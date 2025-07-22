DSSSB Result 2025 Declared for Matron & Assistant Superintendent - Download PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the DSSSB Result 2025 for the Matron and Assistant Superintendent posts. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) conducted on June 11, 2025 after visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in

