Apache Helicopters: Check Cost, Speed, Range and Other Key Details

The Apache attack helicopter, also called the AH-64 Apache, has transformed warfare in the present day. Driven by its heavy firepower, cutting-edge technology, and battle-tested configuration, the Apache is one of the world's most advanced combat helicopters. This article tries a comprehensive overview, with special reference to India's fleet of Apaches, its capabilities, batch-wise induction timeline, and manufacturer.

What is the Apache Helicopter?

The Apache is an all-weather, day-night attack helicopter powered by twin engines, designed for frontline attack, anti-tank, reconnaissance, and armed escort duties. Conceived in the United States, it is a "flying tank" philosophy—to be rugged, tough, and deadly on the battlefield.

Key Facts: