KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Release Today; Check Status at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will release the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET) Mock Seat Allotment 2025 list today, July 21, 2025. Candidates who applied for counselling can check their allotment status on the official website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in. Students will be able to edit their options by July 24, 2025.

KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 Overview

Students can check the important details related to KCET Mock Seat Allotment 2025 here: