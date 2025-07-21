CLAT 2026 Schedule Out: Exams on December 7, Registration from August 1

CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities have announced the schedule for CLAT 2026 exams. According to the dates provided, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website to register and apply.

CLAT 2026 applications will begin on August 1, 2025. The applications will be available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates applying must have all necessary documents with them. The last date for law aspirants to submit their CLAT 2026 application is October 31, 2025.

CLAT 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Important Dates

CLAT 2026 exam schedule has been released. The Consortium of NLUs will be conducting the Law entrance exams on December 7, 2025. Check schedule below