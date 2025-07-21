Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 OUT: Check KSEAB Class 10th Exam 3 Supplementary Marks Memo at karresults.nic.in

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 5 to 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check the results through the link available on the official result portal.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025 is available on the official result portal - karresults.nic.in. To download the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 marks memo 2025 students can visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with a direct link on this page to check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.