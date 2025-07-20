IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online application process for the IBPS PO 2025 exam till July 28. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in, before the last date on July 28. The deadline to print the IBPS PO application form is August 5.
As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 17, 23, and 24 to fill 5208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, followed by an Interview round.
IBPS PO Last Date
IBPS activated the online application link for 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) posts on July 1. The application window will remain open until July 28. Earlier, it was set to be closed on July 21, however, the officials have extended the registration deadline. Eligible graduates aged between 20 and 30 years can submit their applications at ibps.in. This is the final opportunity to apply, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates are advised to save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. You can find the direct registration link below.
|
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Link
IBPS PO Exam Date 2025
The IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date is August 17, 23 and 24. Candidates qualifying Prelims exam will be eligible to appear for Mains exam, scheduled to be held on October 12. Take a look at the important dates in the table below.
|
Activity
|
Date
|
IBPS PO 2025 Notification
|
30th June 2025
|
Online Application Starts On
|
1st July 2025
|
Last Date to Apply Online for IBPS PO Exam
|
28th July 2025 (Extended)
|
Payment of Application Fees Duration
|
21st July 2025
|
Last Date for Printing Application
|
5th August 2025
|
IBPS PO Prelims Exam Date
|
17th, 23rd, and 24th August 2025
|
IBPS PO Mains Examination
|
12th October 2025
Also, check:
Steps to Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025 Exam
Follow the steps below to successfully complete your IBPS PO 2025 online application:
- Visit the official website at ibps.in.
- Click on the “CRP PO/MT” link on the homepage.
- Select “Apply Online for IBPS PO 2025”.
- Register by providing basic details and a valid email ID and phone number.
- Fill out the application form with accurate personal and educational details.
- Upload required documents such as Photograph, signature, thumb impression, and handwritten declaration in the specified format.
- Pay the application fee via online payment methods.
- Submit and download the final application form for future reference.
IBPS PO 2025 Application Fee
The application fee for IBPS PO exam must be paid online. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PwBD categories need to pay Rs 175 while others must pay Rs 850.
|
Category
|
Fee Amount
|
SC/ST/PWBD
|
Rs. 175/-
|
Others
|
Rs. 850/-
IBPS PO Vacancy Details
A total of 5208 vacancies have been announced. Check the category-wise vacancies in the table below:
|Participating Banks
|SC
|ST
|OBC
|EWS
|General
|Total
|Bank of Baroda
|150
|75
|270
|100
|405
|1000
|Bank of India
|105
|53
|189
|70
|283
|700
|Bank of Maharashtra
|150
|75
|270
|100
|405
|1000
|Canara Bank
|150
|50
|200
|100
|500
|1000
|Central Bank of India
|75
|37
|135
|50
|203
|500
|Indian Bank
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Indian Overseas Bank
|69
|33
|121
|44
|183
|450
|Punjab National Bank
|30
|15
|54
|20
|81
|200
|Punjab & Sind Bank
|53
|27
|98
|36
|144
|358
|UCO Bank
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Union Bank of India
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|NR
|Total
|782
|365
|1337
|520
|2204
|5208
IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Eligibility
Candidates who have completed their graduation from a recognised university can apply for the IBPS PO exam. Aditionally, they must possess knowledge of computers.
IBPS PO Age Limit (as on 01/07/2025)
The minimum age limit to apply for IBPS PO is 20 years and the maximum age limit is capped at 30 years. However, age relaxation is permissible to all categories.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation