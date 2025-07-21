KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Release Today; Check Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Mock Seat Allotment 2025 list today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who applied for counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be able to edit their options by July 24, 2025.
KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Overview
Students can check the important details related to KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 here:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET)
|
Board name
|
Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
|
Mock Seat Allotment List date
|
July 21, 2025
|
Edit Window Date
|
July 24, 2025
|
Login credentials
|
KCET number
How to check KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025?
Candidates can check the KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 list online on the official website by following the given easy steps:
- Visit the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in
- On the homepage, click on ‘KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025’ link
- In the login window, enter your Karnataka CET number
- KCET mock seat allotment 2025 will appear
- Check your personal details and download for future reference
KCET 2025 Seat Allotment Important Dates
Students can follow the given table to check the important dates to remember related to the KCET 2025 Seat Allotment:
|
Event
|
Date
|
KCET Option Entry 2025 Dates
|
July 8 - 18, 2025
|
First Mock Allotment Result Date
|
July 21, 2025
|
Option Edit Window After Mock Allotment
|
July 21 - 24, 2025
|
KCET 2025 Round 1 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
August 2025
|
Final KCET Round 1 Seat Allotment Results
|
August 2025
|
KCET 2025 Round 2 Provisional Seat Allotment Result
|
September 2025
|
KCET 2025 Round 2 Final Seat Allotment
|
September 2025
Students will need to complete the admissions protocol, which includes accepting or rejecting the seat, reporting to the college with required documents, and paying the acceptance fee.
