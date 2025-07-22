Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
DSSSB Result 2025 Declared for Matron & Assistant Superintendent - Download PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The DSSSB Result 2025 for Matron & Assistant Superintendent posts is out! Candidates can download the roll number-wise PDF from dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Shortlisted candidates will now be called for document verification and medical examination. Direct link to download the result here.

Jul 22, 2025, 19:03 IST
DSSSB Result 2025 for Matron & Assistant Superintendent OUT
DSSSB Result 2025 for Matron & Assistant Superintendent OUT

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the DSSSB Result 2025 for the Matron and Assistant Superintendent posts. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) conducted on June 11, 2025 after visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

The DSSSB Result 2025 has been released on the official website on July 22, 2025 in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted. The article below provides the direct link to download the result pdf.

DSSSB Result 2025 PDF Download

The DSSSB Result 2025 PDF for the Matron and Assistant Superintendent posts has been released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) on June 11, 2025 can now download result pdf from the link below

DSSSB Matron Result 2025

PDF Download

DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025

PDF Download

DSSSB Result 2025: Overview

DSSSB has released the Matron & Assistant Superintendent result for 2025 in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates; now the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for DSSSB Result 2025 Key Highlights.

Key Details

Information

Exam Conducted By

Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)

Post Name

Matron & Assistant Superintendent

Exam Date

11th June 2025 (PET)

Result Declaration Date

22nd July 2025

Result Status

Released

Official Website

dsssb.delhi.gov.in

Selection Process

Written Exam

PET

Document Verification

Medical Exam

How to check the DSSSB Result 2025?

Candidates can check the DSSSB Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
  • On the homepage, click on the DSSSB Matron and Superintendent Result 2025
  • Click on the PDF download Link
  • Now Press Ctrl + F and search your roll number
  • Download and print the result for future reference

Mohd Salman
Mohd Salman

Senior Executive

Mohd Salman is a content expert with over 6 years of experience in the education sector, who has built the categories for the SSC, Railways, Defence, Police, and State Government Exams. He previously worked with organisation like Testbook and holds a B.Tech in Information Technology. At Jagran Josh, he manages and writes for the education beat, covering all educational news for Govt Jobs notifications, and exams such as UPSC, Banking and Railways. He can be reached at mohd.salman@jagrannewmedia.com
... Read More

