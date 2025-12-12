DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 Begins at drdo.gov.in, Register Now for 764 Posts, More Details Here

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a new recruitment notification for CEPTAM 11 posts. Many candidates across the country are waiting for this opportunity because DRDO offers stable government jobs and a good working environment. The application process has started from December 11, 2025, to January 01, 2026. Interested candidates can now begin the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 form on the official website. This article will provide details about eligibility, application fees, last date, age limit, vacancy details, and how to apply. DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 process is now active. Candidates can submit their applications from 11 December 2025 to 01 January 2026. DRDO has announced a total of 764 vacancies for Senior Technician Assistant-B and Technician-A posts.

Candidates must check the official notification and confirm their eligibility before applying. The online form can be filled only through the official DRDO website. Applicants must enter correct details, upload documents, and pay the fee on time. This recruitment is a good chance for candidates looking for a government job in the defence research field.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 Direct Link The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened the DRDO CEPTAM Apply Online 2025 link on 11th December 2025 on its official website. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications until 1st January 2026. Once the form is filled and documents are uploaded, applicants must pay the DRDO CEPTAM application fee through online payment method. We have provided the direct link to DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 below for the convenience of candidates. Click Here for DRDO CEPTAM Apply Online 2025 How to Apply Online for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025? The following are steps to fill the DRDO CEPTAM online form 2025 without any mistakes: Visit the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in Click on the CEPTAM 11 recruitment section. Open the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 link. Register by entering the basic details. Fill the application form carefully. Upload required documents in the correct format. Pay the application fee. Submit the form and download the printout.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Application Fees 2025 The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Application Fee for the online form must be paid through online payment modes. Candidates should check their category and pay the correct amount to avoid form rejection. Check the details in the table below: Post Category Application Fee (Non-Refundable) (A) Refundable Fee (B) Total Fee to be Paid (A+B) STA B UR/OBC/EWS/MSP Rs 250 Rs 500 Rs 750 Women/SC/ST/PwBD/*Ex-Servicemen Nil 500 Rs 500 Technician A General/OBC/EWS/MSP Rs 100 Rs 500 Rs 600 Women/SC/ST/PwBD/*Ex-Servicemen Nil Rs 500 Rs 500 DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025 Candidates must carefully check the DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria before filling out the application form. The eligibility requirements include the age limit and the educational qualifications needed for the posts.