Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 OUT: Check KSEAB Class 10th Exam 3 Supplementary Marks Memo at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 5 to 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check the results through the link available on the official result portal.
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025 is available on the official result portal - karresults.nic.in. To download the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 marks memo 2025 students can visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with a direct link on this page to check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 - Click Here
Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.
Step 1: Visit the official website result portal for the Karnataka Board
Step 2: Click on the SSLC Exam 3 Result link
Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The Exam 3 result will be displayed
Step 5: Download the results for further reference
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Websites to Check
The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 link is available on the official result portal. The list of websites where students can check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 is given below
- karresults.nic.in
- kseab.karnataka.gov.in
