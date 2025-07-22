DSSSB Result 2025 Declared for Matron & Assistant Superintendent - Download PDF at dsssb.delhi.gov.in

DSSSB Result 2025: The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has declared the DSSSB Result 2025 for the Matron and Assistant Superintendent posts. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) conducted on June 11, 2025 after visiting the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
The DSSSB Result 2025 has been released on the official website on July 22, 2025 in the pdf format containing the roll number of candidates shortlisted. The article below provides the direct link to download the result pdf.
DSSSB Result 2025 PDF Download
The DSSSB Result 2025 PDF for the Matron and Assistant Superintendent posts has been released at dsssb.delhi.gov.in. Candidates who appeared for the Physical Endurance Test (PET) on June 11, 2025 can now download result pdf from the link below
DSSSB Matron Result 2025
DSSSB Assistant Superintendent Result 2025
DSSSB Result 2025: Overview
DSSSB has released the Matron & Assistant Superintendent result for 2025 in the pdf format containing the roll number of shortlisted candidates; now the shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification and medical examination. Check the table below for DSSSB Result 2025 Key Highlights.
Key Details
Information
Exam Conducted By
Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB)
Post Name
Matron & Assistant Superintendent
Exam Date
11th June 2025 (PET)
Result Declaration Date
22nd July 2025
Result Status
Released
Official Website
dsssb.delhi.gov.in
Selection Process
Written Exam
PET
Document Verification
Medical Exam
How to check the DSSSB Result 2025?
Candidates can check the DSSSB Result 2025 by clicking on the direct link provided above or they can follow the simple steps listed below
- Visit the official website, dsssb.delhi.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on the DSSSB Matron and Superintendent Result 2025
- Click on the PDF download Link
- Now Press Ctrl + F and search your roll number
- Download and print the result for future reference
