Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Schedule, Process, Seat Matrix and Choice Filling

Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 for MBBS and BDS admissions has officially begun. The Directorate of Medical Education and Research (DMER), Tamil Nadu conducts the counselling for 85% state quota seats in government and government-aided medical/dental colleges and 100% seats in self-financing medical institutions in the state. The counselling process is based on NEET UG 2025 scores, and eligible candidates must register online via the official portal — tnmedicalselection.net. From registration deadlines and document verification to the release of seat matrix and choice filling, here’s a complete breakdown of Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 with the latest updates from official sources. Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025: Key Highlights Event Details Conducting Authority Directorate of Medical Education and Research, Tamil Nadu Official Website tnmedicalselection.net Counselling Type State Quota (85%) + Private College Seats Courses Covered MBBS, BDS Counselling Mode Online Registration Start Date June 6, 2025 Last Date to Register June 29, 2025 Merit List Release After registration closes Choice Filling & Seat Allotment To be announced post merit list Total Govt. Medical Colleges 39 Total MBBS Seats (Govt.) 5,250 Total Medical Colleges (All Types) 77 Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt) 11,725

Official Notice PDF – Download here Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Registration Dates As per the official counselling notification (PDF), the online application for MBBS/BDS admissions started on June 6, 2025, and the last date to register was June 29, 2025. Key Dates – TN MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025 1. Online Application (State + Management quota) Opens June 6, 2025 and closes on June 29, 2025 (5 PM): Candidates must register online at tnmedicalselection.net and submit the required documents to be considered for both Government and Management quota seats. 2. NEET UG Result Declared on June 14, 2025: The NEET UG 2025 result is the qualifying benchmark for all MBBS/BDS admissions. Only those who scored above the cutoff are eligible for counselling. 3. Merit List Release (State + Management quota)

Scheduled for July 25, 2025 at 10 AM: The DME will publish a rank-wise merit list based on NEET scores, category, and reservation norms. It is mandatory for participating in the state quota counselling. 4. Counselling Begins – Choice Filling & Seat Allotment After the release of the merit list, the counselling process moves into the choice-filling and seat allotment phase. The schedule and process differ for the All India Quota (AIQ) and Tamil Nadu State Quota. Quota Type Dates Details AIQ (15%) / MCC Centralised July 21 – July 28, 2025 Candidates must register on the MCC portal, fill preferences for MBBS/BDS seats under the 15% All India Quota, and participate in seat allotment. State Quota (85%) – TN DME From July 30, 2025 Candidates listed in the TN merit list can choose preferred colleges and courses. Seats will be allotted based on NEET rank, choices filled, and reservation criteria.

5. Document & Sports Quota Verification Scheduled around counselling; specific dates to be announced by DME: Shortlisted students under special categories (e.g., Sports, PwD) will need to appear in person with original certificates for verification before seat allotment. 6. Further Rounds (Round II / Mop-Up / Stray Vacancy) Tentatively in August–September 2025, depending on seat availability: Candidates who did not get a seat in Round I or wish to upgrade may participate in further rounds. Fresh registration may be allowed in mop-up and stray rounds. Steps to Register for Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Candidates can apply for the TN NEET UG 2025 Counselling Process by reverring to the following steps: Visit tnmedicalselection.net. Click on “UG NEET-2025 MBBS/BDS Counselling”. Register with a valid email ID, phone number, and NEET details. Fill in the online application form. Upload required documents. Pay the application fee online. Submit and take a printout of the filled-in form.

Note: Separate registration is needed for government, management, and NRI quota seats. Documents Required for Registration Here is the list of documents to be uploaded online during the registration process: NEET 2025 Scorecard

Class 10 & 12 Mark Sheets

Transfer Certificate

Nativity Certificate

Community Certificate (for reserved categories)

Income Certificate (if applicable)

Special category certificates (if claiming any) Tamil Nadu NEET UG Counselling 2025 Process The counselling will be held in multiple rounds including Mop-Up and Stray Vacancy rounds (if applicable). Here's the step-by-step process: Step 1: Registration Candidates must register and upload documents as described above. Step 2: Release of Merit List The merit list will be prepared based on NEET UG 2025 ranks and uploaded on the official website. Only those in the merit list are eligible for choice filling.

