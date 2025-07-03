[Link Active] TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT at tnpsc.gov.in, Check Direct Link to Download Hall Ticket PDF Here

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025, TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Download: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) for 3,935 various posts. The written exam for the Combined Civil Services Group 4 Examination is scheduled to be held on July 12, 2025. All those candidates who applied successfully for these posts can download the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 through the official website-https://tnpsc.gov.in. A total of 3,935 vacancies are to be filled thoruhg the recruitment drive against notification No.07/2025. including Village Administrative Officers, Forest Watcher, Junior Assistants, Personal Clerk, Junior Revenue Inspector, Typists, Forest Guards, Steno Typist (Grade - III) and others across the state.

TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Download Candidates can download their Group 4 hall ticket after using their login credentials including Date of Birth, Registration Number/Roll Number and Password to the link. You can download the hall ticket directly through the link given below TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Download Link tnpsc.gov.in 2025: Official Website To Download The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission has uploaded the TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 download for the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) on its official website-tnpscexams.in. You can download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 after using your login credentials including Registration Number & Date of Birth/Password.



Document To Carry with TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket is the crucial document that candidates must have on the exam day. Candidates are required to carry all the crucial documents with them at the exam venue. The first and foremost important document required at the exam centre is the print out of the admit card downloaded from the official website. Other than the hall ticket, it is mandatory to bring a colour print out of Aadhar Card along with its original copy.

Driving License

Employee ID

Passport

Aadhar Card

Pan Card

Voter ID TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Exam Day Instructions Candidates who have to appear in the set to appear in the Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) scheduled on July 12, 2025 are advised to download the hall ticket and follow all the guidelines mentioned on the same. Candidates are advised to follow the crucial instructions during appearing in the exam for your better performance. Below are the set of guidelines you should keep in mind- Reach the center before the reporting time mentioned.

Please carry a printed hall ticket and one valid ID proof.

Avoid electronics equipment including mobile phones, calculators, smartwatches, or study materials.

Follow instructions of the invigilators strictly. TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 Highlights

A total of 3,935 vacanciesn including Village Administrative Officer and others are to be filled through the recruirment drive. Check the table below for TNPSC Group 4 Admit Card 2025 drive- Particulars Details Exam Name TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination Conducting Body Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) Admit Card Status Out Posts Name Junior Assistant,Typist,Village Administrative Officer and others Notification No. 07/2025 Advertisement No.709 Credentials Required Application Number and Date of Birth Official website https://tnpsc.gov.in/http://www.tnpscexams.in/ TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 Vacancy Details A total of 3,935 vacancies to be filled through the recruitment drive including Village Administrative Officers, Forest Watcher, Junior Assistants, Personal Clerk, Junior Revenue Inspector, Typists, Forest Guards, Steno Typist (Grade - III) and others. These positions are available in different departments across the state. You can check the brief overview of the major posts under the recuritmnet drive given below-

Village Administrative Officer 215 Posts

Junior Assistant (Non-Security) 1,621 Posts

Junior Revenue Inspector 239 Posts

Typist 1,099 Posts How To Download TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025? Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download the hall tickets:

1.Visit the official website at tnpsc.gov.in.

2. Click on the link Group IV services hall ticket on the home page.

3. Now go to the OTR dashboard.

4. Provider your credentials to log in, and submit to the link.

5. Now check your TNPSC Group IV Admit Card 2025 in a new window.

6. Download and keep a printout of the same for further use. Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Candidates are advised to go through and check their Combined Civil Services Examination-IV (Group-IV Services) admit cards extensively after downloading the same. You should go through the details of your admit cards to ensure that all the details mentioned on the same are correct. Candidatse are advised to check all the crucial details and should inform the concerned authority in case of any error in the details, mentioned on the hall ticket. You will get the crucial details on the hall ticket such as-