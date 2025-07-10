Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Previous Year Cut Off: Check Category-wise Male, Female Passing Marks

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Previous Year Cut Off: TNPSC Group 4 previous year cut off marks provide essential insight into the competitive landscape for roles such as Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Typist, Junior Assistant, and Steno‑Typist. The cutoffs, released category- and gender-wise, guide aspirants on the minimum marks required and help set realistic preparation targets. Read this article to have a glimpse of the TNPSC Group 4 exam previous year cut off marks.

Upasna Choudhary
ByUpasna Choudhary
Jul 10, 2025, 18:11 IST
YNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut Off Marks
YNPSC Group 4 Previous Year Cut Off Marks

TNPSC Group 4 Cut Off Previous Year Cut Off: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) conducts the Group 4 exam to fill various clerical posts. This year TNPSC is going to conduct the exam on 12 July 2025. There are 8,932 vacancies announced by the TNPSC. Cutoffs are announced along with results, marking the minimum score candidates must achieve to qualify the examination. Cutoff marks can vary each year based on multiple factors.

Previous Year Cut Off (2019)

The previous year cut off marks provides an insight into the level of the competition of the examination. The candidates must check the previous year cut off trends to align their preparation in a better way. These previous year cut off marks also help in predicting the expected cut off marks for the new cycle of exam. Here in this section, we are providing the previous year cut off marks for different posts under the Group 4 services.

VAO (Village Administrative Officer)

The table below demonstrates the previous year cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Village Development Officer.

Category

Male

Female

Backward Class (BC)

165

162

Most Backward Class (MBC)

163

160

Backward Class Muslim (BCM)

162

162

Scheduled Caste (SC)

161

159

Scheduled Tribe (ST)

160

157

Typist

Here you can check the previous year cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Typist.

Category

Male

Female

General

184

183

BC

182

181

MBC

182

182

BCM

174

172

SC

178

177

SCA

175

174

ST

176

173

Steno‑Typist

Check the cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Steno-Typist. The table below gives detailed category-wise distribution of marks.

Category

Male

Female

General

142

140

BC

135

132

MBC

135

134

BCM

126

121

SC

124

121

SCA

123

122

ST

125

120

Junior Assistant

The table below presents the cut off marks for the year 2019 for the post of Junior Assistant. The marks are distributed category-wise for both male and females.

Category

Male

Female

General

184

183

BC

182

181

MBC

182

182

BCM

174

172

SC

178

177

SCA

175

174

ST

176

173

Cut Off Trends (2023)

For General category, the cutoffs hovered around:

  • Male: 150

  • Female: 153
     Across categories like OBC, MBC, BCM, SC, SC‑A, ST, cutoffs ranged from ~133 to 153

Steps to Check Cut Off Marks

Follow the given steps to download the cut off marks:

  • Visit tnpsc.gov.in

  • Click the link for “Group 4 Cut Off Marks”

  • View/download the PDF

  • Refer to your post and category cutoffs for reference and preparation guidance

Factors Influencing Cut Off Marks

The cut off marks for the TNPSC Group 4 depends on a number of factors. The cut off marks do not remain the same every year due to the variation in these factors.

  • Number of candidates: More applicants can push cutoffs higher

  • Vacancies: Lower vacancies often result in higher cutoffs

  • Exam difficulty: Easier papers lead to higher cutoffs, tougher papers lower them

  • Candidates' performance: Overall high scoring raises cutoffs

 

Upasna Choudhary
Upasna Choudhary

Content Writer

Upasna Choudhry holds a Master’s degree in Forensic Chemical Sciences and has an extensive background in preparing for the UPSC Civil Services Examination. She currently contributes to the Exam Prep Section of Jagran Josh, where her passion for reading and writing shines through her work. Upasna specializes in creating well-researched and aspirant-centric content, simplifying complex topics, and providing strategic preparation insights. Her academic expertise and firsthand experience with competitive exams enable her to deliver valuable resources tailored to the needs of exam aspirants.

... Read More

Latest Stories

FAQs

  • How are qualifying and cutoff marks different?
    +
    You must score at least 90/300 as qualifying marks. The actual cutoff (for shortlist) is typically much higher and varies based on category and post.
  • Are the cutoffs post-wise?
    +
    Yes. The commission releases separate cutoffs for VAO, Typist, Junior Assistant, and Steno‑Typist.

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News