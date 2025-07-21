Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

Karnataka SSLC Result 2025 OUT: Check KSEAB Class 10th Exam 3 Supplementary Marks Memo at karresults.nic.in

KSEAB Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 will be announced on the official website soon. Candidates who have appeared for the supplementary exams can visit the official result portal for KSEAB to check the supplementary exam result and download the marks memo.

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 24, 2025, 10:44 IST
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Out
Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 Out
Register for Result Updates

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board has announced  the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025. The Karnataka SSLC Supplementary exams were conducted from July 5 to 12, 2025. Students who appeared for the exams can now check the results through the link available on the official result portal.

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 result 2025 is available on the official result portal - karresults.nic.in. To download the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 marks memo 2025 students can visit the official website and login using their registration number and date of birth. Candidates are also provided with a direct link on this page to check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025.

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 - Click Here

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 is available on the official website. Candidates who have appeared for the exams can follow the steps provided below to check the results.

Step 1: Visit the official website result portal for the Karnataka Board

Step 2: Click on the SSLC Exam 3 Result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The Exam 3 result will be displayed

Step 5: Download the results for further reference

Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025: Websites to Check

The Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 link is available on the official result portal. The list of websites where students can check the Karnataka SSLC Exam 3 Result 2025 is given below

  • karresults.nic.in
  • kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Also Read: CLAT 2026 Schedule Out: Exams on December 7, Registration from August 1

 

Related Stories

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News