Step 3: Choice Filling & Locking Eligible candidates can log in and select their preferred colleges/courses in order of preference. This step is crucial for seat allotment. Step 4: Seat Allotment Result Based on NEET scores, preferences, and category reservation, seat allotment results will be published. Step 5: Reporting to College Candidates must download the allotment letter and report to the allotted college for admission formalities and document verification. Step 6: Further Rounds (if applicable) If seats remain vacant, further rounds like Mop-Up or Stray Vacancy rounds will be conducted. Tamil Nadu NEET UG 2025 Seat Matrix According to the latest seat matrix from the National Medical Commission (NMC) and Tamil Nadu counselling authority: Total Government Medical Colleges: 39

Total MBBS Seats in Govt. Colleges: 5,250

Total Number of Medical Colleges in Tamil Nadu (Govt + Pvt + Trust): 77

Total MBBS Seats (Govt + Pvt): 11,725

Govt Colleges: ~5,250 seats

Private/Trust Colleges: ~6,475 seats

Detailed College-Wise Matrix: Download Here Tamil Nadu MBBS/BDS Counselling 2025 Fee Structure The counselling registration fee (non-refundable) varies as follows: Quota Type Registration Fee Government Quota ₹500 Management Quota ₹1,000 NRI Quota $100 In addition, students must pay the tuition fee during admission, which varies based on college type (Govt./Private). Official Video Guide for TN NEET Counselling 2025 Watch this step-by-step video explainer for Tamil Nadu NEET UG counselling 2025: Watch Now on YouTube The video explains how to register, fill choices, and understand category/reservation rules. Tamil Nadu MBBS Fees 2025 for Government and Private Colleges [Revised Structure] The Selection Committee of the Directorate of Medical Education, Tamil Nadu, has released the revised MBBS fee structure for the academic year 2025–26. The updated fees apply to government medical colleges, self-financing private colleges, and state private university medical colleges, as per the latest proceedings dated 12 June 2025.

Below is the complete college-wise and category-wise MBBS fee structure: Government Medical Colleges MBBS Fees 2025 College Type Annual Fee (₹) Remarks Government Medical Colleges 13,610 Includes tuition, library, lab, misc. charges Self-Financing Private Medical Colleges – MBBS Fee Structure 2025 S. No Medical College Name Govt Quota (₹) Management Quota (₹) NRI Quota (₹) 1 PSG Institute of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 2 Karpaga Vinayaga Institute, Chengalpattu 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 3 Karpagam Faculty of Medical Sciences, Coimbatore 4,40,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 4 Annapoorana Medical College, Salem 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 5 Velammal Medical College, Madurai 4,40,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 6 Trichy SRM Medical College, Trichy 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 7 Panimalar Medical College, Chennai 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 8 Madha Medical College, Chennai 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 9 Sri Muthukumaran Medical College, Chennai 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 10 Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Medical College, Perambalur 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 11 Sree Mookambika Institute, Kanyakumari 4,40,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 12 Tagore Medical College, Chennai 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 13 Melmaruvathur Adhiparasakthi Institute 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 14 Swamy Vivekanandha Medical College 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 15 Arunai Medical College, Thiruvannamalai 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 16 St. Peter’s Medical College, Hosur 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 17 Indira Medical College, Thiruvallur 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 18 PSP Medical College, Kancheepuram 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 19 KMCH Institute of Health Sciences, Coimbatore 4,35,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 20 Nandha Medical College, Erode 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000 21 Annaii Medical College, Kancheepuram 4,50,000 15,00,000 27,00,000

State Private University MBBS Fees 2025 S. No University Medical College Name Govt Quota (₹) Management Quota (₹) NRI Quota (₹) 1 Srinivasan Medical College and Hospital, Trichy 5,40,000 16,20,000 30,00,000 2 Dhanalakshmi Srinivasan Institute of Medical Sciences, Perambalur 5,40,000 16,20,000 30,00,000 3 Sri Venkateswara Medical College Hospital & Research Institute, Chennai 5,40,000 16,20,000 30,00,000 4 Kanyakumari Medical Mission Research Centre (St. Joseph University), Kanyakumari 5,40,000 16,20,000 30,00,000 The fee for NRI quota in these state private universities has been revised, while government and management quota fees remain unchanged for 2025–26.

These institutions were established between 2022 and 2024 and hence their fee structures have already been recently revised.

Official Notice Regarding Fee Hike with Revised Fees Structure PDF Key Highlights: Government college MBBS fee is extremely affordable at ₹13,610 per year.

Private college Govt quota seats range from ₹4.35 lakh to ₹4.5 lakh per year.

Management quota across most private colleges is fixed at ₹15 lakh/year, while NRI quota is ₹27 lakh/year.

In state private universities, the fees are higher, with ₹5.4 lakh (Govt Quota), ₹16.2 lakh (Management Quota), and ₹30 lakh (NRI Quota). Important Instructions and Notices Candidates must submit only one application for each quota type.

No offline applications will be accepted.

Community/reservation benefits are applicable only if valid certificates are uploaded.

Special Category Certificates (like Ex-Servicemen, PwD, Sports, etc.) must be uploaded with the correct authority seal.