TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download July 12 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document for candidates appearing for the examination, which contains the essential details such as exam date, venue, and candidate instructions. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the hall ticket and important information about the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025.
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active
The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket is activated on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their registration number and password. Candidates attempting the examination must carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025.
|
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 OUT
The TNPSC 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is out at tnpsc.gov.in for 3935 Group 4 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist posts. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025 in single shift. Admit can be downloaded by clicking on the above link or following steps below.
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview
TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is out at tnpsc.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. Check the table below for Key Hghlights
|
Detail
|
Information
|
Exam Name
|
TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination
|
Hall Ticket Release Date
|
July 2, 2025
|
Exam Date
|
July 12, 2025
|
Official Website
|
www.tnpsc.gov.in
|
Hall Ticket Download Method
|
Online (Candidate Login)
|
Details on Hall Ticket
|
Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions
|
Required Documents
|
Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)
How to Download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025?
Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below
- Visit the Official Website, tnpsc.gov.in
- On the home page, click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Link
- Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
- Check all details and download the PDF.
- Take a printout for exam day.
Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket
Before downloading the Hall Ticket candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below
- Candidate Name
- Roll Number
- Exam Date & Time
- Exam Centre
- Photograph & Signature
- Exam Instructions
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation