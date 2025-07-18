Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time Soon, Marksheets at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE will be announcing the CBSE class 12 supplementary result 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the Class 12 Supplementary exams can check their results through the link available at cbse.gov.in. The result link will also be available on the official result portal - cbseresults.nic.in. Login using the registration number and date of birth

Sherin Tressa Tomy
BySherin Tressa Tomy
Jul 21, 2025, 09:43 IST
CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 soon at cbse.gov.in
CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 soon at cbse.gov.in
Register for Result Updates

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE class 12 supplementary results soon. According to the latest reports, the CBSE class 12 supplementary results are expected to be announced by the first week of August 2025. The confirmed date and time for the announcement of the CBSE supplementary results 2025 will be made by board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 CBSE supplementary exams conducted in July can visit the official website of the board to check the results. 

Once announced, candidates can check the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 on the official result portal for CBSE. To check the result, students are required to visit the website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates who have cleared the CBSE class 12 Supplementary exams will be eligible for admission to higher education courses. 

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Websites to Check

The CBSE board class 12 supplementary result will be announced on the official website of the board. The list of websites where candidates can check the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 is also given below

  • cbse.gov.in

  • cbseresults.nic.in

Also Read: GSEB SSC Supplementary Result 2025 Out at gseb.org, Check Details Here

Steps to Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025

The CBSE Class 12 supplementary results will be announced on the official result portal. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets

Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE

Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th supplementary result link

Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth

Step 4: The CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet will be displayed

Related Stories

Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference

Also Read: Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26

 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

Latest Stories

Get the latest Education News and updates on Indian School Boards, Colleges , University, Government Jobs , Results and Career Counseling, Also Download Jagran Josh GK & Current Affairs App.

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News