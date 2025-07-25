Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result; Download IGNOU Term End Exam Marksheet PDF Soon at ignou.ac.in

IGNOU June TEE Result 2025: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon declare the June 2025 TEE results on its website- ignou.ac.in. Students can get the direct link below and the steps to check the IGNOU Result 2025.

Sunil Sharma
BySunil Sharma
Jul 25, 2025, 13:57 IST
IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result
IGNOU June TEE 2025 Result

IGNOU June 2025 Result: Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) will soon start releasing the IGNOU June 2025 Term End Exam result. Indira Gandhi National Open University Result 2025 will be released online on the official website- ignou.ac.in. The IGNOU TEE June 2025 exam was conducted in two shifts from 10 am - 1 pm and 2 - 5 pm from June 12, 2025, to July 19, 2025. A large number of students are participating in this examination. All the students who participated in these exams can check and download their ignou.ac.in results using the direct link provided below. To access the IGNOU June TEE Result 2025, the students need to enter their enrollment number.

IGNOU June 2025 TEE Result

As per the latest update, Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) released the results of the June 2025 TEE. All the students who are enrolled in the University’s UG, PG Diploma, and Certificate programmes and appeared in the June 2025 term end exam can check their IGNOU TEE result on the official website of the University- ignou.ac.in

IGNOU Results 2025

Click here

Steps to Download IGNOU June TEE Results

Candidates can check their results online at the official website of the university. Follow the below-mentioned steps to know how to check the Indira Gandhi National Open University TEE results 2025.

Step 1: Visit the official website- ignou.ac.in

Step 2: Select the ‘Student Support’ option given on the menu bar and click on ‘Results’

Step 3: Click on the Term-End option.

Step 4: Select your examination and click on it.

Step 5: Enter your enrolment number and click on submit.

Step 6: The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Step 7: Check the results and download the PDF for future reference.

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

Indira Gandhi National Open University, commonly known as IGNOU, is a public distance-learning university located in New Delhi. The university is named after the former Prime Minister of India Indira Gandhi. The university was established in 1985. 

Indira Gandhi National Open University: Highlights

University Name

Indira Gandhi National Open University

Established

1985

Location

New Delhi

IGNOU TEE June Exam Date

01 Dec 2025 to 09 Jan 2025

IGNOU TEE June Result Date

Click here

Accreditations

NAAC

Approvals

UGC

Gender

Co-ed

Official Website

ignou.ac.in

Sunil Sharma
Sunil Sharma

Manager

Sunil Sharma is an edtech professional with over 12 years of experience in the education domain. He holds an M.Sc. in Mathematics from Chaudhary Charan Singh University, Meerut. He has worked as an Subject Matter Expert (SME) at Vriti Infocom Private Limited. and later joined Aakash Edutech Private Limited . At Jagran New Media, he writes for the Exam Prep section of JagranJosh.com. Sunil has expertise in Quantitative Aptitude, Logical Reasoning, and English, making him a versatile professional in the education and test preparation sector. He has created content for various management exams CAT, XAT and also for exams such as CUET etc
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News