ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 to be Released Soon at eservices.icai.org; Direct link here

Aug 26, 2025, 20:07 IST

ICAI CA Foundation 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon release the admit cards for the CA Foundation December Examination 2025. Candidates can download their hall tickets from the official website at eservices.icai.org, using their registration and SSP numbers.

ICAI CA Foundation Admit Card 2025 to be released soon.
ICAI CA Foundation 2025: The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will release the Chartered Accountancy (CA) Foundation December Examination 2025 Admit Card soon. Candidates will be able to check their admit cards online on the official website at eservices.icai.org once it is published. Students will need to enter their registration number and SSP number to download their hall tickets online. 

ICAI CA Foundation 2025 Important Dates

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) had released the upcoming CA September 2025 examinations timetable for Foundation, Intermediate, and Final courses. Candidates can check the exam dates here:

Course

Exam Dates

CA Foundation exam dates

September 16, 18, 20, and 22, 2025

CA Final Group 1 exam dates

September 3, 6, and 8, 2025

CA Final Group 2 exam dates

September 10, 12, and 14, 2025

CA Intermediate Group 1 (New Scheme)

September 4, 7, and 9, 2025

CA Intermediate Group 2 (New Scheme)

September 11, 13, and 15, 2025

How To Check ICAI CA Admit Card 2025 Online?

Candidates will need to follow the mentioned steps to check their ICAI CA Examination 2025 december session hall ticket online: 

  1. Visit the official website at eservices.icai.org
  2. On the homepage, click on the link for CA Foundation/Intermediate/Final September 2025 Admit Card
  3. In the log in window, enter your registration number and other details as required
  4. Press on ‘Download Admit Card’ button 
  5. Check your details and download for future use 

Candidates will need to carry the hardcopy of their ICAI CA Hall tickets to the exam centre to  seek entry for the exam, along with carrying their ID proof.

