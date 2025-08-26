ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 to be Released Soon at eservices.icai.org; Direct link here

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December Examination 2025 Admit Card soon. Candidates will be able to check their admit cards online on the official website at eservices.icai.org once it is published. Students will need to enter their registration number and SSP number to download their hall tickets online.

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Important Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released the upcoming CA September 2025 examinations timetable for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. Candidates can check the exam dates here: