Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Schedule, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions has officially begun. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu conducts the counselling for 85% state quota seats in government and government-aided medical/dental colleges and 100% seats in self-financing medical institutions in the state. The counselling process is based on NEET UG 2025 scores, and eligible candidates must register online via the official portal — tnmedicalselection.net.
From registration deadlines and document verification to the release of seat matrix and choice filling, here’s a complete breakdown of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 with the latest updates from official sources.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Highlights
|
Event
|
Details
|
Conducting Authority
|
Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu
|
Official Website
|
tnmedicalselection.net
|
Counselling Type
|
State Quota (85%) + Private College Seats
|
Courses Covered
|
MBBS, BDS
|
Counselling Mode
|
Online
|
Registration Start Date
|
June 6, 2025
|
Last Date to Register
|
June 29, 2025
|
Merit List Release
|
After registration closes
|
Choice Filling & Seat Allotment
|
To be announced post merit list
|
Total Govt. Medical Colleges
|
39
|
Total MBBS Seats (Govt.)
|
5,250
|
Total Medical Colleges (All Types)
|
77
|
Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt)
|
11,725
Official Notice PDF – Download here
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates
As per the official counselling notification (PDF), the online application for MBBS/BDS admissions started on June 6, 2025, and the last date to register was June 29, 2025.
Key Dates – TN MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025
1. Online Application (State + Management quota)
Opens June 6, 2025 and closes on June 29, 2025 (5 PM): Candidates must register online at tnmedicalselection.net and submit the required documents to be considered for both Government and Management quota seats.
2. NEET UG Result
- Declared on June 14, 2025: The NEET UG 2025 result is the qualifying benchmark for all MBBS/BDS admissions. Only those who scored above the cutoff are eligible for counselling.
3. Merit List Release (State + Management quota)
- Scheduled for July 25, 2025 at 10 AM: The DME will publish a rank-wise merit list based on NEET scores, category, and reservation norms. It is mandatory for participating in the state quota counselling.
4. Counselling Begins – Choice Filling & Seat Allotment
After the release of the merit list, the counselling process moves into the choice-filling and seat allotment phase. The schedule and process differ for the All India Quota (AIQ) and Tamil Nadu State Quota.
|Quota Type
|Dates
|Details
|AIQ (15%) / MCC Centralised
|July 21 – July 28, 2025
|Candidates must register on the MCC portal, fill preferences for MBBS/BDS seats under the 15% All India Quota, and participate in seat allotment.
|State Quota (85%) – TN DME
|From July 30, 2025
|Candidates listed in the TN merit list can choose preferred colleges and courses. Seats will be allotted based on NEET rank, choices filled, and reservation criteria.
5. Document & Sports Quota Verification
- Scheduled around counselling; specific dates to be announced by DME: Shortlisted students under special categories (e.g., Sports, PwD) will need to appear in person with original certificates for verification before seat allotment.
6. Further Rounds (Round II / Mop-Up / Stray Vacancy)
- Tentatively in August–September 2025, depending on seat availability: Candidates who did not get a seat in Round I or wish to upgrade may participate in further rounds. Fresh registration may be allowed in mop-up and stray rounds.
Steps to Register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025
Candidates can apply for the TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process by reverring to the following steps:
- Visit tnmedicalselection.net.
- Click on “UG NEET-2025 MBBS/BDS Counselling”.
- Register with a valid email ID, phone number, and NEET details.
- Fill in the online application form.
- Upload required documents.
- Pay the application fee online.
- Submit and take a printout of the filled-in form.
Note: Separate registration is needed for government, management, and NRI quota seats.
Documents Required for Registration
Here is the list of documents to be uploaded online during the registration process:
- NEET 2025 Scorecard
- Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets
- Transfer Certificate
- Nativity Certificate
- Community Certificate (for reserved categories)
- Income Certificate (if applicable)
- Special category certificates (if claiming any)
Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Process
The counselling will be held in multiple rounds including Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy rounds (if applicable). Here's the step-by-step process:
Step 1: Registration
- Candidates must register and upload documents as described above.
Step 2: Release of Merit List
- The merit list will be prepared based on NEET UG 2025 ranks and uploaded on the official website. Only those in the merit list are eligible for choice filling.
Step 3: Choice Filling & Locking
- Eligible candidates can log in and select their preferred colleges/courses in order of preference. This step is crucial for seat allotment.
Step 4: Seat Allotment Result
- Based on NEET scores, preferences, and category reservation, seat allotment results will be published.
Step 5: Reporting to College
- Candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college for admission formalities and document verification.
Step 6: Further Rounds (if applicable)
- If seats remain vacant, further rounds like Mop-Up or Stray Vacancy rounds will be conducted.
Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix
According to the latest seat matrix from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Tamil Nadu counselling authority:
- Total Government Medical Colleges: 39
- Total MBBS Seats in Govt. Colleges: 5,250
- Total Number of Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu (Govt + Pvt + Trust): 77
- Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt): 11,725
- Govt Colleges: ~5,250 seats
- Private/Trust Colleges: ~6,475 seats
Detailed College-Wise Matrix: Download Here
Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025 Fee Structure
The counselling registration fee (non-refundable) varies as follows:
|
Quota Type
|
Registration Fee
|
Government Quota
|
₹500
|
Management Quota
|
₹1,000
|
NRI Quota
|
$100
In addition, students must pay the tuition fee during admission, which varies based on college type (Govt./Private).
Official Video Guide for TN NEET Counselling 2025
Watch this step-by-step video explainer for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025:
The video explains how to register, fill choices, and understand category/reservation rules.
Tamil Nadu MBBS Fees 2025 for Government and Private Colleges [Revised Structure]
The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the revised MBBS fee structure for the academic year 2025–26. The updated fees apply to government medical colleges, self-financing private colleges, and state private university medical colleges, as per the latest proceedings dated 12 June 2025.
Below is the complete college-wise and category-wise MBBS fee structure:
Government Medical Colleges MBBS Fees 2025
|
College Type
|
Annual Fee (₹)
|
Remarks
|
Government Medical Colleges
|
13,610
|
Includes tuition, library, lab, misc. charges
Self-Financing Private Medical Colleges – MBBS Fee Structure 2025
|
S. No
|
Medical College Name
|
Govt Quota (₹)
|
Management Quota (₹)
|
NRI Quota (₹)
|
1
|
PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
2
|
Karpaga Vinayaga Institute, Chengalpattu
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
3
|
Karpagam Faculty of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore
|
4,40,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
4
|
Annapoorana Medical College, Salem
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
5
|
Velammal Medical College, Madurai
|
4,40,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
6
|
Trichy SRM Medical College, Trichy
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
7
|
Panimalar Medical College, Chennai
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
8
|
Madha Medical College, Chennai
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
9
|
Sri Muthukumaran Medical College, Chennai
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
10
|
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
11
|
Sree Mookambika Institute, Kanyakumari
|
4,40,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
12
|
Tagore Medical College, Chennai
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
13
|
Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
14
|
Swamy Vivekanandha Medical College
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
15
|
Arunai Medical College, Thiruvannamalai
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
16
|
St. Peter’s Medical College, Hosur
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
17
|
Indira Medical College, Thiruvallur
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
18
|
PSP Medical College, Kancheepuram
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
19
|
KMCH Institute of Health Sciences, Coimbatore
|
4,35,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
20
|
Nandha Medical College, Erode
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
|
21
|
Annaii Medical College, Kancheepuram
|
4,50,000
|
15,00,000
|
27,00,000
State Private University MBBS Fees 2025
|
S. No
|
University Medical College Name
|
Govt Quota (₹)
|
Management Quota (₹)
|
NRI Quota (₹)
|
1
|
Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Trichy
|
5,40,000
|
16,20,000
|
30,00,000
|
2
|
Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences, Perambalur
|
5,40,000
|
16,20,000
|
30,00,000
|
3
|
Sri Venkateswara Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Chennai
|
5,40,000
|
16,20,000
|
30,00,000
|
4
|
Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre (St. Joseph University), Kanyakumari
|
5,40,000
|
16,20,000
|
30,00,000
The fee for NRI quota in these state private universities has been revised, while government and management quota fees remain unchanged for 2025–26.
These institutions were established between 2022 and 2024 and hence their fee structures have already been recently revised.
Official Notice Regarding Fee Hike with Revised Fees Structure PDF
Key Highlights:
- Government college MBBS fee is extremely affordable at ₹13,610 per year.
- Private college Govt quota seats range from ₹4.35 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh per year.
- Management quota across most private colleges is fixed at ₹15 lakh/year, while NRI quota is ₹27 lakh/year.
- In state private universities, the fees are higher, with ₹5.4 lakh (Govt Quota), ₹16.2 lakh (Management Quota), and ₹30 lakh (NRI Quota).
Important Instructions and Notices
- Candidates must submit only one application for each quota type.
- No offline applications will be accepted.
- Community/reservation benefits are applicable only if valid certificates are uploaded.
- Special Category Certificates (like Ex-Servicemen, PwD, Sports, etc.) must be uploaded with the correct authority seal.
Read full official guidelines: Click here
The Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the gateway to securing MBBS and BDS seats in top government and private medical colleges across the state. With 39 government colleges and a total of 11,725 MBBS seats, candidates have a wide range of options. Ensure timely registration, verify documents, and choose your preferences carefully. Stay updated through tnmedicalselection.net for merit lists, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds.
