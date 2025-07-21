CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Releasing Soon at csirnet.nta.ac.in, Check Steps Download June 2025 Admit Card PDF - Link Here 

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) is expected to upload the admit card for the online National Eligibility Test (NET) exam soon on its official website.The NET exam for Junior Research Fellowship, appointment as Assistant Professor, and admission to Ph.D. will be conducted on July 28, 2025 across the country. The CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 admit card will be released 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website. Once released, candidates set to appear in the exam can download the call letter from the official website NTA-https://nta.ac.in.

CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 Date

The CSIR NET 2025 exam city intimation slip, which displays the city where their test centre is situated. This will assist them in pre-booking travel and accommodation in advance. But note that this city slip is not the admit card. The CSIR NET Admit Card 2025 admit card will be released separately, probably 2 to 3 days prior to the exam, and can be downloaded from the official website. Candidates will have to carry a printout of their admit card and a valid photo ID proof to the examination center.