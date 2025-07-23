Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: When and Where to Check Army Agniveer CEE Result? - Check Expected Date, Official Website and More Details Here

Indian Army Agniveer 2025 Result Date: The Indian Army is likely to announce the Agniveer Common Entrance Examination (CEE) 2025 result soon on its official website. However nothing has been displayed on the official website, as per media reports the result will be announced between July 24 and July 30, 2025. Once announced, candidates will be able to download the result pdf through the official website. All those candidates who appeared in the written exam held between 30th June to 10th July 2025 can check their result on the official Indian Army website joinindianarmy.nic.in. Through this the much awaited recruitment drive, there will be recruitment for the posts of General Duty (GD), Technical, Clerk, Store Keeper Technical, Tradesman, Sainik Pharma, Sainik Technical Nursing Assistant and Mahila Police

How to check Agniveer CEE 2025 Score Card? Candidates can download the score card and result in simple steps from the official website. You can follow the steps given below- Visit joinindianarmy.nic.in

Click on the 'Agniveer Results 2025' link on the homepage

Log in using registration ID and password

Download and save the result PDF displayed in a new window. Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025: Know details about Selection Process As per the selection process, candidates shortlisted in stage I round i.e. screening test will have to appear in next Physical and medical screening round. Under the Physical and medical screening round, candidates will have to undergo various round including- Physical Fitness Test (PFT) Under this round, candidates will have to perform the events including running, push-ups, pull-ups, and other physical activities as per role Physical Measurement Test (PMT) This test is especially for measuring the standard test including Height, weight, and chest measurement Medical Examination Under this round, you will be screened the complete health check-up Document Verification You will have to appear for the document verification round. Adaptability Test If applicable

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 Overview You can get here the key highlights of the Indian Army Agniveer Recruitment 2025 drive given below- Particulars Details Organization Indian Army Post Name Indian Army Common Entrance Exam (CEE) Exam 2025-2026 Posts Name Agniveer (General Duty), Tradesman, Agniveer Tech, Agniveer Tradesman GD Women Military Police and others Exam Mode Computer-Based Test (Online) Exam Date 30th June to 10th July 2025 Result Status Awaited Next Stage Document Verification and Medical/Trade Test Official Website joinindianarmy.nic.in How To Download Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 When Released? Once released, candidates who appeared in the written exam will download the provisional answer key after using their login credentials. You can follow the steps given below to download the Agniveer answer key 2025-