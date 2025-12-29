Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC Science is a core subject for class 10th and therefore requires more attention because of its lengthy paper structure. The Science paper consists of three major sections, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which have equally distributed questions. Students can find MCQs, one word questions, short and long answer questions, in total 37-38 questions. There are also internal options in these sections which can be understood only through solving the model questions. Here students can find direct links to all 13 sets of Karnataka SSLC Science model paper 2026. It can be utilized in various ways to score well in the exam.
Key Points for Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026
|
|
Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key
Model papers for Karnataka SSLC Maths are available in multiple languages for non-native and native speakers. Here is a list of Maths Papers along with their languages and set code. Since the model paper is available in 13 sets overall, students can download the model paper along with answer key PDF from the link shared below.
|
Model Question Papers
|
Model Answer Keys
|
Science-ENGLISH MEDIUM-83E
|
Answer Keys
|
Science- KANNADA MEDIUM-83K
|
Answer Keys
|
Science-KANNADA MEDIUM-83K
|
Answer Keys
|
Science-KANNADA MEDIUM-83K
|
Answer Keys
|
Science-KANNADA MEDIUM-83K
|
Answer Keys
|
Science-URDU MEDIUM-83U
|
Science-URDU MEDIUM-83U
|
Science-URDU MEDIUM-83U
|
Science-URDU MEDIUM-83U
How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers?
Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.
Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.
Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.
Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.
Step 5. Click on your preferred subject, and set.
Step 6. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.
High-Weightage Topics for Karnataka SSLC Science Papers
These high-weightage topics for Karnataka SSLC Science papers are suggestive and are derived from the shared model question paper. These are based on the observation of multiple repetitive questions for each part. Students can use these topics to create a study map for the upcoming exam.
|
Subjects
|
Marks
|
High-Weightage Topics
|
Physics
|
28
|
Electricity, and Light: Reflection and Refraction
|
Chemistry
|
25
|
Acids, Bases and Salts, Metals and Non-Metals, and Carbon and its Compounds
|
Biology
|
27
|
Life Processes, Heredity and Evolution, Control and Coordination.
|
Total Marks
|
80 (Theory) + 20 (Internal Assessment) = 100 Marks
Preparation Tips for Karnataka SSLC Science Papers
-
Physics
-
For Physics paper, it is suggested to focus on numericals first, theory second. The tip is to not ignore any of the two areas, but prioritise numericals, and make a consistent practice routine to to not miss any equations.
-
Be fluent with laws, like ohm’s law, Joule’s law and theory specific diagrams.
-
Chemistry
-
There won’t be many balancing chemical equations questions, but it will be safe to prepare chemical balancing equations more adequately.
-
Make a proper list of compounds and its functional groups.
-
Biology
-
Diagrams are the key to scoring high in this section. Diagrams for the human heart, human brain, nephron etc require neat and labeled figures.
-
Understand the how and why processes of key theories like digestion etc.
Extra tip: After covering the syllabus of each subjects, students can use recall and self-test methods by solving model question papers to revise and evaluate their overall preparation.
