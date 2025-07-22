Apache Helicopters: Check Cost, Speed, Range and Other Key Details

The Apache attack helicopter, also called the AH-64 Apache, has transformed warfare in the present day. Driven by its heavy firepower, cutting-edge technology, and battle-tested configuration, the Apache is one of the world's most advanced combat helicopters. This article tries a comprehensive overview, with special reference to India's fleet of Apaches, its capabilities, batch-wise induction timeline, and manufacturer.
What is the Apache Helicopter?
The Apache is an all-weather, day-night attack helicopter powered by twin engines, designed for frontline attack, anti-tank, reconnaissance, and armed escort duties. Conceived in the United States, it is a "flying tank" philosophy—to be rugged, tough, and deadly on the battlefield.
Key Facts:
-
Model: AH-64 (different versions: A, D, E/Guardian)
-
Crew: 2 (Pilot + Co-pilot/Gunner)
-
Producers: Boeing (USA)
-
In Service: More than 15 nations around the world, including India.
Weapons and Firepower
The Apache has a heavy punch:
-
30mm M230 Chain Gun: Under the nose; up to 625 rounds/minute fire rate.
-
AGM-114 Hellfire Missiles: 16 armour-piercing vehicle-busting missiles at best.
-
Hydra 70mm Rockets: Ideally used for general ground target suppression.
-
Air-to-Air Missiles: Some versions have air-to-air combat missiles for defensive roles.
Advanced Radar and Avionics
-
Longbow Radar Dome: Suspended from over the primary rotor, it can detect, identify, and rank over 250 targets simultaneously.
-
Night Vision & FLIR: Facilitates night/low-visibility missions.
-
Data Connectivity: More recent variants such as the AH-64E "Guardian" can control drones and integrate into sophisticated battlefield networks.
-
Defensive Aids: Includes electronic jamming, flares, and redundant systems for crew protection.
Engineering & Performance
-
Engines: Two powerful turboshaft engines (General Electric T700 in most variants).
-
Speed: Up to 279km/h maximum; normal cruise speed of around 260km/h.
-
Range: Up to 1,900km with external tanks.
-
High Altitude Capability: To operate in challenging terrains (e.g., Himalayas).
Apache Helicopters in India
Indian Air Force (IAF)
-
Order Placed: 2015, for 22 Apache helicopters.
-
Delivery Timeline: 2019 – July 2020 (all the helicopters were delivered and inducted).
-
Deployment: Mainly at Pathankot and Jorhat airbases; deployed along sensitive borders.
Indian Army
-
Separate Contract: 2020, for 6 Apache AH-64E Guardians.
-
First Batch: 3 helicopters reached on 22 July 2025.
-
Second Batch: Remaining 3 to be delivered by end of 2025.
-
First Squadron: Established at Jodhpur in March 2024.
Batches and Numbers
|
Batch
|
Delivery Time
|
No. of Helicopters
|
Recipient
|
Status
|
IAF Full Lot
|
2019–2020
|
22
|
Indian Air Force
|
Operational
|
Army Batch 1
|
July 2025
|
3
|
Indian Army
|
Delivered
|
Army Batch 2
|
End of 2025
|
3
|
Indian Army
|
To be delivered
Manufacturer and Country of Origin
Manufacturer: Boeing, an American company dealing in aerospace and defense.
Country of Origin: United States of America.
Global Users: Besides the US, Apaches are being used by the UK, Israeli, Japanese, Egyptian, Dutch, and other militaries.
The Road Ahead
As of July 2025, India has 25 Apaches (22 with IAF, 3 with Army) and 3 more to be inducted by the Indian Army later this year. While defence circles have educated hypotheses about additional additions, the official future order till now stands at 6 for the Army after the current batch performs.
The Apache helicopter combines high firepower, hardy engineering, and computer-age avionics to deliver unmatched battlefield superiority. Its induction has modern Indian aerial offensive and defensive capabilities, allowing both the Indian Air Force and Army to move and operate effectively in complex, high-threat environments. With the finest global pedigree in the world — made-in-the-U.S.A. by Boeing — and periodic updates, the Apache is a backbone of 21st-century military aviation.
