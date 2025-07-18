CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 Date and Time Soon, Marksheets at cbseresults.nic.in

CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025: The Central Board of Secondary Education is expected to announce the CBSE class 12 supplementary results soon. According to the latest reports, the CBSE class 12 supplementary results are expected to be announced by the first week of August 2025. The confirmed date and time for the announcement of the CBSE supplementary results 2025 will be made by board officials soon. Candidates who have appeared for the class 12 CBSE supplementary exams conducted in July can visit the official website of the board to check the results.
Once announced, candidates can check the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 on the official result portal for CBSE. To check the result, students are required to visit the website and login using their roll number and date of birth. Candidates who have cleared the CBSE class 12 Supplementary exams will be eligible for admission to higher education courses.
CBSE 12th Supplementary Result 2025 - Websites to Check
The CBSE board class 12 supplementary result will be announced on the official website of the board. The list of websites where candidates can check the CBSE 12th supplementary result 2025 is also given below
cbse.gov.in
cbseresults.nic.in
Steps to Download CBSE Class 12 Supplementary Result 2025
The CBSE Class 12 supplementary results will be announced on the official result portal. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the marksheets
Step 1: Visit the official website of CBSE
Step 2: Click on CBSE 12th supplementary result link
Step 3: Login using the registration number and date of birth
Step 4: The CBSE 12th supplementary marksheet will be displayed
Step 5: Download the marksheet for further reference
