Thiruvananthapuram: On July 21, 2025 at 3:20 PM, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, veteran Communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan took his last breath at the age of 101. To honour his service and contribution to the development of the state, the state government has expressed grief and mourning his demise with a three-day state mourning across Kerala from July 22, 2025.
The official statement of the Kerala state government reads, “As a mark of respect to the departed soul, all State Government offices, educational institutions including professional colleges, State Public Sector Undertakings, Statutory bodies, Autonomous institutions and all institutions under the purview of Negotiable Instruments Act, throughout the State, shall remain closed on Tuesday the 22nd July, 2025”
Schools in Kerala to Remain Shut to Mourn Passing of Former CM
Due to the unfortunate passing of the former Kerala CM, Communist party leader V.S. Achuthanandan, the educational institutions, including state and private schools and colleges, will remain shut in order to mourn the former CM. The schools will be closed from, July 22 to 24, 2025, following a three-day State mourning order from the state government.
Who was Former CM Late V.S. Achuthanandan?
Former Kerala Chief Minister VS Achuthanandan was an anchor in the Communist movement. The 101 years old former CM and politician had been hospitalised in a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram on June 23, 2025, after suffering from a cardiac arrest at home.
The late politician played a pivotal role in fighting for the rights of the underprivileged and underrepresented communities of the state. He later withdrew from public life after suffering from a minor stroke in 2019.
Political Career Trajectory
1964 - Founder leader of CPM
2001-2006 - Leader of the Opposition, led attack on UDF government led by AK Antony.
2006-2011 - Served as the Chief Minister of Kerala
2011 - LDF Campaigner
2021 - Quit as Chairman of Administrative Reforms Committee
