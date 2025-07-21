CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps Download June 2025 Admit Card PDF - Link Here 

Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 is likely to be released soon by the Council of Scientific & Industrial Research for the written exam for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. Organisation is set to conduct the written exam on  on July 28, 2025 across the country. Candidates can download CSIR NET Exam City Slip, Hall Ticket Date, exam schedule and how to download and other details here.

Jul 24, 2025, 17:44 IST

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is expected to upload the admit card for the online National Eligibility Test (NET) exam soon on its official website.The NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. will be conducted on July 28, 2025 across the country. The CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 admit card will be released 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website. Once released, candidates set to appear in the exam can download the call letter from the official website NTA-https://nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Date

The CSIR NET 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 admit card will be released separately, probably 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.

In case any candidate faces any difficulty in downloading /checking the Examination City Intimation Slip for the Examination she/he can contact NTA Helpdesk on 011-40759000 or send an e-mail at csirnet@nta.ac.in. 

CSIR NET Exam 2025: Exam Schedule and Shift Timing

The exam city slip has been released for the written exam scheduled on July 28, 2025. The exam city slip contains the city and centre details of the exam.The hall ticket will provide you all the details including exam venue and others

Date

Time

Subject

July 28, 2025

09.00 am to 12.00 noon

Life Science, Earth, Atmospheric, Ocean and Planetary Sciences

 

July 28, 2025

3 pm to 6 pm

Chemical Sciences

July 28, 2025

3 pm to 6 pm

Mathemetical Sciences

July 28, 2025

3 pm to 6 pm

Physical Sciences

 How to Download CSIR NET Admit Card 2025?

To download the exam city slip candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of CSIR UGC NET at csirnet.nta.ac.in.
2. On the home page, click on CSIR UGC NET 2025 exam city slip link/admit card.
3. You will have to enter the login details to the link on the home page.
4. Click on submit and your city intimation slip/admit card will be displayed.
5. Download the Admit card for future refernec.

