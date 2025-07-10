TNPSC Group 4 Exam 2025: OMR Sheet Guidelines and Instructions to Avoid Mistakes

OMR Sheet Guidelines for the TNPSC Group 4 Exam: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is going to conduct the Group 4 exam on 12 July 2025. The exam will be held in pen and paper format. The candidates are required to fill the OMR sheets. The OMR sheet contains the information like name of the candidate, register number, subject, centre, venue, date & session. Candidates are required to fill all this information very carefully. In this article, we are going to provide you with the guidelines on how to fill the OMR sheet.
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Highlights
|
Particulars
|
Details
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam
|
Conducted By
|
Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
|
Exam Date
|
12 July 2025
|
Exam Mode
|
Offline (Pen-Paper based)
|
Exam Duration
|
3 hours
Guidelines to Fill the OMR Sheet
Candidates who are appearing for the exam must know some basic guidelines to be followed while filling the OMR Sheet for the exam. The general guidelines to be followed are:
-
Verification of the Personal Details: Candidates must verify their personal details such as Register No., Name, Photograph, Name of the Recruitment/ Post, Subject Name, venue etc., printed in Part-II of the answer sheet before filling the OMR Sheet.
-
Use of Black Ball Pen: Candidates must use only black ink ball point pen for shading and writing all details in the OMR answer sheet.
-
Signature: Candidates must not sign anywhere in Part-I of the OMR answer sheet. They are required to affix their left thumb impression in the space provided in Part-I after the examination gets over.
-
Thumb Impression: If the candidate fails to affix the thumb impression, then two marks will be deducted from the total marks obtained by the candidate.
-
Stray Writing: Avoid stray marks or irrelevant writing on the answer sheet, including the track portion. Do not tamper with the barcode. Irrelevant remarks will invalidate the answer sheet upon physical verification.
-
Question Booklet Number: Candidates must write the Question Booklet Number and shade the corresponding bubbles. The Question Booklet number you shade will be considered final.
-
Shading of the Bubbles: Shade one bubble per question. If unsure, shade (E). Unanswered questions incur a two-mark deduction.
The admit card for the Group 4 exam has been released on 03 July 2025. Candidates can download the admit card by visiting the official website. They can also download the admit card from the link given below.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Admit Card
