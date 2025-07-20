IBPS PO Apply Online 2025 Last Date: The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has extended the online application process for the IBPS PO 2025 exam till July 28. Eligible candidates who have not yet applied are advised to submit their applications through the official website, ibps.in, before the last date on July 28. The deadline to print the IBPS PO application form is August 5.

As per the official schedule, the IBPS PO Prelims Exam will be conducted on August 17, 23, and 24 to fill 5208 Probationary Officer vacancies. Candidates who qualify in the Prelims will be eligible to appear for the Mains exam, followed by an Interview round.

IBPS PO Last Date

IBPS activated the online application link for 5208 Probationary Officer (PO) posts on July 1. The application window will remain open until July 28. Earlier, it was set to be closed on July 21, however, the officials have extended the registration deadline. Eligible graduates aged between 20 and 30 years can submit their applications at ibps.in. This is the final opportunity to apply, as no applications will be accepted after the deadline. Upon successful submission, candidates are advised to save and print the confirmation page as proof of registration. You can find the direct registration link below.