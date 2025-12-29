Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026: Download KSEAB Sample Paper with Answer Key

Karnataka SSLC Science Model Question Papers 2026: Karnataka SSLC Science is a core subject for class 10th and therefore requires more attention because of its lengthy paper structure. The Science paper consists of three major sections, Physics, Chemistry and Biology, which have equally distributed questions. Students can find MCQs, one word questions, short and long answer questions, in total 37-38 questions. There are also internal options in these sections which can be understood only through solving the model questions. Here students can find direct links to all 13 sets of Karnataka SSLC Science model paper 2026. It can be utilized in various ways to score well in the exam.

Karnataka SSLC Science model question papers available in Kannada, English, Marathi, Hindi, and Urdu languages with a total of 13 sets.

How to Download Karnataka SSLC Model Question Papers?

Step 1. Search for the official website for Karnataka Board SSLC, go to kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Step 2. Look for ‘Latest News’, follow through the homepage. Go to ‘Documents’, under this, you will find ‘Question Papers’.

Step 3. Next, select the ‘Model Question Papers’, then ‘SSLC 2025-26 Model Question Paper’.

Step 4. As you follow through, a new page will appear with a list of suggested subjects.

Step 5. Click on your preferred subject, and set.

Step 6. The sample question paper will appear in a new tab. Download and save it to practice for the exam.

High-Weightage Topics for Karnataka SSLC Science Papers

These high-weightage topics for Karnataka SSLC Science papers are suggestive and are derived from the shared model question paper. These are based on the observation of multiple repetitive questions for each part. Students can use these topics to create a study map for the upcoming exam.