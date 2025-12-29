What is a bomb cyclone? Winter Storm Ezra is quickly turning into a bomb cyclone, which means that the weather in the United States is about to get very bad. The National Weather Service (NWS) says that a strong Arctic front is hitting a warm air mass that has been hanging around for a while. This is causing a process called bombogenesis.

This event will cause whiteout conditions and near-zero visibility in the Upper Midwest and Great Lakes areas. More than eight million people are under winter weather alerts as of December 29, 2025. Almost two million of them are under blizzard warnings. This isn't just a normal snowstorm; the system's central pressure is expected to drop by more than 24 millibars in 24 hours, which officially makes it a bomb cyclone storm.