Karnataka SSLC-PUC Exam 2025: KSEAB May Discontinue 3rd Attempt for SSLC, PUC from 2025–26

Karnataka SSLC PUC Exam: In a recent development, Karnataka may remove the third attempt for SSLC and PUC exams from the 2025-26 academic session. The change by the Department of School Education comes into existence, considering the need to improve the exam conduct process and streamline the evaluation process.
The government is considering removing the third attempt to appear for the Karnataka Board Exams, called Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) Exam 3, for both Class 10 SSLC and Class 12 PUC Plus Two annual examinations. The change was reviewed by the board officials and many reasons led to the idea citing various problems. The exam is designed to allow students to appear for their SSLC or PUC examinations who failed to secure the minimum passing marks in previous two exams, in order to not waste an academic year.
Necessity of the Exam 3 being Questioned
The Department of School Education, Government of Karnataka has asked the Karnataka Board, the Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB), to submit a detailed report regarding the relevance of the third edition of the annual exam, questioning its necessity.
Difficult Weather Conditions for Students
The government body officials have instructed the KSEAB evaluation officers on stating the importance and need of the exams for the students. It comes in light of the timing of the exams, usually held during June-July when the monsoon is at its peak in many parts of the state, causing hindrance in the commute of students appearing for the exams.
Low Participation and Results Add to Concerns
According to the data formulated by the board, the academic year of 2024-25, the student participation in the exam 3 was too low and even fewer managed to clear the exams. This raises a strong objection in the relevance of the third exams, viewing the maximum candidates in this exam are repeaters or private candidates, rather than the regular school students.
Although the exams give a second chance to a handful of students to pass their year and improve their scores, it has widely been deemed as unnecessary due to the poor student turnout.
Final Decision Awaiting the Official KSEAB Report
The KSEAB is compiling a report on the necessity and redundancy of Exam-3, which will inform the state government's final decision. If approved, SSLC and PUC students would revert to a two-exam system from the 2025-26 academic session, potentially streamlining the exam calendar and reducing administrative workload.
