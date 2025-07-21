Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CLAT 2026 Schedule Out: Exams on December 7, Registration from August 1

The Consortium of National Law Universities have announced the schedule for CLAT 2026 exams. CLAT 2026 is scheduled to be held on December 7, 2025. Application process will begin on August 1, 2025. Check complete details here

Jul 21, 2025, 09:38 IST
CLAT 2026 Schedule Out
CLAT 2026 Schedule Out
CLAT 2026: The Consortium of National Law Universities have announced the schedule for CLAT 2026 exams. According to the dates provided, the Common Law Admission Test 2026 will be conducted on December 7, 2025. Candidates interested in appearing for the entrance exams can visit the official website to register and apply. 

CLAT 2026 applications will begin on August 1, 2025. The applications will be available at consortiumofnlus.ac.in. Candidates applying must have all necessary documents with them. The last date for law aspirants to submit their CLAT 2026 application is October 31, 2025

CLAT 2026 Official Notification - Click Here

CLAT 2026 Important Dates

CLAT 2026 exam schedule has been released. The Consortium of NLUs will be conducting the Law entrance exams on December 7, 2025. Check schedule below

Events Dates
CLAT 2026 Registration Begin August 1, 2025
CLAT 2026 Applications Close October 31, 2025
CLAT 2026 Exam

December 7, 2025

(2 PM to 4 PM)

CLAT 2026 Exam Date and Time

Consortium of NLUs will be conducting CLAT 2026 on December 7, 2025. The exams will be conducted across designated exam centres from 2 PM to 4 PM. Students appearing for the exams must download the admit card from the official website as and when released. 

CLAT 2026 Application Process

The CLAT 2026 online application process is scheduled to begin on August 1, 2025. Students interested in applying for the law entrance test must first complete the online registration process.

Step 1: Visit the official website of CLAT 2026

Step 2: Click on the CLAT registration link

Step 3: Enter required details to register

Step 4: Fill out the online application form

Step 5: Upload all necessary documents

Step 6: Submit the application fee

Step 7: Save the details and click on submit

