EMRS Admit Card 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 Begins at drdo.gov.in, Register Now for 764 Posts, More Details Here

By Mridula Sharma
Dec 12, 2025, 11:53 IST

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025: The DRDO has released the CEPTAM 11 recruitment notification for 764 posts. Candidates can complete the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 process from 11 December 2025 to 1 January 2026. This article provides details on eligibility, educational qualifications, age limit, fee, and the direct application link.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025: The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has released a new recruitment notification for CEPTAM 11 posts. Many candidates across the country are waiting for this opportunity because DRDO offers stable government jobs and a good working environment. The application process has started from December 11, 2025, to January 01, 2026. Interested candidates can now begin the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 form on the official website. 

This article will provide details about eligibility, application fees, last date, age limit, vacancy details, and how to apply.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 process is now active. Candidates can submit their applications from 11 December 2025 to 01 January 2026. DRDO has announced a total of 764 vacancies for Senior Technician Assistant-B and Technician-A posts. 

Candidates must check the official notification and confirm their eligibility before applying. The online form can be filled only through the official DRDO website. Applicants must enter correct details, upload documents, and pay the fee on time. This recruitment is a good chance for candidates looking for a government job in the defence research field.

Also Check:

DRDO CEPTAM Syllabus 2025
DRDO CEPTAM 11 Salary 2025
DRDO CEPTAM Previous Year Cut Off

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 Overview

Check the overview of DRDO CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025 in the table below to know the key details:

Details

Information

Organisation

Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO)

Recruitment Name

CEPTAM 11 Recruitment 2025

Total Vacancies

764 Posts

Notification Date

03 December 2025

Apply Online Start Date

11 December 2025

Apply Online Last Date

01 January 2026

Fee Payment Last Date

01 January 2026

Selection Process

Exam, Skill Test, Document Verification, Medical Test

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 Direct Link

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) has opened the DRDO CEPTAM Apply Online 2025 link on 11th December 2025 on its official website. Eligible candidates can submit their online applications until 1st January 2026. Once the form is filled and documents are uploaded, applicants must pay the DRDO CEPTAM application fee through online payment method. We have provided the direct link to DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 below for the convenience of candidates.

Click Here for DRDO CEPTAM Apply Online 2025

How to Apply Online for DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025?

The following are steps to fill the DRDO CEPTAM online form 2025 without any mistakes:

  1. Visit the official DRDO website: drdo.gov.in

  2. Click on the CEPTAM 11 recruitment section.

  3. Open the DRDO CEPTAM 11 Apply Online 2025 link.

  4. Register by entering the basic details.

  5. Fill the application form carefully.

  6. Upload required documents in the correct format.

  7. Pay the application fee.

  8. Submit the form and download the printout.

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Application Fees 2025

The DRDO CEPTAM 11 Application Fee for the online form must be paid through online payment modes. Candidates should check their category and pay the correct amount to avoid form rejection. Check the details in the table below:

Post

Category

Application Fee (Non-Refundable) (A)

Refundable Fee (B)

Total Fee to be Paid (A+B)

STA B

UR/OBC/EWS/MSP

Rs 250

Rs 500

Rs 750

Women/SC/ST/PwBD/*Ex-Servicemen

Nil

500

Rs 500

Technician A

General/OBC/EWS/MSP

Rs 100

Rs 500

Rs 600

Women/SC/ST/PwBD/*Ex-Servicemen

Nil

Rs 500

Rs 500

DRDO CEPTAM 11 Eligibility Criteria 2025

Candidates must carefully check the DRDO CEPTAM Eligibility Criteria before filling out the application form. The eligibility requirements include the age limit and the educational qualifications needed for the posts. 

Age Limit

The minimum age for all candidates is 18 years, and the maximum age limit is 28 years. Age relaxation is available as per government rules. Candidates should carefully check the official notification before applying.

Educational Qualification

DRDO has set different qualifications for both posts:

Senior Technician Assistant-B (STA-B)

Candidates must have a B.Sc degree or Diploma in Engineering in the relevant trade from a recognised institution.

Technician-A (Tech-A)

Candidates must have an ITI certificate in the relevant trade from a recognised board or institution.

Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News