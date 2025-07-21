Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Release Today; Check Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Jul 21, 2025, 18:58 IST
KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 release on July 21, 2025.
KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Mock Seat Allotment 2025 list today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who applied for counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be able to edit their options by July 24, 2025.

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Overview

Students can check the important details related to KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 here:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)

Board name 

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Mock Seat Allotment List date

July 21, 2025

Edit Window Date 

July 24, 2025

Login credentials 

KCET number 

How to check KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025?

Candidates can check the KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 list online on the official website by following the given easy steps:

  1. Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025’ link 
  3. In the login window, enter your Karnataka CET number
  4. KCET mock seat allotment 2025 will appear
  5. Check your personal details and download for future reference

KCET 2025 Seat Allotment Important Dates

Students can follow the given table to check the important dates to remember related to the KCET 2025 Seat Allotment:

Event 

Date 

KCET Option Entry 2025 Dates

July 8 - 18, 2025

First Mock Allotment Result Date

July 21, 2025

Option Edit Window After Mock Allotment

July 21 - 24, 2025

KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result

August 2025

Final KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results

August 2025

KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result 

September 2025

KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment 

September 2025

Students will need to complete the admissions protocol, which includes accepting or rejecting the seat, reporting to the college with required documents, and paying the acceptance fee.

