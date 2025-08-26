Schools Holiday on 27th August
News

NID DAT 2026: Check Exam Notification Release Date, Official Website link admissions.nid.edu; Details here

Laavanya Negi
By Laavanya Negi
Aug 26, 2025, 17:04 IST

NID DAT Exam 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will soon release the official admission notification for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026. The notification will carry details on eligibility, application procedures, dates, and program details on the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT 2026 official admission notification to be released soon.
NID DAT Exam 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 official admission notification soon. Candidates wishing to seek admission can visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu for latest updates. The notification will carry all the important information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, important dates, and other essential details for the programmes offered by the institute.

NIT DAT 2026 Key Highlights 

Candidates can check the important points of NIT DAT 2026 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Design Aptitude Test (DAT)

Board name 

National Institute of Design (NID)

Academic year 

2026-27

Official website 

nid.edu

Admission portal 

admissions.nid.edu

Level(s)

Undergraduate

Postgraduate 

Programmes 

Bachelor of Design (B.Des) 

Master of Design (M.Des)

Stages of admission 

DAT Prelims

DAT Mains: studio test + PI

Latest News:

NID DAT 2026 Exam Pattern

The NIT DAT 2026 will assess the knowledge, skill, and creativity of candidates in the field of design. Candidates will need to first sit for the DAT Prelims, a written exam in the exam concept. Following it, the shortlisted students will need to appear for DAT Mains which will be held in two formats, namely the studio test and personal interview (PI) for B.Des and M.Des. programmes. In terms of eligibility, for B.Des, candidates must have completed 10+ 2 and for M.Des, they must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline.

How to Apply for NIT DAT 2026?

Candidates must follow the mentioned steps to apply online for NID DAT 2025 on the admission portal:

  1. Candidates will need to register for NID DAT 2026 at admissions.nid.edu
  2. Apply online for NIT DAT 2026 exam form
  3. Upload documents including photographs, signatures, and academic certificates
  4. Pay online application fee

    Latest Education News