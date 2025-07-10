TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category-wise Male, Female Passing Marks

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Previous Year Cut Off: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Group 4 exam to fill various clerical posts. This year TNPSC is going to conduct the exam on 12 July 2025. There are 8,932 vacancies announced by the TNPSC. Cutoffs are announced along with results, marking the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify the examination. Cutoff marks can vary each year based on multiple factors.
Previous Year Cut Off (2019)
The previous year cut off marks provides an insight into the level of the competition of the examination. The candidates must check the previous year cut off trends to align their preparation in a better way. These previous year cut off marks also help in predicting the expected cut off marks for the new cycle of exam. Here in this section, we are providing the previous year cut off marks for different posts under the Group 4 services.
VAO (Village Administrative Officer)
The table below demonstrates the previous year cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Village Development Officer.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
Backward Class (BC)
|
165
|
162
|
Most Backward Class (MBC)
|
163
|
160
|
Backward Class Muslim (BCM)
|
162
|
162
|
Scheduled Caste (SC)
|
161
|
159
|
Scheduled Tribe (ST)
|
160
|
157
Typist
Here you can check the previous year cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Typist.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
184
|
183
|
BC
|
182
|
181
|
MBC
|
182
|
182
|
BCM
|
174
|
172
|
SC
|
178
|
177
|
SCA
|
175
|
174
|
ST
|
176
|
173
Steno‑Typist
Check the cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Steno-Typist. The table below gives detailed category-wise distribution of marks.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
142
|
140
|
BC
|
135
|
132
|
MBC
|
135
|
134
|
BCM
|
126
|
121
|
SC
|
124
|
121
|
SCA
|
123
|
122
|
ST
|
125
|
120
Junior Assistant
The table below presents the cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Junior Assistant. The marks are distributed category-wise for both male and females.
|
Category
|
Male
|
Female
|
General
|
184
|
183
|
BC
|
182
|
181
|
MBC
|
182
|
182
|
BCM
|
174
|
172
|
SC
|
178
|
177
|
SCA
|
175
|
174
|
ST
|
176
|
173
Cut Off Trends (2023)
For General category, the cutoffs hovered around:
-
Male: 150
-
Female: 153
Across categories like OBC, MBC, BCM, SC, SC‑A, ST, cutoffs ranged from ~133 to 153
Steps to Check Cut Off Marks
Follow the given steps to download the cut off marks:
-
Visit tnpsc.gov.in
-
Click the link for “Group 4 Cut Off Marks”
-
View/download the PDF
-
Refer to your post and category cutoffs for reference and preparation guidance
Factors Influencing Cut Off Marks
The cut off marks for the TNPSC Group 4 depends on a number of factors. The cut off marks do not remain the same every year due to the variation in these factors.
-
Number of candidates: More applicants can push cutoffs higher
-
Vacancies: Lower vacancies often result in higher cutoffs
-
Exam difficulty: Easier papers lead to higher cutoffs, tougher papers lower them
-
Candidates' performance: Overall high scoring raises cutoffs
