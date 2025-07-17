Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Schedule, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 schedule, registration process, seat matrix, fee details, choice filling and allotment for MBBS/BDS admission.

Gurmeet Kaur
ByGurmeet Kaur
Jul 22, 2025, 18:56 IST
Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Choice Filling and More
Check Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates, Process, Seat Matrix, Choice Filling and More

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions has officially begun. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu conducts the counselling for 85% state quota seats in government and government-aided medical/dental colleges and 100% seats in self-financing medical institutions in the state. The counselling process is based on NEET UG 2025 scores, and eligible candidates must register online via the official portal — tnmedicalselection.net.

From registration deadlines and document verification to the release of seat matrix and choice filling, here’s a complete breakdown of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 with the latest updates from official sources.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Highlights

Event

Details

Conducting Authority

Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu

Official Website

tnmedicalselection.net

Counselling Type

State Quota (85%) + Private College Seats

Courses Covered

MBBS, BDS

Counselling Mode

Online

Registration Start Date

June 6, 2025

Last Date to Register

June 29, 2025

Merit List Release

After registration closes

Choice Filling & Seat Allotment

To be announced post merit list

Total Govt. Medical Colleges

39

Total MBBS Seats (Govt.)

5,250

Total Medical Colleges (All Types)

77

Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt)

11,725

Official Notice PDF – Download here

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates

As per the official counselling notification (PDF), the online application for MBBS/BDS admissions started on June 6, 2025, and the last date to register was June 29, 2025.

Key Dates – TN MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025

1. Online Application (State + Management quota)

Opens June 6, 2025 and closes on June 29, 2025 (5 PM): Candidates must register online at tnmedicalselection.net and submit the required documents to be considered for both Government and Management quota seats.

2. NEET UG Result

  • Declared on June 14, 2025: The NEET UG 2025 result is the qualifying benchmark for all MBBS/BDS admissions. Only those who scored above the cutoff are eligible for counselling.

3. Merit List Release (State + Management quota)

  • Scheduled for July 25, 2025 at 10 AM: The DME will publish a rank-wise merit list based on NEET scores, category, and reservation norms. It is mandatory for participating in the state quota counselling.

4. Counselling Begins – Choice Filling & Seat Allotment

After the release of the merit list, the counselling process moves into the choice-filling and seat allotment phase. The schedule and process differ for the All India Quota (AIQ) and Tamil Nadu State Quota.

Quota TypeDatesDetails
AIQ (15%) / MCC Centralised July 21 – July 28, 2025 Candidates must register on the MCC portal, fill preferences for MBBS/BDS seats under the 15% All India Quota, and participate in seat allotment.
State Quota (85%) – TN DME From July 30, 2025 Candidates listed in the TN merit list can choose preferred colleges and courses. Seats will be allotted based on NEET rank, choices filled, and reservation criteria.

5. Document & Sports Quota Verification

  • Scheduled around counselling; specific dates to be announced by DME: Shortlisted students under special categories (e.g., Sports, PwD) will need to appear in person with original certificates for verification before seat allotment.

6. Further Rounds (Round II / Mop-Up / Stray Vacancy)

  • Tentatively in August–September 2025, depending on seat availability: Candidates who did not get a seat in Round I or wish to upgrade may participate in further rounds. Fresh registration may be allowed in mop-up and stray rounds.

Steps to Register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025

Candidates can apply for the TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process by reverring to the following steps:

  1. Visit tnmedicalselection.net.
  2. Click on “UG NEET-2025 MBBS/BDS Counselling”.
  3. Register with a valid email ID, phone number, and NEET details.
  4. Fill in the online application form.
  5. Upload required documents.
  6. Pay the application fee online.
  7. Submit and take a printout of the filled-in form.

Note: Separate registration is needed for government, management, and NRI quota seats.

Documents Required for Registration

Here is the list of documents to be uploaded online during the registration process:

  • NEET 2025 Scorecard
  • Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets
  • Transfer Certificate
  • Nativity Certificate
  • Community Certificate (for reserved categories)
  • Income Certificate (if applicable)
  • Special category certificates (if claiming any)

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Process

The counselling will be held in multiple rounds including Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy rounds (if applicable). Here's the step-by-step process:

Step 1: Registration

  • Candidates must register and upload documents as described above.

Step 2: Release of Merit List

  • The merit list will be prepared based on NEET UG 2025 ranks and uploaded on the official website. Only those in the merit list are eligible for choice filling.

Step 3: Choice Filling & Locking

  • Eligible candidates can log in and select their preferred colleges/courses in order of preference. This step is crucial for seat allotment.

Step 4: Seat Allotment Result

  • Based on NEET scores, preferences, and category reservation, seat allotment results will be published.

Step 5: Reporting to College

  • Candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college for admission formalities and document verification.

Step 6: Further Rounds (if applicable)

  • If seats remain vacant, further rounds like Mop-Up or Stray Vacancy rounds will be conducted.

Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix

According to the latest seat matrix from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Tamil Nadu counselling authority:

  • Total Government Medical Colleges: 39
  • Total MBBS Seats in Govt. Colleges: 5,250
  • Total Number of Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu (Govt + Pvt + Trust): 77
  • Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt): 11,725
  • Govt Colleges: ~5,250 seats
  • Private/Trust Colleges: ~6,475 seats

Detailed College-Wise Matrix: Download Here

Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025 Fee Structure

The counselling registration fee (non-refundable) varies as follows:

Quota Type

Registration Fee

Government Quota

₹500

Management Quota

₹1,000

NRI Quota

$100

In addition, students must pay the tuition fee during admission, which varies based on college type (Govt./Private).

Official Video Guide for TN NEET Counselling 2025

Watch this step-by-step video explainer for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025:

Watch Now on YouTube

The video explains how to register, fill choices, and understand category/reservation rules.

Tamil Nadu MBBS Fees 2025 for Government and Private Colleges [Revised Structure]

The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the revised MBBS fee structure for the academic year 2025–26. The updated fees apply to government medical colleges, self-financing private colleges, and state private university medical colleges, as per the latest proceedings dated 12 June 2025.

Below is the complete college-wise and category-wise MBBS fee structure:

Government Medical Colleges MBBS Fees 2025

College Type

Annual Fee (₹)

Remarks

Government Medical Colleges

13,610

Includes tuition, library, lab, misc. charges

Self-Financing Private Medical Colleges – MBBS Fee Structure 2025

S. No

Medical College Name

Govt Quota (₹)

Management Quota (₹)

NRI Quota (₹)

1

PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

2

Karpaga Vinayaga Institute, Chengalpattu

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

3

Karpagam Faculty of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore

4,40,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

4

Annapoorana Medical College, Salem

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

5

Velammal Medical College, Madurai

4,40,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

6

Trichy SRM Medical College, Trichy

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

7

Panimalar Medical College, Chennai

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

8

Madha Medical College, Chennai

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

9

Sri Muthukumaran Medical College, Chennai

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

10

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

11

Sree Mookambika Institute, Kanyakumari

4,40,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

12

Tagore Medical College, Chennai

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

13

Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

14

Swamy Vivekanandha Medical College

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

15

Arunai Medical College, Thiruvannamalai

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

16

St. Peter’s Medical College, Hosur

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

17

Indira Medical College, Thiruvallur

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

18

PSP Medical College, Kancheepuram

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

19

KMCH Institute of Health Sciences, Coimbatore

4,35,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

20

Nandha Medical College, Erode

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

21

Annaii Medical College, Kancheepuram

4,50,000

15,00,000

27,00,000

State Private University MBBS Fees 2025

S. No

University Medical College Name

Govt Quota (₹)

Management Quota (₹)

NRI Quota (₹)

1

Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Trichy

5,40,000

16,20,000

30,00,000

2

Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences, Perambalur

5,40,000

16,20,000

30,00,000

3

Sri Venkateswara Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Chennai

5,40,000

16,20,000

30,00,000

4

Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre (St. Joseph University), Kanyakumari

5,40,000

16,20,000

30,00,000

The fee for NRI quota in these state private universities has been revised, while government and management quota fees remain unchanged for 2025–26.
These institutions were established between 2022 and 2024 and hence their fee structures have already been recently revised.

Official Notice Regarding Fee Hike with Revised Fees Structure PDF

Key Highlights:

  • Government college MBBS fee is extremely affordable at ₹13,610 per year.
  • Private college Govt quota seats range from ₹4.35 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh per year.
  • Management quota across most private colleges is fixed at ₹15 lakh/year, while NRI quota is ₹27 lakh/year.
  • In state private universities, the fees are higher, with ₹5.4 lakh (Govt Quota), ₹16.2 lakh (Management Quota), and ₹30 lakh (NRI Quota).

Important Instructions and Notices

  • Candidates must submit only one application for each quota type.
  • No offline applications will be accepted.
  • Community/reservation benefits are applicable only if valid certificates are uploaded.
  • Special Category Certificates (like Ex-Servicemen, PwD, Sports, etc.) must be uploaded with the correct authority seal.

Read full official guidelines: Click here

The Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 is the gateway to securing MBBS and BDS seats in top government and private medical colleges across the state. With 39 government colleges and a total of 11,725 MBBS seats, candidates have a wide range of options. Ensure timely registration, verify documents, and choose your preferences carefully. Stay updated through tnmedicalselection.net for merit lists, choice filling, and seat allotment rounds.

 

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content. She is a Science graduate and has a PG diploma in Computer Applications. At jagranjosh.com, she creates content on Science and Mathematics for school students. She creates explainer and analytical articles aimed at providing academic guidance to students. She can be reached at gurmeet.kaur@jagrannewmedia.com

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News