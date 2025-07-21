Thiruvananthapuram: On July 21, 2025 at 3:20 PM, the former Chief Minister of Kerala, veteran Communist leader V.S. Achuthanandan took his last breath at the age of 101. To honour his service and contribution to the development of the state, the state government has expressed grief and mourning his demise with a three-day state mourning across Kerala from July 22, 2025.

The official statement of the Kerala state government reads, “As a mark of respect to the departed soul, all State Government offices, educational institutions including professional colleges, State Public Sector Undertakings, Statutory bodies, Autonomous institutions and all institutions under the purview of Negotiable Instruments Act, throughout the State, shall remain closed on Tuesday the 22nd July, 2025”