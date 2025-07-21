COMEDK 2025: UGET Round 1 Mock Seat Allotment Result Tomorrow at comedk.org

COMEDK 2025: The Consortium of Medical, Engineering and Dental Colleges of Karnataka (COMEDK) will release the COMEDK Undergraduate Entrance Test (UGET) 2025 Round 1 Mock Allotment Result tomorrow, July 22, 2025. Candidates who took the exams and applied for counselling will be able to check the results online at comedk.org.

COMEDK UGET 2025 Key Highlights

The following table carries the important details related to COMEDK UGET 2025 counselling: