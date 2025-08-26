NID DAT 2026: Check Exam Notification Release Date, Official Website link admissions.nid.edu; Details here

News

NID DAT Exam 2026: The National Institute of Design (NID) will soon release the official admission notification for the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026. The notification will carry details on eligibility, application procedures, dates, and program details on the official website at admissions.nid.edu.

NID DAT Exam 2025: The National Institute of Design (NID) will release the Design Aptitude Test (DAT) 2026 official admission notification soon. Candidates wishing to seek admission can visit the official website at admissions.nid.edu for latest updates. The notification will carry all the important information on eligibility criteria, application procedures, important dates, and other essential details for the programmes offered by the institute. NIT DAT 2026 Key Highlights Candidates can check the important points of NIT DAT 2026 here: Overview Details Exam name Design Aptitude Test (DAT) Board name National Institute of Design (NID) Academic year 2026-27 Official website nid.edu Admission portal admissions.nid.edu Level(s) Undergraduate Postgraduate Programmes Bachelor of Design (B.Des) Master of Design (M.Des) Stages of admission DAT Prelims DAT Mains: studio test + PI

NID DAT 2026 Exam Pattern The NIT DAT 2026 will assess the knowledge, skill, and creativity of candidates in the field of design. Candidates will need to first sit for the DAT Prelims, a written exam in the exam concept. Following it, the shortlisted students will need to appear for DAT Mains which will be held in two formats, namely the studio test and personal interview (PI) for B.Des and M.Des. programmes. In terms of eligibility, for B.Des, candidates must have completed 10+ 2 and for M.Des, they must hold a bachelor's degree in any discipline.