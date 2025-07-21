Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result will be released tomorrow, July 22, 2025. Candidates can check their results online at comedk.org using their Application Sequence Number, User ID, and password.

Laavanya Negi
Laavanya Negi
Jul 21, 2025, 16:17 IST
COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result tomorrow, July 22, 2025. Candidates who took the exams and applied for counselling will be able to check the results online at comedk.org

COMEDK UGET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling:

Overview 

Details 

Exam name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)

Board name 

Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK)

Academic year 

2025-26

Official website 

comedk.org

State 

Karnataka 

Stream 

Medical

Engineering 

Dental

COMEDK UGET 2025 Choice filling dates

July 18 - 20, 2025

COMEDK UGET 2025 Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result

July 22, 2025 at 4 PM

Preference edit window 

July 22 - 24, 2025

Log in credentials 

Application Sequence Number

User ID

Password 

How to check COMEDK UGET 2025 Mock Seat Allotment?

Candidates can follow the mentioned steps to check their COMEDK UGET Mock seat allotment list 2025 online on the official website:

  1. Visit the official website at comedk.org
  2. On the homepage, in the log in window, enter your Application Sequence Number, User ID, and Password
  3. Head to the ‘Decision-making’ tab
  4. COMEDK UGET Mock seat allotment list 2025 will appear
  5. Check your allotted college, course and the preference order number 
  6. In case you want to change the preferences, close the tab and click on the choice filling tab 
  7. Modify as per your desired preferences and click on the save button 
  8. Download the form and save for future use

COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Counselling Schedule

Students can find the detailed COMEDK 2025 Round 1 Mock Counselling Schedule here:

Event

Start Date

Mock Round Choice Filling Dates

July 18 - 20, 2025 till 4 PM

Mock Round Allotment List Date

July 22, 2025 till 4 PM

Round 1 Choice Filling Edit Window

July 22 - 24, 2025 till 4 PM

Round 1 Allotment Result and Fee Payment Date

July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM

Reporting to College

July 28 - August 1, 2025 till 4 PM

Round 1 Seat Cancellation

July 28 - August 4, 2025 till 4 PM

