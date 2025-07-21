COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result tomorrow, July 22, 2025. Candidates who took the exams and applied for counselling will be able to check the results online at comedk.org.
COMEDK UGET 2025 Key Highlights
The following table carries the important details related to COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling:
|
Overview
|
Details
|
Exam name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)
|
Board name
|
Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)
|
Academic year
|
2025-26
|
Official website
|
comedk.org
|
State
|
Karnataka
|
Stream
|
Medical
Engineering
Dental
|
COMEDK UGET 2025 Choice filling dates
|
July 18 - 20, 2025
|
COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result
|
July 22, 2025 at 4 PM
|
Preference edit window
|
July 22 - 24, 2025
|
Log in credentials
|
Application Sequence Number
User ID
Password
How to check COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment?
Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their COMEDK UGET Mock seat allotment list 2025 online on the official website:
- Visit the official website at comedk.org
- On the homepage, in the log in window, enter your Application Sequence Number, User ID, and Password
- Head to the ‘Decision-making’ tab
- COMEDK UGET Mock seat allotment list 2025 will appear
- Check your allotted college, course and the preference order number
- In case you want to change the preferences, close the tab and click on the choice filling tab
- Modify as per your desired preferences and click on the save button
- Download the form and save for future use
COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule
Students can find the detailed COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Mock Counselling Schedule here:
|
Event
|
Start Date
|
Mock Round Choice Filling Dates
|
July 18 - 20, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Mock Round Allotment List Date
|
July 22, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Round 1 Choice Filling Edit Window
|
July 22 - 24, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Round 1 Allotment Result and Fee Payment Date
|
July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Reporting to College
|
July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM
|
Round 1 Seat Cancellation
|
July 28 - August 4, 2025 till 4 PM
