Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key 2025 OUT: Objection Window Opens Dec 6th to 8th - Check Fees and Steps Here

RSSB Answer Key Objection Window 2025: RSSB will release the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key Objection Window 2025 between December 6 and December 8. Candidates of the Grade-IV Exam 2024 can challenge provisional answers online at rssb.rajasthan.gov.in by paying Rs 100 per question with valid references.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Objection Window
Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025: The Rajasthan Staff Selection Board (RSSB) has officially released the Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key Objection Window 2025 for candidates who appeared in the Grade-IV Direct Recruitment Examination 2024. As per the official notice, the RSSSB Rajasthan 4th Grade Answer Key Challenge Window will be open between December 6, 2025 and December 8, 2025.
The Rajasthan Grade 4 Exam was conducted between September 19 and 21, 2025 and the initial answer key was released on October 18, 2025 on its official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Now candidates can raise their objections between the prescribed window and in the format as decided by the board in the official notice. A total of 24.71 lakh candidates have applied for the recruitment and 21.17 Lakh attempted the examination.

Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 Objection Window

RSMSSB has released the notice regarding the objection window. Candidates will be able to submit their objections for the answer key between December 1, 2025 (00:01 AM) and December 8, 2025 (11:59 PM). To raise the objection, candidates need to pay Rs 100 per question and the objections must be submitted with the reference from standard books. Candidates can read the official notice below

Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 Objection Window: Overview

RSSB has released the Grade IV Exam 2025 was conducted between 19 September and 21 September 2025 and the Answer Key was released on October 18, 2025. Now RSMSSB will activate the window to raise the objections on October 6, 2025. Check the table below Rajasthan Grade 4 Answer Key 2025 Objection Window Key Highlights

Feature

Details

Exam Name

Grade-IV Direct Recruitment Exam 2024

Exam Dates

19–21 September 2025

Objection Window

6 December 2025 (00:01 AM) – 8 December 2025 (11:59 PM)

Fee per Objection

₹100 per question

Evidence Sources

NCERT & RBSE books (Class 6–10) + Other authentic references

Upload Format

PDF, A4 size, readable, non-password protected

Website

www.rssb.rajasthan.gov.in

How to Raise Rajasthan Grade 4 Objections?

Candidates who have found any discrepancy in the provisional answer key can raise the objection between December 6 and December 8, 2025 after visiting the official website, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in. Check the step-by-step process below

  • Visit the official website of RSSB, rssb.rajasthan.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the "Objection for Answer Key" link available under the latest notifications.
  • Now log in using your registration number and password.
  • Select the question(s) you wish to challenge and provide valid proof or explanation.
  • Pay the required objection fee of Rs 100.
  • Submit the objection form and download the confirmation receipt for future reference.

