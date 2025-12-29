Can You Pass This Basic English Grammar Quiz? Test Your Skills Now!

English grammar may look easy at first. But we all make silly errors without even realising it. Most of you write or speak English with confidence. But later you realise a small mistake has flipped the complete meaning of the sentence. Grammar plays an important role in your conversation.
When your grammar is correct, your message sounds clear, natural, and professional. Using wrong grammar in your sentences creates a poor impression. It can confuse the readers or interviewers. So, let’s check where your knowledge stands. Can you pass this common English grammar quiz?
Why English Grammar Matters?
Grammar provides a structure for your sentences. It helps you share your thoughts clearly. It shows your confidence and professionalism. Whether it’s an email, an assignment, or a message at work, good grammar keeps your meaning clear. It saves you from confusion and misunderstandings. That’s why English grammar matters in daily communication.
Ready for the English Grammar Quiz?
An English Grammar Quiz tests your understanding of grammar rules, sentence formation, and correct usage of English. We have compiled below a few grammar questions that have four options. Choose the correct one and check how well you can score in this grammar quiz.
1. Which sentence is correct?
A) She don’t like chips.
B) She doesn’t likes chips.
C) She doesn’t like chips.
D) She don’t likes chips.
Correct Answer: C
2. Which word completes this sentence?
There are ____ oranges in the car.
A) much
B) many
C) more
D) most
Correct Answer: B
3. Identify the correct sentence:
A) Its a beautiful scenario.
B) It’s a beautiful scenario.
C) Its’ a beautiful scenario.
D) It a beautiful scenario.
Correct Answer: B (It’s = It is)
4. Choose the correct form:
I will message you ____ I reach school.
A) when
B) then
C) whenever
D) while
Correct Answer: A
5. Choose the correct option:
A) Each of the girls are here.
B) Each of the girls is here.
C) Each of the girls were here.
D) Each of the girls be here.
Correct Answer: B
6. Fill in the blank:
I have stayed here ____ 1995.
A) for
B) since
C) from
D) in
Correct Answer: B
7. Which one is correct?
A) The speech are shocking.
B) The speech is shocking.
C) The speech were shocking.
D) The speech are shocked.
Correct Answer: B
8. Choose the correct form:
She is better ____ Mathematics now.
A) in
B) for
C) at
D) of
Correct Answer: C
9. Choose the correct sentence:
A) I am looking forward to meet you.
B) I am looking forward to meeting you.
C) I look forward to meet you.
D) I looking forward to meeting you.
Correct Answer: B
10. Which sentence is polite and correct?
A) Could you please help me?
B) You provide help me now.
C) You can help me.
D) Help me right away.
Correct Answer: A
