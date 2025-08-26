Who is Raghav Gupta? Check the Academic and Technology Journey of OpenAI's Head of Education Initiatives in India

Raghav Gupta is a seasoned education and technology leader who was recently appointed as the Head of Education Initiatives for India and Asia Pacific at OpenAI. With over two decades of experience across consulting, edtech, and entrepreneurship, Gupta is now leading OpenAI's efforts to bring artificial intelligence into classrooms across India. He previously served as Managing Director for Coursera in the region, helping millions access online learning. Academically, he holds an MBA from INSEAD, a degree in Mechanical Engineering, and has studied at Brown and Emory Universities. His appointment comes alongside OpenAI's launch of the Learning Accelerator programme in India, which aims to train teachers in using AI tools and distribute 500,000 ChatGPT licences to schools. In this article, we'll take a look at Raghav Gupta's academic journey, his career in technology and education, and how he's shaping the future of AI-powered learning in India.

Early Life & Education Raghav Gupta's academic journey demonstrates a blend of diverse fields. He obtained a Bachelor of Engineering degree in Mechanical Engineering from Padmashree Dr. D. Y. Patil Vidyapeeth, Pune. He then pursued postgraduate studies in Fashion Business Management at the National Institute of Fashion Technology, New Delhi.

Gupta further enhanced his expertise with an MBA from INSEAD, France, where he was awarded the Syngenta Scholarship for Emerging Country Leadership. He also took additional courses in Game Theory at Brown University and Finance at Emory University.

Gupta further enhanced his expertise with an MBA from INSEAD, France, where he was awarded the Syngenta Scholarship for Emerging Country Leadership. He also took additional courses in Game Theory at Brown University and Finance at Emory University. Career Gupta's career spans multiple leadership roles across different sectors. Before joining OpenAI, he served as the Managing Director for India and the Asia Pacific at Coursera, where he made significant contributions to the platform's growth. He has also served as President of Technopak Advisors and Principal at Booz & Company (now Strategy&), where he provided strategic advice to companies across various industries. His entrepreneurial spirit is evident in his role as the founder of Futurense, an AI-skilling company that aims to empower the Indian workforce. Earlier in his career, he also served as India Country Manager at BlaBlaCar.