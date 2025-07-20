Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

IBPS PO 2025: Registration Date Extended till July 28, Apply for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in

IBPS PO 2025 registration deadline has been extended to July 28. Initially set to close on July 21, candidates aspiring for Probationary Officer (PO) posts can now apply for 5208 vacancies at ibps.in until the revised deadline. Check complete details on exam dates, application fees, and the online application process here.

Meenu Solanki
ByMeenu Solanki
Jul 21, 2025, 21:32 IST
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended, Register for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Last Date Extended, Register for 5208 Vacancies at ibps.in

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online application process for the IBPS PO 2025 exam till July 28. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in, before the last date on July 28. The deadline to print the IBPS PO application form is August 5.
As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 17, 23, and 24 to fill 5208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, followed by an Interview round.

IBPS PO Last Date

IBPS activated the online application link for 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) posts on July 1. The application window will remain open until July 28. Earlier, it was set to be closed on July 21, however, the officials have extended the registration deadline. Eligible graduates aged between 20 and 30 years can submit their applications at ibps.in. This is the final opportunity to apply, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates are advised to save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. You can find the direct registration link below.

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Link

Direct Link

IBPS PO Exam Date 2025

The IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date is August 17, 23 and 24. Candidates qualifying Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam, scheduled to be held on October 12. Take a look at the important dates in the table below.

Activity

Date

IBPS PO 2025 Notification

30th June 2025

Online Application Starts On

1st July 2025

Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS PO Exam

28th July 2025 (Extended)

Payment of Application Fees Duration

21st July 2025

Last Date for Printing Application

5th August 2025

IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date

17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025

IBPS PO Mains Examination

12th October 2025

Also, check:

Steps to Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025 Exam

Follow the steps below to successfully complete your IBPS PO 2025 online application:

  • Visit the official website at ibps.in.
  • Click on the “CRP PO/MT” link on the homepage.
  • Select “Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025”.
  • Register by providing basic details and a valid email ID and phone number.
  • Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.
  • Upload required documents such as Photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration in the specified format.
  • Pay the application fee via online payment methods.
  • Submit and download the final application form for future reference.

IBPS PO 2025 Application Fee

The application fee for IBPS PO exam must be paid online. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories need to pay Rs 175 while others must pay Rs 850.

Category

Fee Amount

SC/ST/PWBD

Rs. 175/-

Others

Rs. 850/-

IBPS PO Vacancy Details

A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:

Participating Banks SC ST OBC EWS General Total
Bank of Baroda 150 75 270 100 405 1000
Bank of India 105 53 189 70 283 700
Bank of Maharashtra 150 75 270 100 405 1000
Canara Bank 150 50 200 100 500 1000
Central Bank of India 75 37 135 50 203 500
Indian Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR
Indian Overseas Bank 69 33 121 44 183 450
Punjab National Bank 30 15 54 20 81 200
Punjab & Sind Bank 53 27 98 36 144 358
UCO Bank NR NR NR NR NR NR
Union Bank of India NR NR NR NR NR NR
Total 782 365 1337 520 2204 5208

IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Eligibility

Candidates who have completed their graduation from a recognised university can apply for the IBPS PO exam. Aditionally, they must possess knowledge of computers.

IBPS PO Age Limit (as on 01/07/2025)

The minimum age limit to apply for IBPS PO is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 30 years. However, age relaxation is permissible to all categories.

Meenu Solanki
Meenu Solanki

Assistant Manager

Meenu Solanki dons many hats – writer, graphic designer, editor, and SEO expert. She has over 6 years of experience in crafting creative yet impactful content for various domains. She specializes in writing informative content and study materials for SSC, banking, teaching, and railway exams. Writing aside, she finds solace in the world of books, exploring nature's beauty, and sipping coffee that fuels her creativity.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News