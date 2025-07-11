Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
TNPSC Hall Ticket 2025 Released at tnpsc.gov.in, Download July 12 Exam Hall Ticket PDF - Direct Link Here

The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 has been released on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in, on July 2, 2025 for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. A direct link is provided below to download the admit card.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has released the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 on its official website, tnpsc.gov.in. The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is an important document for candidates appearing for the examination, which contains the essential details such as exam date, venue, and candidate instructions. In the article below we have covered the downloading procedure, important details mentioned on the hall ticket and important information about the TNPSC Group 4 exam 2025.

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 Link Active

The TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket is activated on the official website of TNPSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their registration number and password. Candidates attempting the examination must carry their hall ticket along with the valid ID; those who do not carry the admit card will not be allowed to enter the examination centre. Click on the direct link below for the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025.

The TNPSC 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is out at tnpsc.gov.in for 3935 Group 4 vacancies of Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO), and Steno-Typist posts. The exam is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025 in single shift. Admit can be downloaded by clicking on the above link or following steps below.

 

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025: Overview

TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 is out at tnpsc.gov.in for the exam, which is scheduled to be conducted on July 12, 2025. Check the table below for Key Hghlights

Detail

Information

Exam Name

TNPSC Group 4 Combined Civil Services Examination

Hall Ticket Release Date

July 2, 2025

Exam Date

July 12, 2025

Official Website

www.tnpsc.gov.in

Hall Ticket Download Method

Online (Candidate Login)

Details on Hall Ticket

Candidate Name, Roll Number, Exam Centre, Exam Time, Instructions

Required Documents

Hall Ticket + Valid ID Proof (Aadhaar, PAN, Voter ID, etc.)

 

How to Download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025?

Candidates can download the TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket 2025 by clicking on the direct link above or following the simple steps listed below

  • Visit the Official Website, tnpsc.gov.in
  • On the home page, click on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket Link
  • Enter the Login Details such as Registration Number and Date of Birth/Password
  • Check all details and download the PDF.
  • Take a printout for exam day.

Details Mentioned on TNPSC Group 4 Hall Ticket

Before downloading the Hall Ticket candidates must ensure that all the details mentioned in the admit card are correct. The list of details are provided below

  • Candidate Name
  • Roll Number
  • Exam Date & Time
  • Exam Centre
  • Photograph & Signature
  • Exam Instructions

