in.

Tripura NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window open till August 28, 2025.
Tripura NEET 2025 Round 1 Counselling Seat Resignation Window open till August 28, 2025.
Register for Result Updates

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling: The Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura has started the Tripura National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG) Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation window. Candidates will be able to give up on their allotted seats till August 28, 2025 by 5 PM. Eligible candidates will need to visit the official website at trmcc.admissions.nic.in to resign online within the stipulated deadline. 

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important details of Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Event name 

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1

Exam name 

National Eligibility cum Entrance Test - Undergraduate (NEET UG)

Board name 

Directorate of Medical Education (DME), Tripura

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

trmcc.admissions.nic.in

State 

Tripura 

Level 

Undergraduate 

Stream 

Medical 

Dental 

Programmes 

MBBS
BDS

Tripura NEET UG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Seat Resignation Official Notice

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Seat Resignation: Instructions Instructions for Students

Applicants must review the following guidelines and instructions laid down by DME Tripura regarding the seat resignation process of Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1:

  • Candidates who have joined the allotted college who now wish to resign must report to their colleges and receive the Surrender/ Withdrawal letter.
  • Candidates must stick to the due deadlines while resigning for Round 1 allotments in order to receive the security deposit refund.
  • Those who did not receive the Admission Letter from the allotted institution don't have to visit the allotted college since it will be treated as a Free Exit.
  • The Surrender/ Withdrawal letter must be generated online by the allotted college otherwise it will be treated as null and void.

Related Stories

Latest News:

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 Important Dates

Candidates can check the important dates for Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 here:

Event

Date

Tripura NEET 2025 Counselling Round 1 seat allotment result 

August 18, 2025

Round 1 Institute Reporting start date

August 21, 2025

Round 1 Institute Reporting last date 

August 24, 2025

Round 1 Institute Reporting extended date 

August 26, 2025 by 2 PM

Round 1 Seat Resignation window 

August 28, 2025 by 5 PM

To stay updated on current trends, join the Jagran Josh Telegram Community!

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi

Content Writer

    Laavanya Negi is a content writer at Jagran Josh, writing for Education News. She is a multimedia and mass communication graduate from the University of Delhi. She likes to read and write. In her free time, Laavanya likes to paint and listen to different genres of music. Reach her at laavanya.negi@jagrannewmedia.com

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News