IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result; Download IGNOU Term End Exam Marksheet PDF Soon at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June 2025 Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start releasing the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam result. Indira Gandhi National Open University Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm from June 12, 2025, to July 19, 2025. A large number of students are participating in this examination. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.
IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result
As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the results of the June 2025 TEE. All the students who are enrolled in the University’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and appeared in the June 2025 term end exam can check their IGNOU TEE result on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in
|
IGNOU Results 2025
Steps to Download IGNOU June TEE Results
Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Indira Gandhi National Open University TEE results 2025.
Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in
Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’
Step 3: Click on the Term-End option.
Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.
Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.
Step 6: The result PDF will appear on the screen.
Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985.
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights
|
University Name
|
Indira Gandhi National Open University
|
Established
|
1985
|
Location
|
New Delhi
|
IGNOU TEE June Exam Date
|
01 Dec 2025 to 09 Jan 2025
|
IGNOU TEE June Result Date
|
Accreditations
|
NAAC
|
Approvals
|
UGC
|
Gender
|
Co-ed
|
Official Website
|
ignou.ac.in
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation